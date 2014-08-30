As we’ve been following the news over the last few weeks, we now know that the Trump administration has enacted a plan to widen the pool of immigrants who can be deported to anyone who is undocumented—regardless of criminal background. This means that in addition to Trump’s “bad hombres,” workers, students, parents, even toddlers are likely to be considered priorities for removal.

And while they cannot change what Trump’s deportation force plans to do, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) are doing what they can to make sure undocumented students and parents are safe and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials follow the law. As such, they have instructed principals not to let ICE into its schools or facilities unless they have a criminal warrant.

http://www.dailykos.com/story/2017/02/22/1636631/-Chicago-declares-that-Trump-s-deportation-force-is-not-welcome-in-its-public-schools