Putanisme patriarcal, putanisme social

Certes

Tout harcèlement est à proscrire

Comme

Toute exploitation est à abolir

Harcèlement de l'exploitation

Exploitation du harcèlement

Or, TOUT est harcèlement

Or, TOUT est exploitation, c'est bien embêtant

Ce qui peut devenir ambigu, plus que dérangeant

Quand la chasse est ouverte

Avec pour tout, partout, la délation offerte

Quand l'on règle des comptes

Comme une guerre des sexes qui monte

D'anciens ressentiments qui s'affrontent

Des vengeances qui s'affirment, sans honte

Une sempiternelle vendetta

Je t'avais fait ceci, tu m'avais fait cela

Et c'est ainsi, que finalement, la société entière

Est en guerre, contre la société entière

Moi, contre toi

Toi contre moi

Eux contre elles

Elles contre eux

Lui contre elle

Elle contre lui

Les raisons sont toujours variées

C'est pas seulement en sexualité

Hommes humiliés, femmes harcelées ou violées

Avant tout, par le salariat

Tout le monde aliéné

Avant tout, par le patronat

Tout le monde exploité

Avec aussi par ailleurs, des femmes

Humiliant certains hommes, dès qu'elles en ont le pouvoir

Avec aussi par ailleurs, des hommes

Harcelant ou violant des femmes, dès qu'ils en ont le pouvoir !

Et ceci, par la situation sociale

Selon son inscription dans la hiérarchie du capital

Sa puissance de feu, donc son argent

Mais pas seulement, le dominé pouvant devenir dominant

Sous le capital, tout ment l'argent, car l'argent ment

Et la femme, qui est d'ailleurs le vrai sexe fort

Avec sa plastique si séduisante comme faux tort

Est un sacré objet gratifiant pour le sexe masculin

Et l'homme qui est d'ailleurs le vrai sexe faible

Est un sacré objet gratifiant pour le sexe féminin

Ou bien aussi le sexe féminin pour le sexe féminin

Ou bien aussi le sexe masculin pour le sexe masculin

Peu importe, c'est selon les envies et les besoins

Mais les pulsions sexuelles sont quasiment les mêmes

C'est selon les temps, selon les lieux, la culture qui n'est pas la même

Mais à force de conditionnement

Le capital fait toujours tout croire, évidemment

Avec tout ce qui divise

Et qui le nourrit

Avec tout ce qui sépare

Et qui le nourrit

Comme tous les syndicats et toutes les corporations

Toutes les notoriétés, toute la spectacularisation

Et voilà, de nouveau en actualité, la délation

C'est qu'à force de bien se déguiser

Et d'appellation savoir changer

Le fascisme a su partout s'imposer

D'interdiction en interdiction

De délation en délation

Le fascisme décomplexé est comme une banalité !

Donc, pas mieux qu'en 1936

Aux Jeux olympiques de Berlin

Et déjà Coca-Cola, déjà vilain

" Un pays, un peuple, une boisson "

Et de la France, une participation

Avec feu Pierre Mendès France, seule opposition

Et toute la complicité, déjà, de la députation

Pas mieux

Que les 20.000 euros dépensés par mois

Pour conserver la momie de feu Lénine

Toute une fausse bonne conscience crétine

Mausolée, en vérité, du communisme de guerre

Contre, par exemple, feu Nestor Makhno et son anarchisme révolutionnaire

Lénine père de Staline, Staline, père de Poutine

Avec aussi, feu Trotski, massacrant toute humeur mutine

Autre fossoyeur de la révolution, opportuniste de vermine

Du fascisme rouge au fascisme brun

Il faudra en découdre avec les poings

Chaque fascisme se croyant le plus malin

Mais très vite, tout s'oublie

D'une génération l'autre, c'est fini

Et qui, par exemple, se souvient aujourd'hui

Du champion du monde Eugène Criqui

2 juin 1923 en poids plume

Boxe anglaise qui parfois s'enrhume

Comme s'oubliera aussi

Toute technologie le veut ainsi

La voiture à essence ou à Diesel

Et dès maintenant, la voiture électrique y est rebelle

Certes, encore 31 millions, en France, de voitures à essence ou à Diesel !

Mais, donc en France, en cet instant

Cent mille voitures électriques, c'est dément

Or, pour deux millions de voitures électriques

Il faut deux réacteurs nucléaires, c'est charmant

Hélas, n'en doutons pas

Et personne n'en doute, n'est-ce pas !?

Petit à petit

Toute technologie fait son nid

En ce temps d'astronomie gravitationnelle

Alors que 3/4 des miels récoltés sont comme du fiel

Et ce sur les cinq continents

Traces neurotoxiques, des insecticides, édifiant

Néanmoins, et sans barguigner

En 2016, 3000 tonnes, de la pollution déversée

Du profit immédiat toujours à l'aise

Et nous les prétendus humains

Communiquant finalement moins bien

Que les arbres médecins

Qui tissent des liens de solidarité

Qui se souviennent et savent entre arbres, coopérer

Alors, donc, que le meilleur herbicide

Serait le blé, mais l'industrie phytosanitaire, n'est pas lucide

Et c'est forcément l'engrais azoté

Bien sûr, qui est de loin, le préféré

Avec maintenant, le sulfoxaflor, le dernier-né

Car, on l'oublie trop souvent

Sous le capital, tout se loue, tout s'échange, tout s'achète, tout se vend

Tout y est du viol, tout y est violent

Il y faut séduire, il y faut donc mentir

Enfants rois, adolescents rois, adultes rois, tyrans ou martyrs !

