From the Trenches for November: Alderman Bob Fioretti, Net Neutrality Lectures Revisited
From The Trenches is the monthly radio program of the Chicago Independent Media Center.
ON THE SHOW IN NOVEMBER 2014:
* ALDERMAN BOB FIORETTI, 2015 CANDIDATE FOR MAYOR OF CHICAGO
We'll speak with Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti, about the Chicago political scene, the 2015 Chicago mayoral election, and issues relevant to the mayoral election.
* NET NEUTRALITY LECTURES REVISITED
The debate on the future of the internet is raging. We'll learn more about net neutrality, with a focus on popular activism and larger issues, in a pair of lectures.
* Plus, headlines from the worldwide Indymedia network.
LISTEN TO RECENT EPISODES ON OUR PODCAST:
http://chicago.indymedia.org/cimcradio-podcast.xml
SUBSCRIBE TO "FROM THE TRENCHES" ON ITUNES:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/chicago-indymedia/id652140856
LISTEN ON BROADCAST RADIO:
From The Trenches airs on the 4th Sunday of each month at 6pm on WLUW 88.7 on Chicago northside radio:
From The Trenches also airs on Thursdays at 1:30pm on WHPK 88.5 on Chicago southside radio:
From The Trenches now airs on Saturdays at 8:00am on Q4, AM 1680:
