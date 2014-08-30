The Shortwave Report 11/10/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Spanish National Radio, and Sputnik Radio.

From JAPAN- Japanese President Abe warned North Korea that he was purchasing lots of new weapons from the US during Trump's visit to Asia. The US Joint Chiefs of Staff warned that a ground invasion would be the only way to completely destroy N Korea's nuclear weapons program. The US Navy is carrying out a provocative military exercise in the Sea of Japan with 3 nuclear aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines. North Korea has denounced the US military buildup around the Korean peninsula. In Bonn Germany the UN Climate Change conference is underway to implement the rules of the Paris agreement- the US has become the only country on the planet not signing on as Syria has said it will sign on. A member of ICAN (the International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons) has called on Japanese college students to find ways to get the world to agree to make a world free of nuclear arms.

From CUBA- The US has announced new trade and travel restrictions on Americans wanting to visit or do business with Cuba. Soldiers from several Latin American nations are participating in a military drill in the Amazon basin with the support of the US. The centennial of the Russian Revolution was celebrated across Latin America.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with a report on the release of the Paradise Papers, which reveals how major corporations and wealthy individuals use loopholes to avoid paying taxes- these documents add to the Panama Papers in unveiling tax havens used by the global elite. NATO is set to increase troops in Afghanistan, reportedly to train Afghans rather than assume combat positions. 200 Catalan mayors have gone to Brussels to demonstrate in front of EU institutions in support of deposed Catalan President Carles Puigdemont- he went to the heart of the EU to internationalize the cause of Catalonian independence and will face extradition to Spanish courts.

From RUSSIA- On his program Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi spoke with Alex Salmond, former first Minister of Scotland. Alex talked about the situation in Spain and what he called a disgraceful weak response by UK PM Theresa May to Spanish government violence against its citizen voters.

links for this week's edition-

Website Page-

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"All of us who are concerned for peace and the triumph of reason and justice must be keenly aware how small an influence reason and honest good will exert upon events in the political field."

- Albert Einstein

