Baloch Martyrs Day

Baloch Community of Vancouver is organising a event to pay homage to fallen Martyrs on 13th November. The event include protest in front of Pakistan Consulate to hilight ongoing genocide of Baloch in Balochistan by Pakistani Millitary and also community gathering. All Baloch diaspora , Canadians, Journalists are welcome to the event . Prof.Naela Quadri Baloch , head of WBWF World Baloch Women Forum will be speaking at the event along with other organisers.