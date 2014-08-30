Chicago Independent Television for October: CTU Strike, TIF/Hyatt Protest, Pussy Riot, anti-NATO voices, Iraq War protest, U.S.S. Maine
Chicago Independent Television is the monthly TV series of the Chicago Independent Media Center.
ON THE SHOW IN OCTOBER 2012:
Chicago Teachers Union Strike
This past month saw a historic strike by the Chicago Teachers Union in which they are demanding better conditions, sensible evaluations, and an end to school closings.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUie42UC3GE&t=2m23s
Protest: TIF Money for Schools, not for Hyatt
In a related event, Chicagoans protested the construction of an expensive new hotel in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood at the expense of using those funds to help area schools. We'll join the protest and learn more in this segment:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUie42UC3GE&t=2m56s
Pussy Riot Solidarity Protest
Three members of the Russian feminist punk rock protest group known as Pussy Riot were given a two-year prison sentence for what amounted to a peaceful act of civil disobedience. The women's imprisonment has spurred worldwide expressions of solidarity including this protest in Chicago:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUie42UC3GE&t=7m50s
Grassroots voices against NATO
Our next segment features a number of grassroots voices against NATO around the time of the 2012 Chicago NATO summit.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUie42UC3GE&t=10m55s
Iraq War 9th Anniversary Protest
Though combat operations in Iraq have officially ended, the U.S. is still involved in questionable military efforts around the world which continues to draw protests here at home. In this segment, we'll visit with activists who organized a Chicago antiwar protest in March.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUie42UC3GE&t=19m47s
Remember the Maine
One activist reflects on the historic incident of the U.S.S. Maine and its modern parallels at Chicago's Pritzker Military Library.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUie42UC3GE&t=25m47s
WATCH THE SHOW on Chicago Indymedia at this link:
http://dadaarchive.chicago.indymedia.org/mod/info/display/television/ind...
WATCH THE SHOW on our YouTube Channel at this link:
http://www.youtube.com/CIMC
DOWNLOAD THE SHOW on iTunes:
http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/chicago-independent-television/id2694...
CHICAGO INDEPENDENT TELEVISION IS CABLECAST ON CAN TV (cable channel 19 in Chicago) on the first and third Monday of the month at 11PM. Learn more about CAN TV:
http://www.cantv.org
ON DISH NETWORK AND DIRECTV ON NATIONAL SATELLITE: Chicago Independent Television airs on national satellite, on Free Speech TV (Dish Network channel 9415 and DirecTV channel 348). Learn more about Free Speech TV:
WHO WE ARE: We are the Chicago Indymedia Video Collective. We operate along the same lines as Indymedia, fostering the same ideals and processes. We are a collective of media producers, activists, videographers and concerned citizens offering your alternative to mainstream corporate coverage of local and international events, movements and expression. In the summer of 2003 the idea of an independent television show, free from corporate bias and serving the needs of the community, was conceived. Chicago Independent Television is the result of that movement.
Our mission is to provide YOUR CORPORATE NEWS ALTERNATIVE.
PLEASE JOIN US!
Our Video Collective typically meets at 7PM every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. We encourage individuals interested in contributing to the show to attend a meeting. Note: We often change meeting venues, so please contact us for details if you want to attend a meeting.
OUR WISH LIST:
Our work requires supplies and equipment. We are gladly accepting the following resources:
External Hard Drives
Blank Mini-DV Tapes
Blank DVDs
Lights
DVD cases
Microphones
Camcorders and Camcorder Batteries
DVD burners
Money
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Please submit any video material, bumpers, artwork or queries to the Chicago Independent Media Center:
773-384-8544
http://chicago.indymedia.org
or email us: imc-chicago-video (at) lists.indymedia.org
Our web page on Chicago Indymedia:
http://www.chicagoindependenttv.org
