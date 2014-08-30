Putanisme patriarcal, putanisme social
Certes
Tout harcèlement est à proscrire
Comme
Toute exploitation est à abolir
Harcèlement de l'exploitation
Exploitation du harcèlement
Or, TOUT est harcèlement
Or, TOUT est exploitation, c'est bien embêtant
Ce qui peut devenir ambigu, plus que dérangeant
Quand la chasse est ouverte
Avec pour tout, partout, la délation offerte
Quand l'on règle des comptes
Comme une guerre des sexes qui monte
D'anciens ressentiments qui s'affrontent
Des vengeances qui s'affirment, sans honte
Une sempiternelle vendetta
Je t'avais fait ceci, tu m'avais fait cela
Et c'est ainsi, que finalement, la société entière
Est en guerre, contre la société entière
Moi, contre toi
Toi contre moi
Eux contre elles
Elles contre eux
Lui contre elle
Elle contre lui
Les raisons sont toujours variées
C'est pas seulement en sexualité
Hommes humiliés, femmes harcelées ou violées
Avant tout, par le salariat
Tout le monde aliéné
Avant tout, par le patronat
Tout le monde exploité
Avec aussi par ailleurs, des femmes
Humiliant certains hommes, dès qu'elles en ont le pouvoir
Avec aussi par ailleurs, des hommes
Harcelant ou violant des femmes, dès qu'ils en ont le pouvoir !
Et ceci, par la situation sociale
Selon son inscription dans la hiérarchie du capital
Sa puissance de feu, donc son argent
Mais pas seulement, le dominé pouvant devenir dominant
Sous le capital, tout ment l'argent, car l'argent ment
Et la femme, qui est d'ailleurs le vrai sexe fort
Avec sa plastique si séduisante comme faux tort
Est un sacré objet gratifiant pour le sexe masculin
Et l'homme qui est d'ailleurs le vrai sexe faible
Est un sacré objet gratifiant pour le sexe féminin
Ou bien aussi le sexe féminin pour le sexe féminin
Ou bien aussi le sexe masculin pour le sexe masculin
Peu importe, c'est selon les envies et les besoins
Mais les pulsions sexuelles sont quasiment les mêmes
C'est selon les temps, selon les lieux, la culture qui n'est pas la même
Mais à force de conditionnement
Le capital fait toujours tout croire, évidemment
Avec tout ce qui divise
Et qui le nourrit
Avec tout ce qui sépare
Et qui le nourrit
Comme tous les syndicats et toutes les corporations
Toutes les notoriétés, toute la spectacularisation
Et voilà, de nouveau en actualité, la délation
C'est qu'à force de bien se déguiser
Et d'appellation savoir changer
Le fascisme a su partout s'imposer
D'interdiction en interdiction
De délation en délation
Le fascisme décomplexé est comme une banalité !
Donc, pas mieux qu'en 1936
Aux Jeux olympiques de Berlin
Et déjà Coca-Cola, déjà vilain
" Un pays, un peuple, une boisson "
Et de la France, une participation
Avec feu Pierre Mendès France, seule opposition
Et toute la complicité, déjà, de la députation
Pas mieux
Que les 20.000 euros dépensés par mois
Pour conserver la momie de feu Lénine
Toute une fausse bonne conscience crétine
Mausolée, en vérité, du communisme de guerre
Contre, par exemple, feu Nestor Makhno et son anarchisme révolutionnaire
Lénine père de Staline, Staline, père de Poutine
Avec aussi, feu Trotski, massacrant toute humeur mutine
Autre fossoyeur de la révolution, opportuniste de vermine
Du fascisme rouge au fascisme brun
Il faudra en découdre avec les poings
Chaque fascisme se croyant le plus malin
Mais très vite, tout s'oublie
D'une génération l'autre, c'est fini
Et qui, par exemple, se souvient aujourd'hui
Du champion du monde Eugène Criqui
2 juin 1923 en poids plume
Boxe anglaise qui parfois s'enrhume
Comme s'oubliera aussi
Toute technologie le veut ainsi
La voiture à essence ou à Diesel
Et dès maintenant, la voiture électrique y est rebelle
Certes, encore 31 millions, en France, de voitures à essence ou à Diesel !
Mais, donc en France, en cet instant
Cent mille voitures électriques, c'est dément
Or, pour deux millions de voitures électriques
Il faut deux réacteurs nucléaires, c'est charmant
Hélas, n'en doutons pas
Et personne n'en doute, n'est-ce pas !?
Petit à petit
Toute technologie fait son nid
En ce temps d'astronomie gravitationnelle
Alors que 3/4 des miels récoltés sont comme du fiel
Et ce sur les cinq continents
Traces neurotoxiques, des insecticides, édifiant
Néanmoins, et sans barguigner
En 2016, 3000 tonnes, de la pollution déversée
Du profit immédiat toujours à l'aise
Et nous les prétendus humains
Communiquant finalement moins bien
Que les arbres médecins
Qui tissent des liens de solidarité
Qui se souviennent et savent entre arbres, coopérer
Alors, donc, que le meilleur herbicide
Serait le blé, mais l'industrie phytosanitaire, n'est pas lucide
Et c'est forcément l'engrais azoté
Bien sûr, qui est de loin, le préféré
Avec maintenant, le sulfoxaflor, le dernier-né
Car, on l'oublie trop souvent
Sous le capital, tout se loue, tout s'échange, tout s'achète, tout se vend
Tout y est du viol, tout y est violent
Il y faut séduire, il y faut donc mentir
Enfants rois, adolescents rois, adultes rois, tyrans ou martyrs !