Et c'est ainsi

Des ( né en 1967 ) Christophe Rocancourt

Victimes ou complices, toute une cour

Triomphant

Du toc en stock, au tout clinquant

L'argent ouvrant des sexes et des bouches

Vraiment, l'argent c'est louche

Le capital et ses gens

Ne respectant et n'admirant que l'argent

L'argent du talent, le talent de l'argent

Quand seul l'argent compte

Avec donc, finalement, aucun vrai mécompte

L'argent comme principal AGENT DU CAPITAL

Tout ce qui l'engraisse est SON AGENT, fatal

Le capital, de tout milieu, est putain

Christophe Rocancourt en échoue le malsain

Belles voitures, belles nanas, bons restaurants

Belles maisons, la vraie laideur, finalement

Le capital c'est putain

Le capital, c'est tout vain !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Certainly

Any harassment is to be avoided

As

Any exploitation is to be abolished

Harassment of exploitation

Exploitation of harassment

But ALL is harassment

But, everything is exploitation, it's very annoying

What can become ambiguous, more than disturbing

When the hunt is open

With everything, everywhere, the information offered

When settling accounts

Like a rising war of the sexes

Old resentments that clash

Vengeance that asserts itself, without shame

An eternal vendetta

I did this to you, you did that to me

And so, that ultimately, the whole society

Is at war, against the whole society

Me, against you

You against me

They against them

They against them

He against her

She against him

The reasons are always varied

It's not only in sexuality

Humiliated men, women harassed or raped

Above all, by the wage

Everyone alienated

First of all, by employers

Everyone exploited

With also, moreover, women

Humiliating some men, as soon as they have the power

With also, by the way, men

Harassing or raping women, as soon as they have the power!

And this, by the social situation

According to its inscription in the hierarchy of capital

His firepower, so his money

But not only, the dominated can become dominant

Under the capital, all the money, because the money lies

And the woman, who is besides the real strong sex

With its plastic so seductive as false wrong

Is a sacred object rewarding for the male sex

And the man who is besides the true weak sex

Is a sacred object rewarding for the female sex

Or also the female sex for the female sex

Or also the male for the male

It does not matter, it is according to the desires and the needs

But the sexual impulses are almost the same

It is according to the times, according to the places, the culture which is not the same one

But by force of conditioning

Capital always makes everything believe, obviously

With everything that divides

And who feeds him

With everything that separates

And who feeds him

Like all unions and corporations

All the notorieties, all the spectacularization

And here, again in actuality, the denouncement

It is only by dint of disguise

And naming know how to change

Fascism has won over everywhere

From prohibition to prohibition

From denouncement to denunciation

Fascism uninhibited is like a banality!

So no better than in 1936

At the Berlin Olympics

And already Coca-Cola, already naughty

"A country, a people, a drink"

And from France, a participation

With the late Pierre Mendès France, only opposition

And all the complicity, already, of the deputation

Not better

That the 20,000 euros spent per month

To keep the fire mummy Lenin

All a false good conscience cretin

Mausoleum, indeed, of war communism

Against, for example, the late Nestor Makhno and his revolutionary anarchism

Lenin father of Stalin, Stalin, father of Putin

With, too, the late Trotsky, slaughtering all mischief

Another gravedigger of the revolution, opportunist vermin

From red fascism to brown fascism

It will be necessary to fight with the fists

Every fascism believing itself to be the smartest

But soon, everything is forgotten

From one generation to another, it's over

And who, for example, remembers today

World champion Eugène Criqui

June 2, 1923 in featherweight

English boxing that sometimes gets cold

As will be forgotten too

Any technology wants it as well

The gasoline or diesel car

And right now, the electric car is rebellious

Certainly, another 31 million, in France, of gasoline cars or Diesel!

But, so in France, at this moment

One hundred thousand electric cars, that's crazy

But for two million electric cars

It takes two nuclear reactors, it's charming

Alas, let's not doubt

And no one doubts it, right?

Step by step

Any technology makes its nest

In this time of gravitational astronomy

While 3/4 of harvested honeys are like gall

And this on the five continents

Neurotoxic traces, insecticides, edifying

Nevertheless, and without barguigner

In 2016, 3000 tons of pollution spilled

Immediate profit always at ease

And we the so-called humans

Finally communicating less well

That trees doctors

Who weave bonds of solidarity

Who remember and know between trees, cooperate

So, then, that the best herbicide

Would be wheat, but the phytosanitary industry, is not lucid

And it's inevitably nitrogen fertilizer

Of course, who is by far the favorite

With now, sulfoxaflor, the newest

Because, we forget it too often

Under capital, everything is rented, everything is exchanged, everything is bought, everything is sold

Everything is rape, everything is violent

You have to seduce, you have to lie

Children kings, teenagers kings, adults kings, tyrants or martyrs!

And it is so

From (born in 1967) Christophe Rocancourt

Victims or accomplices, a whole court

Triumphant

Taco in stock, at all tinsel

Money opening up genders and mouths

Really, the money is fishy

Capital and its people

Respecting and admiring only money

Money of talent, talent of money

When only money counts

With, therefore, no real disappointment

Money as the main agent of the capital

All that fattening is AGENT, fatal

The capital, of any medium, is fucking

Christophe Rocancourt fails the unhealthy

Beautiful cars, beautiful girls, good restaurants

Beautiful houses, real ugliness, finally

Capital is fucking

Capital is all vain!

Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouete, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"