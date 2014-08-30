Chicago Indymedia contributor and activist Richard Reilly, 1952-2020

Chicago Indymedia collective member and longtime political activist Richard "Dick" Reilly passed away on February 11, 2020.

In addition to his contributions to Chicago Indymedia, Dick Reilly was active with a host of causes, including local and international Palestine solidarity efforts, Chicago Action Medical, and activist efforts worldwide. A groundswell of commemorations, some of which are linked to below, speak to Dick's longstanding efforts for justice.

