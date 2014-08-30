Jason Van Dyke Charged With 16 New Counts In Laquan McDonald Shooting

Submitted by Anonymous on Thu, 2017-03-23 13:12
Author: 
Chicagoist.com

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke now faces 16 additional charges in the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke, who still faces six counts of first-degree murder, was hit earlier this month by prosecutors with 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to reports.

Van Dyke fired 16 times at the unarmed, 17-year-old McDonald in October, 2014. So, the 16 counts would seem to correspond with number of shots he fired. The indictment with the additional counts was reached by a grand jury last week, but it was only made known when mentioned by prosecutor Joseph McMahon at court hearing on Thursday morning, according to the Sun-Times.

http://chicagoist.com/2017/03/23/former_chicago_police_officer_jason.php

