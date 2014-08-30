Chicago Independent Television for June: Keystone XL protests, Biotech food, Koch & Tribune, Mayday 2013

Chicago Independent Television is the monthly TV series of the Chicago Independent Media Center.

ON THE SHOW IN JUNE 2013:

Activists take on Keystone XL Pipeline

A short film, "Lockdown", features a group of activists and landowners in Texas working to stop the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cs2aUGN2qvs&t=1m53s

Chicago Protests Corporate Biotech Takeover of Food

Chicago played host to a major biotechnology conference, but local grassroots activists staged a protest to oppose the corporate domination of our food.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cs2aUGN2qvs&t=15m07s

Protesting Koch Brothers' expected buyout of Tribune newspapers

Two of America's most notorious billionaires, the Koch Brothers, are the leading contenders to buy the Tribune's newspapers. The news spurred outrage and a Chicago protest.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cs2aUGN2qvs&t=20m10s

Voices from Mayday 2013 in Chicago

We'll hear from participants who took part in May Day 2013 activities in Chicago.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cs2aUGN2qvs&t=25m42s

