Surpopulation et paupérisation

" Les imprudents ! Me laisser tout seul avec moi-même... et ils me défendaient les mauvaises fréquentations... Quelle inconséquence ! "

Pierre François Lacenaire ( guillotiné en 1836 ) via le fameux film "Les enfants du paradis"

Encore une abstraction méphitique

De l'équité en paraphysique

Mais depuis que les espèces sont apparues

En voilà 99 pour cent déjà disparues

Comme 5 pour cent de l'ADN seulement

Chez l'humain a une fonction connue

95 pour cent, le reste, est non codant

Sans le savoir, qui l'aurait cru ?

Et puis même avec le chou

Nous avons 40 pour cent en commun, c'est fou

Avec la souris c'est 85 pour cent

Avec le grand singe chimpanzé, c'est au moins 95 pour cent

De séquences génétiques en commun

Tout ce qui vit est forcément cousin !

Et finalement, à part les psychopathes

Qui ne furent pas aimés, qui furent humiliés

Aucun être humain n'aime tuer

En voici quelques cartes

Pendant la guerre du Vietnam, c'est scotomisé

Pour chaque ennemi tué

Chaque soldat américain utilisa 50.000 cartouches

Donc, très très peu firent mouches

Pendant la guerre de 1940, c'est surprenant

1 soldat américain sur 5, sur l'ennemi, tira réellement

Sans compter le syndrome du stress post-traumatique

Car aucune guerre n'est empathique !

Maintenant c'est la guerre de la pollution généralisée

Dans le monde 300 millions d'asthmatiques

Polluants tous genres, bien variés

Allergène est aussi ma paraphysique

Comme les poils de chiens et de chats

Acariens, moisissures, tout un plat

Car le monde est trop propre, aseptisé

Et notre système immunitaire

Ne sait plus s'adapter, ne sait plus y faire

Et choc anaphylactique à la moindre poussière

Feu ( 1879-1962 ) Henri Wallon

Et son ( 1931 ) stade du miroir

Pour s'identifier, son soi, se voir

N'empêche pas de tourner en rond

De se poser de mauvaises questions

Ni ( 1970 ) le test du miroir ( né en 1941 ) de Gordon G Gallup

Cétacés, éléphants, chimpanzés, corvidés

Et autres bêtes oubliées, affreuses ou pin-up

Le même lien, boire, manger, copuler

Hélas, la surpopulation

Rime avec oppression et répression

Comme la paupérisation

Rime avec la contre-révolution

Comme les toxicomanes, les drogués

Qui n'importe qui peuvent voler

Certes, il ne faut pas en faire une généralité

Surtout, à la police, ils peuvent indiquer

Ce sont ( comme dans le film ) des " Lacombe Lucien "

Pour le fascisme libéral, c'est très bien

Si peu politisés, surtout si peu informés

Que toute dictature sait bien utiliser !

La pauvreté est du côté le plus fort

Facilement achetable, elle pue la mort

C'est l'armée de réserve de tout fascisme

Tout autant que l'ordinaire du fascisme

La pauvreté ne rend pas intelligent

Par le bas, c'est le nivellement

Elle rend idiot, violent, méchant

Ainsi, un noir pauvre

Est encore plus noir

Mais un noir riche

Devient blanc et n'est plus noir

Ainsi, un blanc pauvre

Est comme un noir

L'argent blanchit

La pauvreté noircit

Classes laborieuses

Classes dangereuses

Mais entre pauvres uniquement

Pas pour les riches, paradoxalement

Bref, la surpopulation et la paupérisation

Sont pour tout fascisme, une bénédiction !

Forcément, les pauvres ont des femmes à problèmes

Pour les riches, belles femmes faussement amènes

Et puis, c'est le retour de l'ordre moral

Plus aucune place pour l'esprit marginal

Il faut se conformer

A toutes sortes d'imbécillités

Pour baiser, pour manger, et surtout pour travailler

Ou alors tu peux crever !

Ce sont les riches qui sont solidaires

Les pauvres, eux, se font la guerre

Je l'écris, tant pis, cela va encore déplaire

Pas étonnant, dans ce temps si réactionnaire !

Et même chez des libertaires

Qui sont de parfaits autoritaires

Sans s'en rendre compte, toujours en compétition

Le sens inverse de toute vraie révolution

Ni inférieur, ni supérieur, à qui que ce soit

Voilà ma seule profession de foi !

Je ne peux rien t'apprendre que tu ne saches déjà

Mais il faut l'appliquer, c'est tout, voilà

Et la culture, les arts, la science, et tout le toutim, des bourgeoisies

Je m'en fiche bien, tout cela n'est pas l'anarchie

Tout cela n'est pas la vie !

" A mon tour il faut que j'éventre

la vie afin de m'y vautrer

Qu'elle sente que je lui rentre

la pointe de mon coeur outré "

Jacques Audiberti ( 1899-1965 )

Plus aucune nation

Plus aucune patrie

Plus aucun parti

Plus aucune religion

Plus aucune idéologie

Plus aucune frontière

Plus aucun conflit

Aucune propriété et donc aucune guerre

Si nous voulons sur Terre, un jour, la vie !

Feu ( 1931-1989 ) Thomas Bernhard qui détestait les diplômes

Avait bien compris la supercherie

Une licence ou un doctorat, ce binôme

Ne récompensant qu'une infime petite partie

Dans tel ou tel domaine

Mais tout le reste est à la peine

C'est d'une infinie prétention

Et même sur une seule spécialité, c'est totale réduction !

