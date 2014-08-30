Anthologie de la subversion carabinée

Il n'y a pas qu'en Chine

Que la vérité on l'élimine

A la radio, à la télévision

Internet, journaux, tout est censuré

Police de l'Internet, police généralisée

Police de la pensée

Pensée de la police

Comme sur les Indymedia de France

Qui sont en train d'en crever

Que tout le monde puisse s'exprimer, par pitié

Et non simplement votre réductrice militance

Chaque groupe ou groupuscule, s'il le pouvait

Ce qui ne pense pas comme lui, sans hésiter, l'éliminerait !

Police gauchiste, police fasciste

Et même de la police prétendument anarchiste

Tous les alliés du capitalisme

Partout

Tout ce qui peut vraiment déranger

Est d'une façon l'autre, censuré

Ou c'est noyé, dissimulé, étouffé

La propagande du capital

S'affiche partout, comme un liquide, cela s'étale

Et puis toutes les divisions

Dans toutes les organisations

Extrême gauche de la contre-révolution

Gauche de la contre-révolution

Droite de la contre-révolution

Extrême droite de la contre-révolution

Et puis tous les conflits

Parmi les partisans de l'anarchie

Et de nouvelles et inédites guerres

Comme une nouvelle ère

La guerre civile entre anarchistes

La guerre civile entre gauchistes

La guerre civile entre staliniens

La guerre civile entre républicains

La guerre civile entre les fascistes

La guerre civile entre les nazis

La guerre civile entre les riens

La guerre civile entre les capitalistes

Tout le monde contre tout le monde

Personne pour personne, la guerre gronde

Personne n'étant d'accord sur rien

Et c'est le capital qui compte les points !

Et si vous croyez que j'exagère

C'est que vous pensez de travers

Il n'y a aucun lieu d'expression libérée

Car il ne serait pas toléré

Certes, la liberté d'expression

De dire des inepties, de faire le dindon

Cela est vraiment facilité

La fausse contestation est respectée

Les hiérarchies en ont le besoin

Car à la révolution globale, elle est un frein

Là où il y a un pouvoir à prendre

Un parti, une organisation, une association, ne pas se méprendre

Il y a forcément des dominantes et des dominants

Qui d'ailleurs en sont inconscients

Des futurs Hitler, Staline, Lénine, Mao

Et autres horribles zigotos

Ainsi, rien ne change jamais

C'est structuré par le capital, qui le sait

Avec de beaux discours logiques

Et hop, en avant la musique

Et toujours quelques calomniateurs faussement rebelles

Et qui vous vouent une haine tenace et fidèle

La pensée séparée en ramasse à la pelle !

Ii faut une anthologie

De la subversion carabinée

Non plus livresque, mais enfin réalisée

Volcanisme de magma psychologique

Comme le magma géologique

Le point chaud qui fait naître

Et qui envoie paître

Naissance des montagnes

Archipels, îles, pays, autres mâts de cocagne

Volcanisme de la vie et de la mort

Qui avec la météorite

A tous les dinosaures, jeta un sort

Extinction massive d'espèces, c'est un rite

Partout de la lave, du basalte fondu

De la croûte terrestre percée, m'as-tu-vu

Le point chaud accouche

De sa terrible bouche

Comme l'île de La Réunion

Née il y a trois millions d'années

3000 m au-dessus de la mer

4000 m au-dessous de la mer

Comme j'aime vous déplaire, que nenni

Vous vous en foutez, moi aussi, sans aucun souci

Comme moi, le volcanisme chamboule tout, avec passion

Et l'île de La Réunion

Dans 20 à 50 millions d'années, c'est terminé

Les volcans construisent et détruisent

Jamais cela n'est la même mise

Et son magma délivré

Gaz chlorhydrique, gaz sulfurique, gaz soufré

Et tout est perturbé

Pendant des millions d'années

La géologie est une subversion carabinée

Les évènements humains, elle peut influencer

Comme les météorites

Qui sont nos moules frites

Et qui ont apporté les molécules de la vie

ADN, car tout est lithopanspermie

Même si l'on en fait fi

Et ne jamais boire la vulve d'une cantatrice

Pendant qu'elle chante, sans aucun vice

Ah ! quel gâchis

En vérité, je vous le dis !

Comme les perturbateurs endocriniens

Les femmes ont de plus gros seins

Les hommes deviennent féminins

De plus en plus de cancers

Et autres maladies, c'est l'enfer

La Terre est une chambre à gaz

La Terre est un camp de concentration

Phase de toutes les phrases

Et c'est le camp d'extermination

Avec les kapos

Gauchistes, staliniens, fascistes, nazis, républicains, démocrates

Artistes, savants, intellectuels, banquiers, les capitalistes de la vie, tous les macs

Sachant tout cela, il faudrait s'amuser

Pour une révolution révolutionnaire, avant de crever

Tout est devenu détestable

Tout est du poison à la table !

