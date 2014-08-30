From the Trenches for Aug/Sept: Ali Abunimah at the Evanston Public Library

From The Trenches is the monthly radio program of the Chicago Independent Media Center.

ON THE SHOW IN AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2014:

* ALI ABUNIMAH SPEAKS AT THE EVANSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY

Ali Abunimah is a longtime Chicago activist and author of the recent book “The Battle for Justice in Palestine” -- a book involved in a controversy at the Evanston Public Library where Abunimah was scheduled to give a talk. According to event organizers, Abunimah’s talk was abruptly cancelled at the last minute because no pro-Israel speaker had been scheduled alongside Abunimah for purported balance. When word of the cancellation broke, a flurry of organizing and a storm of criticism on the internet followed. After just two days, the Evanston Public Library reversed its cancellation, and permitted Abunimah’s presentation to take place.

We’ll devote the entirety of this episode of From The Trenches to that presentation. The talk was about a newly published book, but Abunimah also spoke about the assault on Gaza in the summer of 2014 that went by the name Operation Protective Edge. That assault began after the book’s publication but the book also spoke about the situation in Gaza relevant to the assault.

From The Trenches presents Ali Abunimah, speaking on “The Battle for Justice in Palestine”, at the Evanston Public Library on Monday, August 11, 2014.

