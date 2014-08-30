From The Trenches for May: Journalist and author Jeremy Scahill speaks in Chicago
From The Trenches is the monthly radio program of the Chicago Independent Media Center.
ON THE SHOW IN MAY 2014:
* JEREMY SCAHILL SPEAKS IN CHICAGO
Jeremy Scahill is a journalist, TV producer, and author of the book "Dirty Wars: The World is a Battlefield", a film version of which earned a nomination for the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Jeremy Scahill spoke in Chicago at the Chicago Cultural Center on March 12, 2014.
LISTEN TO RECENT EPISODES ON OUR PODCAST:
http://chicago.indymedia.org/cimcradio-podcast.xml
SUBSCRIBE TO "FROM THE TRENCHES" ON ITUNES:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/chicago-indymedia/id652140856
LISTEN ON BROADCAST RADIO:
From The Trenches airs on the 4th Sunday of each month at 6pm on WLUW 88.7 on Chicago northside radio:
http://www.wluw.org
From The Trenches also airs on Thursdays at 1:30pm on WHPK 88.5 on Chicago southside radio:
http://www.whpk.org
From The Trenches now also airs on Saturdays at 8:00am on Q4, AM 1680:
http://que4.org
Add new comment