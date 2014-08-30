Chicago Independent Television for February: Protests against Keystone XL Pipeline, Medical marijuana in Illinois
Chicago Independent Television is the monthly TV series of the Chicago Independent Media Center.
ON THE SHOW IN FEBRUARY 2013:
Protest against Keystone XL Pipeline in Texas
A Chicago Indymedia journalist was among those arrested at a recent protest in Houston, Texas. This protest was against the Keystone XL pipeline, a tar sands oil pipe line that would help accelerate global warming to unstoppable levels. This is a short film about that protest .
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW9SqB9zun0&t=2m38s
Efforts to pass medical marijuana legislation in Illinois
After the passage of a referendum in 2012 legalizing cannabis, efforts are underway in 2013 to expand on those political wins. Here's a segment on recent efforts to pass medical marijuana legislation in Illinois.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW9SqB9zun0&t=9m12s
