Anthologie de la subversion carabinée
Il n'y a pas qu'en Chine
Que la vérité on l'élimine
A la radio, à la télévision
Internet, journaux, tout est censuré
Police de l'Internet, police généralisée
Police de la pensée
Pensée de la police
Comme sur les Indymedia de France
Qui sont en train d'en crever
Que tout le monde puisse s'exprimer, par pitié
Et non simplement votre réductrice militance
Chaque groupe ou groupuscule, s'il le pouvait
Ce qui ne pense pas comme lui, sans hésiter, l'éliminerait !
Police gauchiste, police fasciste
Et même de la police prétendument anarchiste
Tous les alliés du capitalisme
Partout
Tout ce qui peut vraiment déranger
Est d'une façon l'autre, censuré
Ou c'est noyé, dissimulé, étouffé
La propagande du capital
S'affiche partout, comme un liquide, cela s'étale
Et puis toutes les divisions
Dans toutes les organisations
Extrême gauche de la contre-révolution
Gauche de la contre-révolution
Droite de la contre-révolution
Extrême droite de la contre-révolution
Et puis tous les conflits
Parmi les partisans de l'anarchie
Et de nouvelles et inédites guerres
Comme une nouvelle ère
La guerre civile entre anarchistes
La guerre civile entre gauchistes
La guerre civile entre staliniens
La guerre civile entre républicains
La guerre civile entre les fascistes
La guerre civile entre les nazis
La guerre civile entre les riens
La guerre civile entre les capitalistes
Tout le monde contre tout le monde
Personne pour personne, la guerre gronde
Personne n'étant d'accord sur rien
Et c'est le capital qui compte les points !
Et si vous croyez que j'exagère
C'est que vous pensez de travers
Il n'y a aucun lieu d'expression libérée
Car il ne serait pas toléré
Certes, la liberté d'expression
De dire des inepties, de faire le dindon
Cela est vraiment facilité
La fausse contestation est respectée
Les hiérarchies en ont le besoin
Car à la révolution globale, elle est un frein
Là où il y a un pouvoir à prendre
Un parti, une organisation, une association, ne pas se méprendre
Il y a forcément des dominantes et des dominants
Qui d'ailleurs en sont inconscients
Des futurs Hitler, Staline, Lénine, Mao
Et autres horribles zigotos
Ainsi, rien ne change jamais
C'est structuré par le capital, qui le sait
Avec de beaux discours logiques
Et hop, en avant la musique
Et toujours quelques calomniateurs faussement rebelles
Et qui vous vouent une haine tenace et fidèle
La pensée séparée en ramasse à la pelle !
Ii faut une anthologie
De la subversion carabinée
Non plus livresque, mais enfin réalisée
Volcanisme de magma psychologique
Comme le magma géologique
Le point chaud qui fait naître
Et qui envoie paître
Naissance des montagnes
Archipels, îles, pays, autres mâts de cocagne
Volcanisme de la vie et de la mort
Qui avec la météorite
A tous les dinosaures, jeta un sort
Extinction massive d'espèces, c'est un rite
Partout de la lave, du basalte fondu
De la croûte terrestre percée, m'as-tu-vu
Le point chaud accouche
De sa terrible bouche
Comme l'île de La Réunion
Née il y a trois millions d'années
3000 m au-dessus de la mer
4000 m au-dessous de la mer
Comme j'aime vous déplaire, que nenni
Vous vous en foutez, moi aussi, sans aucun souci
Comme moi, le volcanisme chamboule tout, avec passion
Et l'île de La Réunion
Dans 20 à 50 millions d'années, c'est terminé
Les volcans construisent et détruisent
Jamais cela n'est la même mise
Et son magma délivré
Gaz chlorhydrique, gaz sulfurique, gaz soufré
Et tout est perturbé
Pendant des millions d'années
La géologie est une subversion carabinée
Les évènements humains, elle peut influencer
Comme les météorites
Qui sont nos moules frites
Et qui ont apporté les molécules de la vie
ADN, car tout est lithopanspermie
Même si l'on en fait fi
Et ne jamais boire la vulve d'une cantatrice
Pendant qu'elle chante, sans aucun vice
Ah ! quel gâchis
En vérité, je vous le dis !
Comme les perturbateurs endocriniens
Les femmes ont de plus gros seins
Les hommes deviennent féminins
De plus en plus de cancers
Et autres maladies, c'est l'enfer
La Terre est une chambre à gaz
La Terre est un camp de concentration
Phase de toutes les phrases
Et c'est le camp d'extermination
Avec les kapos
Gauchistes, staliniens, fascistes, nazis, républicains, démocrates
Artistes, savants, intellectuels, banquiers, les capitalistes de la vie, tous les macs
Sachant tout cela, il faudrait s'amuser
Pour une révolution révolutionnaire, avant de crever
Tout est devenu détestable
Tout est du poison à la table !
