Kim Foxx reverses stance on convictions tied to notorious cop

Late Wednesday [April 12, 2017], the Cook County State’s Attorney issued this statement regarding People v. Roberto Almodovar and William Negron:

“After a thorough and deliberate review of the evidence and arguments presented to the circuit court, the State’s Attorney’s Office has concluded that the evidence presented could change the result of this case on retrial. In light of this decision, we have determined that proceeding with this case is no longer in the best interests of justice and we are withdrawing our opposition to petitioners’ request for a new trial. Based on the totality of the evidence currently available, the office has concluded that it is insufficient to support a retrial of this case.”

According to the Exoneration Project, Roberto Almodovar will be freed on Friday [April 14, 2017], and the Exoneration Project will move for a dismissal of William Negron’s conviction.

http://chicagoreporter.com/kim-foxx-keeps-up-defense-of-disgraced-cop-reynaldo-guevara/