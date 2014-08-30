Released video of Chicago police killing of Paul O'Neal leads to protests, unanswered questions

#PaulNew rules in the wake of the killing of Laquan McDonald require Chicago police to release footage of a fatal shooting by police within sixty days. But the new rules result in the same-old-same-old as released footage confirmed police misconduct in the July killing of 18-year-old Paul O'Neal.

The video's release sparked a new wave of street protest and outrage. A number of unanswered questions remain, including why officers' body cameras were inexplicably deactivated during the actual shooting. What's more, a number of Chicago street organizations have reportedly met on the issue, and some Chicago officials have held police accountability hearings.