Nouvelle jeunesse du vieux monde
Beauté extérieure
Laideur intérieure
Nous sommes comme des robots
Avec nos programmes, c'est pas rigolo
Un jour sans fin, comme le film, toujours pareil
Sauf que disparaissent les abeilles
Certes, attention, les propos les plus révolutionnaires
Scotomisent parfois, les propos les plus réactionnaires
Tout fiche par terre
Tout fiche en l'air
Mais pour l'épanouissement de tout un chacun
De toute une chacune, le cerveau enfin malin
Sans préférence particulière, et pour le bien commun
Tous les transports gratuits
Travailler une heure par jour, et encore
Plus aucune organisation, plus aucun parti
L'anarchie, de nous rééduquer, se fait fort
Plus aucune nationalité, plus aucune frontière
Plus aucune religion, plus aucune idéologie
Apprendre autre chose, pour le faire !
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
It's not only in China
That the truth is eliminated
On the radio, on television
Internet, newspapers, everything is censored
Internet police, generalized police
Police of thought
Thinking of the police
As on the Indymedia de France
Who are dying
May everyone express themselves, for pity
And not just your reductive militancy
Each group or small group, if it could
What does not think like him, without hesitation, would eliminate it!
Leftist police, fascist police
And even the so-called anarchist police
All the allies of capitalism
All over
Anything that can really bother
Is one way the other, censored
Or it's drowned, hidden, smothered
Propaganda of capital
Appears everywhere, like a liquid, it spreads
And then all the divisions
In all organizations
Far left of the counter-revolution
Left of the counter-revolution
Right of the counter-revolution
Far right of the counter-revolution
And then all the conflicts
Among the supporters of anarchy
And new and unpublished wars
Like a new era
The civil war between anarchists
The civil war between leftists
The civil war between Stalinists
The civil war between Republicans
The civil war between the fascists
The civil war between the Nazis
The civil war between the nothings
Civil war between capitalists
Everyone against everyone
Person for nobody, the war rumbles
Nobody agreeing on anything
And it's the capital that counts the points!
And if you think I'm exaggerating
It's that you think wrongly
There is no place of expression released
Because he would not be tolerated
Certainly, freedom of expression
To say nonsense, to make turkey
This is really easy
The false challenge is respected
Hierarchies need it
Because to the global revolution, it is a brake
Where there is power to take
A party, an organization, an association, do not be mistaken
There are bound to be dominant and dominant
Who by the way are unaware of it
Future Hitler, Stalin, Lenin, Mao
And other horrible zigotos
So, nothing ever changes
It's structured by capital, who knows it
With beautiful logical speeches
And hop, forward the music
And still some falsely rebellious slanderers
And who do you have a tenacious and faithful hatred
Separate thought picks up the shovel!
I need an anthology
Carboiled subversion
No longer bookish, but finally realized
Volcanism of psychological magma
Like the geological magma
The hot spot that gives birth
And who sends graze
Birth of mountains
Archipelagos, islands, countries, other masts of cocagne
Volcanism of life and death
Who with the meteorite
To all the dinosaurs, cast a spell
Mass extinction of species is a rite
Everywhere lava, melted basalt
From the pierced earth crust, did you see me
The hot spot gives birth
From his terrible mouth
Like the island of Reunion
Born three million years ago
3000 m above the sea
4000 m below the sea
As I like you displease, that nay
You do not care, me too, without any worries
Like me, volcanism disrupts everything, with passion
And the island of Reunion
In 20 to 50 million years, it's over
Volcanoes build and destroy
Never this is the same bet
And his magma issued
Hydrogen chloride gas, sulfuric gas, sulfur gas
And everything is disturbed
For millions of years
Geology is a rusty subversion
Human events, it can influence
Like meteorites
Who are our french fries
And who brought the molecules of life
DNA, because everything is lithopanspermie
Even if we ignore
And never drink the vulva of a singer
While she sings, without any vice
Ah! such a waste
In truth, I tell you!
Like endocrine disruptors
Women have bigger breasts
Men become feminine
More and more cancers
And other diseases, it's hell
Earth is a gas chamber
The Earth is a concentration camp
Phase of all sentences
And it's the extermination camp
With kapos
Leftists, Stalinists, Fascists, Nazis, Republicans, Democrats
Artists, scholars, intellectuals, bankers, capitalists of life, all the macs
Knowing all this, we should have fun
For a revolutionary revolution, before you burst
Everything has become hateful
Everything is poison at the table!
New youth of the old world
Outdoor beauty
Inner lurking
We are like robots
With our programs, it's not fun
An endless day, like the film, always the same
Except that bees disappear
Certainly, beware, the most revolutionary remarks
Scotomize sometimes, the most reactionary remarks
Any plug on the floor
Any plug in the air
But for the fulfillment of everyone
Of all one, the brains finally smart
Without special preference, and for the common good
All free transport
Work an hour a day, and again
No more organization, no more party
Anarchy, to re-educate us, is strong
No more nationality, no more borders
No religion, no ideology
Learn something else, to do it!
Patrice Faubert (2014) puete, peuete, pouete, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"
