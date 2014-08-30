Chicago Independent TV for July: Monsanto, Keystone XL, NATO3, Impeach Rahm
Chicago Independent Television is the monthly TV series of the Chicago Independent Media Center.
ON THE SHOW IN JULY 2013
MONSANTO PROTEST IN CHICAGO
The agribusiness giant Monsanto was the focus of recent protests in dozens of cities worldwide, including a protest in Chicago.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sev04d6BEU8&t=1m45s
CHICAGO PROTESTS OBAMA’S SUPPORT OF KEYSTONE XL
Welcome back to Chicago Independent Television. President Obama spoke at a recent Chicago event which drew a protest over the proposed controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline. We'll join the protest and learn more about what's at stake.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sev04d6BEU8&t=10m34s
THE NATO3 CASE REVISITED
The case of the NATO 3 has drawn attention over its harsh punishment of protesters.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sev04d6BEU8&t=18m00s
HOW DO YOU IMPEACH RAHM?
With Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel engaged in lots of unpopular actions, many people are talking about impeachment. How do you impeach the Mayor of Chicago? Chicago Independent Television investigates.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sev04d6BEU8&t=23m56s
WATCH THE SHOW on our YouTube Channel at this link:
http://www.youtube.com/CIMC
CHICAGO INDEPENDENT TELEVISION IS CABLECAST ON CAN TV (cable channel 19 in Chicago) on the first and third Monday of the month at 11PM. Learn more about CAN TV:
http://www.cantv.org
ON DISH NETWORK AND DIRECTV ON NATIONAL SATELLITE
Chicago Independent Television airs on national satellite, on Free Speech TV (Dish Network channel 9415 and DirecTV channel 348). Learn more about Free Speech TV:
http://www.freespeech.org
WHO WE ARE:
We are the Chicago Indymedia Video Collective. We operate along the same lines as Indymedia, fostering the same ideals and processes. We are a collective of media producers, activists, videographers and concerned citizens offering your alternative to mainstream corporate coverage of local and international events, movements and expression. In the summer of 2003 the idea of an independent television show, free from corporate bias and serving the needs of the community, was conceived. Chicago Independent Television is the result of that movement. Our mission is to provide YOUR CORPORATE NEWS ALTERNATIVE.
PLEASE JOIN US!
We encourage individuals interested in contributing to the show to contact us. Our contact information is below.
