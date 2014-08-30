Chicago Independent Television for October: CTU Strike, TIF/Hyatt Protest, Pussy Riot, anti-NATO voices, Iraq War protest, U.S.S. Maine

Chicago Independent Television is the monthly TV series of the Chicago Independent Media Center.

ON THE SHOW IN OCTOBER 2012:

Chicago Teachers Union Strike

This past month saw a historic strike by the Chicago Teachers Union in which they are demanding better conditions, sensible evaluations, and an end to school closings.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUie42UC3GE&t=2m23s

Protest: TIF Money for Schools, not for Hyatt

In a related event, Chicagoans protested the construction of an expensive new hotel in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood at the expense of using those funds to help area schools. We'll join the protest and learn more in this segment:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUie42UC3GE&t=2m56s

Pussy Riot Solidarity Protest

Three members of the Russian feminist punk rock protest group known as Pussy Riot were given a two-year prison sentence for what amounted to a peaceful act of civil disobedience. The women's imprisonment has spurred worldwide expressions of solidarity including this protest in Chicago:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUie42UC3GE&t=7m50s

Grassroots voices against NATO

Our next segment features a number of grassroots voices against NATO around the time of the 2012 Chicago NATO summit.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUie42UC3GE&t=10m55s

Iraq War 9th Anniversary Protest

Though combat operations in Iraq have officially ended, the U.S. is still involved in questionable military efforts around the world which continues to draw protests here at home. In this segment, we'll visit with activists who organized a Chicago antiwar protest in March.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUie42UC3GE&t=19m47s

Remember the Maine

One activist reflects on the historic incident of the U.S.S. Maine and its modern parallels at Chicago's Pritzker Military Library.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUie42UC3GE&t=25m47s

WATCH THE SHOW on Chicago Indymedia at this link:

http://dadaarchive.chicago.indymedia.org/mod/info/display/television/ind...

WATCH THE SHOW on our YouTube Channel at this link:

http://www.youtube.com/CIMC

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW on iTunes:

http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/chicago-independent-television/id2694...

CHICAGO INDEPENDENT TELEVISION IS CABLECAST ON CAN TV (cable channel 19 in Chicago) on the first and third Monday of the month at 11PM. Learn more about CAN TV:

http://www.cantv.org

ON DISH NETWORK AND DIRECTV ON NATIONAL SATELLITE: Chicago Independent Television airs on national satellite, on Free Speech TV (Dish Network channel 9415 and DirecTV channel 348). Learn more about Free Speech TV:

http://www.freespeech.org

WHO WE ARE: We are the Chicago Indymedia Video Collective. We operate along the same lines as Indymedia, fostering the same ideals and processes. We are a collective of media producers, activists, videographers and concerned citizens offering your alternative to mainstream corporate coverage of local and international events, movements and expression. In the summer of 2003 the idea of an independent television show, free from corporate bias and serving the needs of the community, was conceived. Chicago Independent Television is the result of that movement.

Our mission is to provide YOUR CORPORATE NEWS ALTERNATIVE.

PLEASE JOIN US!

Our Video Collective typically meets at 7PM every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month. We encourage individuals interested in contributing to the show to attend a meeting. Note: We often change meeting venues, so please contact us for details if you want to attend a meeting.

