The Shortwave Report 05/05/17 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK Japan, and Sputnik Radio.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with a review of International Workers day, or May Day, from the US and Turkey. May Day in France was dominated by the Presidential election runoff- both Marine LePen and Emmanuel Macron held rallies while many say that they will not vote for either candidate. Last week Brazilian workers went on strike in every major city, protesting taxes on pensions and proposed labor laws- Brazilian based journalist Glenn Greenwald wrote that what is happening in that country is alarming and could lead to a return to a military dictatorship.

From CUBA- Foreign Ministers from are reviewing threats to Venezuela's independence at a meeting of CELAC the regional bloc of Latin American and Caribbean States. The attorney for Julian Assange filed a request with Sweden to drop the arrest warrant so that he can relocate to Ecuador. The Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in Argentina commemorated the 40th anniversary of their struggle to locate their stolen babies and the disappeared.

From JAPAN- Parties to the TPP, or Trans Pacific Partnership free trade deal have decided to move their agenda forward without the US. The US says that THAAD, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, is now operational in South Korea, further raising tensions in the region. Candidates for the President of South Korea clashed in their final debate before the May 9th election. Opposition politicians in Japan want to stop Prime Minister Abe's plan to change the constitution.

From RUSSIA- On his program Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi interviewed Rolling Stone journalist Matt Taibbi about the Russian hysteria in the US. They also discuss how Trump's bombing in Syria has drawn the media and liberals to support him, raising the threat of global military confrontations.

"What makes us feel pessimistic about the world, ultimately, is the way the media encourage us to believe that our fate hangs on the every move of the promise-breaking, terminally disappointing Teflon liars in Washington."

- Matt Taibbi

