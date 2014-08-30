From The Trenches is the monthly radio program of the Chicago Independent Media Center.

ON THE SHOW IN JUNE 2014:

From The Trenches for June: Kari Lydersen on Closing the Cloud Factories, Illinois Green Party gubernatorial candidate Scott K. Summers

* KARI LYDERSEN ON CLOSING THE CLOUD FACTORIES

Chicago journalist and author Kari Lydersen has written an e-book chronicling the efforts of Chicago environmental activists to close a pair of notorious coal-powered Chicago energy plants. We'll speak to Kari about her e-book, "Closing the Cloud Factories".

* ILLINOIS GREEN PARTY GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE SCOTT K. SUMMERS

We'll also speak with Scott K. Summers, the Illinois Green Party candidate for governor in 2014, on his efforts to get the Green Party back on the Illinois ballot, among other issues.

