From The Trenches for May: Journalist and author Jeremy Scahill speaks in Chicago

From The Trenches is the monthly radio program of the Chicago Independent Media Center.

ON THE SHOW IN MAY 2014:

* JEREMY SCAHILL SPEAKS IN CHICAGO

Jeremy Scahill is a journalist, TV producer, and author of the book "Dirty Wars: The World is a Battlefield", a film version of which earned a nomination for the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Jeremy Scahill spoke in Chicago at the Chicago Cultural Center on March 12, 2014.

