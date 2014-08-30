Chicago Independent Television for February: Protests against Keystone XL Pipeline, Medical marijuana in Illinois

Chicago Independent Television is the monthly TV series of the Chicago Independent Media Center.

ON THE SHOW IN FEBRUARY 2013:

Protest against Keystone XL Pipeline in Texas

A Chicago Indymedia journalist was among those arrested at a recent protest in Houston, Texas. This protest was against the Keystone XL pipeline, a tar sands oil pipe line that would help accelerate global warming to unstoppable levels. This is a short film about that protest .

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW9SqB9zun0&t=2m38s

Efforts to pass medical marijuana legislation in Illinois

After the passage of a referendum in 2012 legalizing cannabis, efforts are underway in 2013 to expand on those political wins. Here's a segment on recent efforts to pass medical marijuana legislation in Illinois.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW9SqB9zun0&t=9m12s

WHO WE ARE:

We are the Chicago Indymedia Video Collective. We operate along the same lines as Indymedia, fostering the same ideals and processes. We are a collective of media producers, activists, videographers and concerned citizens offering your alternative to mainstream corporate coverage of local and international events, movements and expression. In the summer of 2003 the idea of an independent television show, free from corporate bias and serving the needs of the community, was conceived. Chicago Independent Television is the result of that movement.

Our mission is to provide YOUR CORPORATE NEWS ALTERNATIVE.

PLEASE JOIN US!

Our Video Collective typically meets at 7PM every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. We encourage individuals interested in contributing to the show to attend a meeting. Note: We often change meeting venues, so please contact us for details if you want to attend a meeting.

