Chicago Independent TV for September: Syria protest, July 4th Party again Rahm, Cannabis, LGBT Rights
Chicago Independent Television is the monthly TV series of the Chicago Independent Media Center.
ON THE SHOW IN SEPTEMBER 2013
CHICAGO PROTESTS U.S. INVOLVEMENT IN SYRIA
The United States has deepened its involvement in the ongoing civil war in Syria, approving military aid in a controversial move. In this segment, we'll join a Chicago protest objecting to the move.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJGT6rPVcu4&t=2m3s
JULY 4TH BLOCK PARTY AGAINST RAHM
Chicago activists staged an Independence Day block party outside the home of Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel to protest his policies. In this segment, we'll join the party and hear from some participants.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJGT6rPVcu4&t=8m55s
2013 CANNABIS MARCH
Here's a segment on the 2013 Cannabis March to encourage better policies in Illinois regarding cannabis.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJGT6rPVcu4&t=16m32s
A SUMMARY OF WINS FOR LGBT RIGHTS
From our colleagues at TheGreatPhotoGuy.com, here's a music video compilation of photos and video from Chicago protests in recent years for LGBT rights.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVbgzCZWBwA&t=0m32s
