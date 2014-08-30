Jason Van Dyke Charged With 16 New Counts In Laquan McDonald Shooting
Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke now faces 16 additional charges in the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke, who still faces six counts of first-degree murder, was hit earlier this month by prosecutors with 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to reports.
Van Dyke fired 16 times at the unarmed, 17-year-old McDonald in October, 2014. So, the 16 counts would seem to correspond with number of shots he fired. The indictment with the additional counts was reached by a grand jury last week, but it was only made known when mentioned by prosecutor Joseph McMahon at court hearing on Thursday morning, according to the Sun-Times.
http://chicagoist.com/2017/03/23/former_chicago_police_officer_jason.php
