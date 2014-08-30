From the Trenches for Feb: Chicago Green Party Mayoral Forum

From The Trenches is the monthly radio program of the Chicago Independent Media Center.

ON THE SHOW IN FEBRUARY 2015:

CHICAGO GREEN PARTY MAYORAL FORUM

The Chicago Green Party organized a mayoral forum for an in-depth discussion of important issues not covered elsewhere. Three of the five mayoral primary finalists -- Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Bill "Dock" Walls, Bob Fioretti -- took part. We'll hear an extended excerpt of the forum.

* Plus, headlines from the worldwide Indymedia network.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE WORLDWIDE INDYMEDIA NETWORK:

Spanish authorities raid anarchists' houses in multiple cities

Argentina Indymedia featured a story about a coordinated attack by Spanish authorities against houses and anarchists’ homes in four cities in Spain. In the early morning hours of December 16, 2014, Spanish police and the Spanish civil guard raided houses in Madrid, Barcelona, and in the Spanish cities of Sabadell and Manresa, arresting eleven people, destroying and seizing computers, cellphones, community libraries, and furniture. The attack was given the code name “Operation Pandora”, and the feature described the attack, quoting in translation, as being “in the best style of a third-world military dictatorship.” An editorial describing the attack provided a rationale for the attack: “the state needs to distract the society with an enemy”, and the enemy in this case was anarchism.

http://argentina.indymedia.org/archives/archive_by_id.php?id=8793&catego...

Boston activists shut down highway in protest against police brutality

Boston Indymedia featured a story about a highway shut down by activists to raise attention to police brutality. Two groups of activists shut down Interstate 93 Southbound and Northbound during a morning rush hour commute into Boston on January 15, 2015, to quote, “disrupt business as usual”, unquote, and protest police and state violence against Black people. Further quoting from the article: “This action was in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. This diverse non-Black group of Pan-Asians, Latinos, and white people, some of whom are queer and transgender, took this action to confront white complacency in the systemic oppression of Black people in Boston.” The feature listed some of the dozens of people of color whom Boston police have killed in the past fifteen years.

http://boston.indymedia.org/feature/display/222499/index.php

Activists Say Santa Cruz Police Lied to Secure $250,000 Armored Vehicle Purchase

Santa Cruz Indymedia featured a story headlined, “Activists Say Santa Cruz Police Lied to Secure $250,000 Armored Vehicle Purchase”. Quoting from the feature, dated February 5, 2015, “About 100 activists demanded the Santa Cruz City Council rescind its rushed approval of the Police Department’s purchase of a fully armored vehicle, a BearCat…The Santa Cruz City Council approved the BearCat Purchase on December 9. Journalist John Malkin…has been working with [an activist group called] SCRAM! and others to uncover more information about the SCPD's BearCat purchase through Public Records Act Requests. [Malkin] said that information detailing other agencies' armored vehicle inventories would have been, ‘very useful to have shared with the city council at the point when they were asked to vote for purchasing a new 250 thousand dollar vehicle.’” Protests against the controversial purchase continued throughout the month of February 2015.

http://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2015/02/05/18768102.php

And November 2014 marked the 15th anniversary of the launch of the Indymedia movement, which launched in November 1999 to report on the protests against the secretive World Trade Organization ministerial in Seattle. Protests outside the ministerial, covered in real time and to a worldwide audience by Indymedia and belittled by corporate media, helped aggravate internal divisions within the WTO. The ministerial collapsed, marking the first time an international trade round collapsed. The success of that effort helped propel Indymedia with local chapters across America and around the world, including a chapter in Chicago that was founded in the year 2000.