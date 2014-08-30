Chicago Indymedia contributor and activist Chris Geovanis, 1959-2024

Chris Geovanis, co-founder of the Chicago Independent Media Center, and a longtime contributor to Chicago Indymedia with her writing, photography, radio, and television work, and a longtime Chicago activist on a host of progressive campaigns and struggles, died on February 12, 2024.

Chris also co-founded HammerHard MediaWorks, founded Chicago Media Action, and contributed to Free Speech Radio News, CounterPunch, Truthout, and CommonDreams, as well as serving as the communications director for the Chicago Teachers Union (radio excerpt). Some of her further contributions, with Chicago Indymedia and elsewhere, are listed below.