Les étudiants et étudiantes sont complices

De cette farce qui met la modestie au supplice

Et puis le véritable étudiant

C'est toute sa vie, où l'on est, où l'on va

Et pas après le parchemin, on arrête tout

Cela cache son ignorance, et c'est tout !

Vive l'autodidacte, un ami

Basta l'étudiant, c'est un ennemi

Comme moi, tu sais que dalle, mon pote

Sur ton infatuation, je rote !

L'université

Le système ne fait que perpétuer

C'est l'assurance de sa pérennité

De ce monde, l'ouvrier est méprisé

Comme le conflit de territorialité

Entre Israël et Palestine, encore la propriété

Il serait pourtant si simple de tout partager

Et d'en finir avec toutes les nationalités

Il faut pour cela, une totale mutation des mentalités !

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

"The imprudent ones, to leave me alone with myself ... and they defended me the bad frequentations ... What inconsistency!"

Pierre François Lacenaire (guillotined in 1836) via the famous film "The children of paradise"

Another mephitic abstraction

From equity to paraphysics

But since the species appeared

Here are 99 percent already gone

Like 5 percent of DNA only

In humans has a known function

95 percent, the rest, is non-coding

Without knowing it, who would have thought it?

And even with cabbage

We have 40 percent in common, it's crazy

With the mouse it's 85 percent

With the big chimpanzee monkey it's at least 95 percent

Genetic sequences in common

All that lives is necessarily cousin!

And finally, apart from the psychopaths

Who were not loved, who were humiliated

No human being likes to kill

Here are some maps

During the Vietnam War, it's scotomized

For each enemy killed

Every American soldier used 50,000 cartridges

So, very very few did flies

During the 1940 war, it's surprising

1 out of 5 American soldiers, on the enemy, actually fired

Not to mention post-traumatic stress disorder

Because no war is empathic!

Now it's the war of generalized pollution

Worldwide 300 million people with asthma

Pollutants all kinds, well varied

Allergen is also my paraphysics

Like the hair of dogs and cats

Mites, mold, a whole dish

Because the world is too clean, sanitized

And our immune system

Can not adapt, does not know how to do it anymore

And anaphylactic shock to the slightest dust

Fire (1879-1962) Henri Wallon

And his (1931) stage of the mirror

To identify oneself, one's self, to see oneself

Do not stop going around in circles

To ask yourself bad questions

Ni (1970) Gordon G Gallup's mirror test (born in 1941)

Cetaceans, elephants, chimpanzees, corvids

And other forgotten, awful or pin-up animals

The same link, drink, eat, copulate

Alas, overcrowding

Rhyme with oppression and repression

Like impoverishment

Rhyme with the counter-revolution

Like drug addicts, drug addicts

Who can anyone fly

Certainly, do not make it a general

Especially, to the police, they may indicate

These are (as in the movie) "Lacombe Lucien"

For liberal fascism, that's fine

So little politicized, especially if little informed

That every dictatorship knows how to use!

Poverty is on the strongest side

Easily bought, she stinks of death

It is the reserve army of all fascism

Just as much as the ordinary fascism

Poverty does not make intelligent

From below, it's leveling

It makes you silly, violent, nasty

So, a poor black

Is even darker

But a rich black

Becomes white and is no longer black

So, a poor white

Is like a black

Money whitens

Poverty blackens

Working classes

Dangerous classes

But between poor only

Not for the rich, paradoxically

In short, overpopulation and impoverishment

Are for all fascism, a blessing!

Inevitably, the poor have problem women

For the rich, beautiful women falsely amens

And then, it's the return of the moral order

No more room for the marginal mind

You have to comply

To all kinds of imbecilities

To fuck, to eat, and especially to work

Or you can die!

It is the rich who are in solidarity

The poor are fighting each other

I write it, too bad, it will still displease

No wonder, in this time so reactionary!

And even among libertarians

Who are perfect authoritarians

Without realizing it, always in competition

The opposite direction of any real revolution

Neither inferior nor superior to anyone

This is my only profession of faith!

I can not teach you anything that you do not know already

But you have to apply it, that's all, that's it

And the culture, the arts, the science, and all the toutim, bourgeoisie

I do not care, all this is not anarchy

All this is not life!

"In my turn I must

life in order to wallow

She feels like I'm coming

the tip of my heart outraged

Jacques Audiberti (1899-1965)

No more nation

No more homeland

No more parties

No religion anymore

No more ideology

No more borders

No more conflict

No property and therefore no war

If we want on Earth, one day, life!

Fire (1931-1989) Thomas Bernhard who hated diplomas

Had understood the trickery

A license or a doctorate, this pair

Rewarding only a tiny part

In this or that area

But everything else is worth it

It's an infinite claim

And even on one specialty, it's total reduction!

Students are accomplices

From this farce that puts modesty to torture

And then the real student

It's all his life, where we are, where we're going

And not after the parchment, we stop everything

It hides his ignorance, and that's it!

Long live the self-taught, a friend

Basta the student, it's an enemy

Like me, you know that slab, buddy

On your infatuation, I rote!

The university

The system only perpetuates

This is the assurance of its durability

From this world, the worker is despised

Like the conflict of territoriality

Between Israel and Palestine, still the property

It would be so simple to share everything

And to finish with all nationalities

This requires a total change of mentalities!

Patrice Faubert (2014) puete, peuete, pouete, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr "