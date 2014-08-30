Midwesterners rally to support Chicago-based activist Rasmea Odeh

Chicago activist Rasmea Odeh, who was jailed and convicted on bombing charges that she says she confessed to via torture and sexual assault, is appealing her conviction at the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati. Odeh, along with many supporters, feels that she was targeted because of her support for Palestine.

To support the appeal, the Rasmea Defense Committee organized bus caravans from Chicago and across the midwest, converging in Cincinnati for the appellate hearing. Early reports from the hearing were encouraging for Odeh's supporters; defense attorneys argued that Odeh never got a full and fair trial, while the prosecution fumbled in its response. A ruling is expected in the next one to four months.