From The Trenches for July: Chicago protests assault on Gaza, The 2014 Net Neutrality Lectures
From The Trenches is the monthly radio program of the Chicago Independent Media Center.
ON THE SHOW IN JULY 2014:
* CHICAGO PROTESTS ASSAULT ON GAZA
Chicagoans have vigorously taken to the streets to protest the assault on Gaza that launched in early July 2014. Chicago Indymedia's Rita Sand brings us a report from the streets of Chicago.
* THE 2014 NET NEUTRALITY LECTURES
With the fight over net neutrality reaching a fever pitch, Chicago played host to the 2014 Net Neutrality Lectures. We'll hear some of those lectures in this episode.