Et c'est ainsi
Des ( né en 1967 ) Christophe Rocancourt
Victimes ou complices, toute une cour
Triomphant
Du toc en stock, au tout clinquant
L'argent ouvrant des sexes et des bouches
Vraiment, l'argent c'est louche
Le capital et ses gens
Ne respectant et n'admirant que l'argent
L'argent du talent, le talent de l'argent
Quand seul l'argent compte
Avec donc, finalement, aucun vrai mécompte
L'argent comme principal AGENT DU CAPITAL
Tout ce qui l'engraisse est SON AGENT, fatal
Le capital, de tout milieu, est putain
Christophe Rocancourt en échoue le malsain
Belles voitures, belles nanas, bons restaurants
Belles maisons, la vraie laideur, finalement
Le capital c'est putain
Le capital, c'est tout vain !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Certainly
Any harassment is to be avoided
As
Any exploitation is to be abolished
Harassment of exploitation
Exploitation of harassment
But ALL is harassment
But, everything is exploitation, it's very annoying
What can become ambiguous, more than disturbing
When the hunt is open
With everything, everywhere, the information offered
When settling accounts
Like a rising war of the sexes
Old resentments that clash
Vengeance that asserts itself, without shame
An eternal vendetta
I did this to you, you did that to me
And so, that ultimately, the whole society
Is at war, against the whole society
Me, against you
You against me
They against them
They against them
He against her
She against him
The reasons are always varied
It's not only in sexuality
Humiliated men, women harassed or raped
Above all, by the wage
Everyone alienated
First of all, by employers
Everyone exploited
With also, moreover, women
Humiliating some men, as soon as they have the power
With also, by the way, men
Harassing or raping women, as soon as they have the power!
And this, by the social situation
According to its inscription in the hierarchy of capital
His firepower, so his money
But not only, the dominated can become dominant
Under the capital, all the money, because the money lies
And the woman, who is besides the real strong sex
With its plastic so seductive as false wrong
Is a sacred object rewarding for the male sex
And the man who is besides the true weak sex
Is a sacred object rewarding for the female sex
Or also the female sex for the female sex
Or also the male for the male
It does not matter, it is according to the desires and the needs
But the sexual impulses are almost the same
It is according to the times, according to the places, the culture which is not the same one
But by force of conditioning
Capital always makes everything believe, obviously
With everything that divides
And who feeds him
With everything that separates
And who feeds him
Like all unions and corporations
All the notorieties, all the spectacularization
And here, again in actuality, the denouncement
It is only by dint of disguise
And naming know how to change
Fascism has won over everywhere
From prohibition to prohibition
From denouncement to denunciation
Fascism uninhibited is like a banality!
So no better than in 1936
At the Berlin Olympics
And already Coca-Cola, already naughty
"A country, a people, a drink"
And from France, a participation
With the late Pierre Mendès France, only opposition
And all the complicity, already, of the deputation
Not better
That the 20,000 euros spent per month
To keep the fire mummy Lenin
All a false good conscience cretin
Mausoleum, indeed, of war communism
Against, for example, the late Nestor Makhno and his revolutionary anarchism
Lenin father of Stalin, Stalin, father of Putin
With, too, the late Trotsky, slaughtering all mischief
Another gravedigger of the revolution, opportunist vermin
From red fascism to brown fascism
It will be necessary to fight with the fists
Every fascism believing itself to be the smartest
But soon, everything is forgotten
From one generation to another, it's over
And who, for example, remembers today
World champion Eugène Criqui
June 2, 1923 in featherweight
English boxing that sometimes gets cold
As will be forgotten too
Any technology wants it as well
The gasoline or diesel car
And right now, the electric car is rebellious
Certainly, another 31 million, in France, of gasoline cars or Diesel!
But, so in France, at this moment
One hundred thousand electric cars, that's crazy
But for two million electric cars
It takes two nuclear reactors, it's charming
Alas, let's not doubt
And no one doubts it, right?
Step by step
Any technology makes its nest
In this time of gravitational astronomy
While 3/4 of harvested honeys are like gall
And this on the five continents
Neurotoxic traces, insecticides, edifying
Nevertheless, and without barguigner
In 2016, 3000 tons of pollution spilled
Immediate profit always at ease
And we the so-called humans
Finally communicating less well
That trees doctors
Who weave bonds of solidarity
Who remember and know between trees, cooperate
So, then, that the best herbicide
Would be wheat, but the phytosanitary industry, is not lucid
And it's inevitably nitrogen fertilizer
Of course, who is by far the favorite
With now, sulfoxaflor, the newest
Because, we forget it too often
Under capital, everything is rented, everything is exchanged, everything is bought, everything is sold
Everything is rape, everything is violent
You have to seduce, you have to lie
Children kings, teenagers kings, adults kings, tyrants or martyrs!
And it is so
From (born in 1967) Christophe Rocancourt
Victims or accomplices, a whole court
Triumphant
Taco in stock, at all tinsel
Money opening up genders and mouths
Really, the money is fishy
Capital and its people
Respecting and admiring only money
Money of talent, talent of money
When only money counts
With, therefore, no real disappointment
Money as the main agent of the capital
All that fattening is AGENT, fatal
The capital, of any medium, is fucking
Christophe Rocancourt fails the unhealthy
Beautiful cars, beautiful girls, good restaurants
Beautiful houses, real ugliness, finally
Capital is fucking
Capital is all vain!
Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouete, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"
