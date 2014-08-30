Released video of Chicago police killing of Paul O'Neal leads to protests, unanswered questions
New rules in the wake of the killing of Laquan McDonald require Chicago police to release footage of a fatal shooting by police within sixty days. But the new rules result in the same-old-same-old as released footage confirmed police misconduct in the July killing of 18-year-old Paul O'Neal.
The video's release sparked a new wave of street protest and outrage. A number of unanswered questions remain, including why officers' body cameras were inexplicably deactivated during the actual shooting. What's more, a number of Chicago street organizations have reportedly met on the issue, and some Chicago officials have held police accountability hearings.
