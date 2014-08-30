From the Trenches for November: Alderman Bob Fioretti, Net Neutrality Lectures Revisited

From The Trenches is the monthly radio program of the Chicago Independent Media Center.

ON THE SHOW IN NOVEMBER 2014:

* ALDERMAN BOB FIORETTI, 2015 CANDIDATE FOR MAYOR OF CHICAGO

We'll speak with Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti, about the Chicago political scene, the 2015 Chicago mayoral election, and issues relevant to the mayoral election.

* NET NEUTRALITY LECTURES REVISITED

The debate on the future of the internet is raging. We'll learn more about net neutrality, with a focus on popular activism and larger issues, in a pair of lectures.

* Plus, headlines from the worldwide Indymedia network.

LISTEN TO RECENT EPISODES ON OUR PODCAST:

http://chicago.indymedia.org/cimcradio-podcast.xml

SUBSCRIBE TO "FROM THE TRENCHES" ON ITUNES:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/chicago-indymedia/id652140856

LISTEN ON BROADCAST RADIO:

From The Trenches airs on the 4th Sunday of each month at 6pm on WLUW 88.7 on Chicago northside radio:

http://www.wluw.org

From The Trenches also airs on Thursdays at 1:30pm on WHPK 88.5 on Chicago southside radio:

http://www.whpk.org

From The Trenches now airs on Saturdays at 8:00am on Q4, AM 1680:

http://que4.org