Chicago Independent Television for May: Chicago School Closings, Walk the Walk, Oil Fracking in Southern Illinois, Chicago Fracking Protest

Chicago Independent Television is the monthly TV series of the Chicago Independent Media Center.

ON THE SHOW IN MAY 2013:

Chicagoans protest public school closings

The Chicago Public School system announced a closing of 54 public schools, which spurred protest actions in the city. We'll learn more in this segment.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eap0GrQ9tvo&t=2m14s

Walk the Walk Protest Highlights Safety Concerns Raised by School Closings

The proposed closing of 54 Chicago public schools has raised safety concerns among Chicago residents. Many effected students will have to walk through crime ridden neighborhoods to get to their new school. The proposed closing of Leif Ericson is one example as you'll learn in this segment.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eap0GrQ9tvo&t=11m45s

An In-Depth Look at Oil Fracking in Southern Illinois

We'll take a look at the destructive and controversial oil extraction process known as fracking, especially as it pertains to Southern Illinois.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eap0GrQ9tvo&t=19m33s

Anti-Fracking Protest at Thompson Center

Illinois opposition to the destructive and controversial oil extraction process known as fracking has increased recently. Here's a short segment about a creative protest in Chicago's Thompson Center.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eap0GrQ9tvo&t=25m58s

