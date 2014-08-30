Chicago Independent Television for November: CTU Strike Perspective, Texas Pipeline Blockade, Fracking in Illinois, Rush Limbaugh Protest
Chicago Independent Television is the monthly TV series of the Chicago Independent Media Center.
ON THE SHOW IN NOVEMBER 2012:
Inside the 2012 Chicago Teachers Union Strike
For nine days, the Chicago Teachers Union gained worldwide attention for their strike over a number of issues. In this segment we hear an in-depth perspective from a Chicago teacher who served on the union's negotiation team.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SPIRa8sW8Q&t=2m23s
Texas Pipeline Blockade
The Keystone XL Pipeline is a proposed oil pipeline from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico; activists have described the pipeline as the fuse to an enormous carbon bomb. Efforts to block the pipeline's construction have escalated recently in Texas, as we see in this segment.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SPIRa8sW8Q&t=8m52s
Fracking -- A Nightmare For Illinoisans
In this segment, we learn more about the controversial oil-extraction practice known as fracking and its impacts on the environment in central and southern Illinois.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SPIRa8sW8Q&t=15m01s
Rush Limbaugh Protest
Last April, Chicago activists protested the radio personality Rush Limbaugh over sexist remarks he made against a women's-rights advocate. We join the protest which took place outside the Chicago radio station that airs Limbaugh's show.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SPIRa8sW8Q&t=21m22s
WATCH THE SHOW on Chicago Indymedia at this link:
http://dadaarchive.chicago.indymedia.org/mod/info/display/television/ind...
WATCH THE SHOW on our YouTube Channel at this link:
DOWNLOAD THE SHOW on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/chicago-independent-television/id269...
CHICAGO INDEPENDENT TELEVISION IS CABLECAST ON CAN TV (cable channel 19 in Chicago) on the first and third Monday of the month at 11PM. Learn more about CAN TV:
ON DISH NETWORK AND DIRECTV ON NATIONAL SATELLITE:
Chicago Independent Television airs on national satellite, on Free Speech TV (Dish Network channel 9415 and DirecTV channel 348). Learn more about Free Speech TV:
WHO WE ARE:
We are the Chicago Indymedia Video Collective. We operate along the same lines as Indymedia, fostering the same ideals and processes. We are a collective of media producers, activists, videographers and concerned citizens offering your alternative to mainstream corporate coverage of local and international events, movements and expression. In the summer of 2003 the idea of an independent television show, free from corporate bias and serving the needs of the community, was conceived. Chicago Independent Television is the result of that movement.
Our mission is to provide YOUR CORPORATE NEWS ALTERNATIVE.
PLEASE JOIN US!
Our Video Collective typically meets at 7PM every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. We encourage individuals interested in contributing to the show to attend a meeting. Note: We often change meeting venues, so please contact us for details if you want to attend a meeting.
OUR WISH LIST:
Our work requires supplies and equipment. We are gladly accepting the following resources:
External Hard Drives
Blank Mini-DV Tapes
Blank DVDs
Lights
DVD cases
Microphones
Camcorders and Camcorder Batteries
DVD burners
Money
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Please submit any video material, bumpers, artwork or queries to the Chicago Independent Media Center:
773-384-8544
http://chicago.indymedia.org
or email us:
imc-chicago-video (at) lists.indymedia.org
Our web page on Chicago Indymedia:
http://www.chicagoindependenttv.org
Comments
wow this is awesome
Indeed. and I am usually so damn cynical.
Pages
Add new comment