Nouvelle jeunesse du vieux monde

Beauté extérieure

Laideur intérieure

Nous sommes comme des robots

Avec nos programmes, c'est pas rigolo

Un jour sans fin, comme le film, toujours pareil

Sauf que disparaissent les abeilles

Certes, attention, les propos les plus révolutionnaires

Scotomisent parfois, les propos les plus réactionnaires

Tout fiche par terre

Tout fiche en l'air

Mais pour l'épanouissement de tout un chacun

De toute une chacune, le cerveau enfin malin

Sans préférence particulière, et pour le bien commun

Tous les transports gratuits

Travailler une heure par jour, et encore

Plus aucune organisation, plus aucun parti

L'anarchie, de nous rééduquer, se fait fort

Plus aucune nationalité, plus aucune frontière

Plus aucune religion, plus aucune idéologie

Apprendre autre chose, pour le faire !

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

It's not only in China

That the truth is eliminated

On the radio, on television

Internet, newspapers, everything is censored

Internet police, generalized police

Police of thought

Thinking of the police

As on the Indymedia de France

Who are dying

May everyone express themselves, for pity

And not just your reductive militancy

Each group or small group, if it could

What does not think like him, without hesitation, would eliminate it!

Leftist police, fascist police

And even the so-called anarchist police

All the allies of capitalism

All over

Anything that can really bother

Is one way the other, censored

Or it's drowned, hidden, smothered

Propaganda of capital

Appears everywhere, like a liquid, it spreads

And then all the divisions

In all organizations

Far left of the counter-revolution

Left of the counter-revolution

Right of the counter-revolution

Far right of the counter-revolution

And then all the conflicts

Among the supporters of anarchy

And new and unpublished wars

Like a new era

The civil war between anarchists

The civil war between leftists

The civil war between Stalinists

The civil war between Republicans

The civil war between the fascists

The civil war between the Nazis

The civil war between the nothings

Civil war between capitalists

Everyone against everyone

Person for nobody, the war rumbles

Nobody agreeing on anything

And it's the capital that counts the points!

And if you think I'm exaggerating

It's that you think wrongly

There is no place of expression released

Because he would not be tolerated

Certainly, freedom of expression

To say nonsense, to make turkey

This is really easy

The false challenge is respected

Hierarchies need it

Because to the global revolution, it is a brake

Where there is power to take

A party, an organization, an association, do not be mistaken

There are bound to be dominant and dominant

Who by the way are unaware of it

Future Hitler, Stalin, Lenin, Mao

And other horrible zigotos

So, nothing ever changes

It's structured by capital, who knows it

With beautiful logical speeches

And hop, forward the music

And still some falsely rebellious slanderers

And who do you have a tenacious and faithful hatred

Separate thought picks up the shovel!

I need an anthology

Carboiled subversion

No longer bookish, but finally realized

Volcanism of psychological magma

Like the geological magma

The hot spot that gives birth

And who sends graze

Birth of mountains

Archipelagos, islands, countries, other masts of cocagne

Volcanism of life and death

Who with the meteorite

To all the dinosaurs, cast a spell

Mass extinction of species is a rite

Everywhere lava, melted basalt

From the pierced earth crust, did you see me

The hot spot gives birth

From his terrible mouth

Like the island of Reunion

Born three million years ago

3000 m above the sea

4000 m below the sea

As I like you displease, that nay

You do not care, me too, without any worries

Like me, volcanism disrupts everything, with passion

And the island of Reunion

In 20 to 50 million years, it's over

Volcanoes build and destroy

Never this is the same bet

And his magma issued

Hydrogen chloride gas, sulfuric gas, sulfur gas

And everything is disturbed

For millions of years

Geology is a rusty subversion

Human events, it can influence

Like meteorites

Who are our french fries

And who brought the molecules of life

DNA, because everything is lithopanspermie

Even if we ignore

And never drink the vulva of a singer

While she sings, without any vice

Ah! such a waste

In truth, I tell you!

Like endocrine disruptors

Women have bigger breasts

Men become feminine

More and more cancers

And other diseases, it's hell

Earth is a gas chamber

The Earth is a concentration camp

Phase of all sentences

And it's the extermination camp

With kapos

Leftists, Stalinists, Fascists, Nazis, Republicans, Democrats

Artists, scholars, intellectuals, bankers, capitalists of life, all the macs

Knowing all this, we should have fun

For a revolutionary revolution, before you burst

Everything has become hateful

Everything is poison at the table!

New youth of the old world

Outdoor beauty

Inner lurking

We are like robots

With our programs, it's not fun

An endless day, like the film, always the same

Except that bees disappear

Certainly, beware, the most revolutionary remarks

Scotomize sometimes, the most reactionary remarks

Any plug on the floor

Any plug in the air

But for the fulfillment of everyone

Of all one, the brains finally smart

Without special preference, and for the common good

All free transport

Work an hour a day, and again

No more organization, no more party

Anarchy, to re-educate us, is strong

No more nationality, no more borders

No religion, no ideology

Learn something else, to do it!

Patrice Faubert (2014) puete, peuete, pouete, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"