Chicago Independent Television for April: Uptown antipoverty protest, Chicago TIFs, Minnesota oil pipeline, IL NORML update

Chicago Independent Television is the monthly TV series of the Chicago Independent Media Center.

ON THE SHOW IN APRIL 2013:

Chicago protest against pro-poverty efforts of Uptown alderman

This is a report from the Chicago neighborhood of Uptown, about a protest against Alderman James Cappleman and his efforts to stop programs that help the homeless.

Chicagoans shine a light on secretive Tax Increment Financing

The Chicago Tax Increment Financing program, or TIF program, diverts public tax money into secret accounts controlled by city government. Efforts in Chicago are underway to shine a light on the program, as we'll learn in this segment.

Red Lake Indian Nation opposes controversial Minnesota oil pipeline

Here's are two segments about efforts in northern Minnesota to oppose a controversial oil pipeline on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

Illinois NORML Update

This is an update from Illinois chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML).

WHO WE ARE:

We are the Chicago Indymedia Video Collective. We operate along the same lines as Indymedia, fostering the same ideals and processes. We are a collective of media producers, activists, videographers and concerned citizens offering your alternative to mainstream corporate coverage of local and international events, movements and expression. In the summer of 2003 the idea of an independent television show, free from corporate bias and serving the needs of the community, was conceived. Chicago Independent Television is the result of that movement. Our mission is to provide YOUR CORPORATE NEWS ALTERNATIVE.

