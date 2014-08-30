Chicago Independent TV for September: Syria protest, July 4th Party again Rahm, Cannabis, LGBT Rights

Chicago Independent Television is the monthly TV series of the Chicago Independent Media Center.

ON THE SHOW IN SEPTEMBER 2013

CHICAGO PROTESTS U.S. INVOLVEMENT IN SYRIA

The United States has deepened its involvement in the ongoing civil war in Syria, approving military aid in a controversial move. In this segment, we'll join a Chicago protest objecting to the move.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJGT6rPVcu4&t=2m3s

JULY 4TH BLOCK PARTY AGAINST RAHM

Chicago activists staged an Independence Day block party outside the home of Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel to protest his policies. In this segment, we'll join the party and hear from some participants.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJGT6rPVcu4&t=8m55s

2013 CANNABIS MARCH

Here's a segment on the 2013 Cannabis March to encourage better policies in Illinois regarding cannabis.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJGT6rPVcu4&t=16m32s

A SUMMARY OF WINS FOR LGBT RIGHTS

From our colleagues at TheGreatPhotoGuy.com, here's a music video compilation of photos and video from Chicago protests in recent years for LGBT rights.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVbgzCZWBwA&t=0m32s

