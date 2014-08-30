Surpopulation et paupérisation
" Les imprudents ! Me laisser tout seul avec moi-même... et ils me défendaient les mauvaises fréquentations... Quelle inconséquence ! "
Pierre François Lacenaire ( guillotiné en 1836 ) via le fameux film "Les enfants du paradis"
Encore une abstraction méphitique
De l'équité en paraphysique
Mais depuis que les espèces sont apparues
En voilà 99 pour cent déjà disparues
Comme 5 pour cent de l'ADN seulement
Chez l'humain a une fonction connue
95 pour cent, le reste, est non codant
Sans le savoir, qui l'aurait cru ?
Et puis même avec le chou
Nous avons 40 pour cent en commun, c'est fou
Avec la souris c'est 85 pour cent
Avec le grand singe chimpanzé, c'est au moins 95 pour cent
De séquences génétiques en commun
Tout ce qui vit est forcément cousin !
Et finalement, à part les psychopathes
Qui ne furent pas aimés, qui furent humiliés
Aucun être humain n'aime tuer
En voici quelques cartes
Pendant la guerre du Vietnam, c'est scotomisé
Pour chaque ennemi tué
Chaque soldat américain utilisa 50.000 cartouches
Donc, très très peu firent mouches
Pendant la guerre de 1940, c'est surprenant
1 soldat américain sur 5, sur l'ennemi, tira réellement
Sans compter le syndrome du stress post-traumatique
Car aucune guerre n'est empathique !
Maintenant c'est la guerre de la pollution généralisée
Dans le monde 300 millions d'asthmatiques
Polluants tous genres, bien variés
Allergène est aussi ma paraphysique
Comme les poils de chiens et de chats
Acariens, moisissures, tout un plat
Car le monde est trop propre, aseptisé
Et notre système immunitaire
Ne sait plus s'adapter, ne sait plus y faire
Et choc anaphylactique à la moindre poussière
Feu ( 1879-1962 ) Henri Wallon
Et son ( 1931 ) stade du miroir
Pour s'identifier, son soi, se voir
N'empêche pas de tourner en rond
De se poser de mauvaises questions
Ni ( 1970 ) le test du miroir ( né en 1941 ) de Gordon G Gallup
Cétacés, éléphants, chimpanzés, corvidés
Et autres bêtes oubliées, affreuses ou pin-up
Le même lien, boire, manger, copuler
Hélas, la surpopulation
Rime avec oppression et répression
Comme la paupérisation
Rime avec la contre-révolution
Comme les toxicomanes, les drogués
Qui n'importe qui peuvent voler
Certes, il ne faut pas en faire une généralité
Surtout, à la police, ils peuvent indiquer
Ce sont ( comme dans le film ) des " Lacombe Lucien "
Pour le fascisme libéral, c'est très bien
Si peu politisés, surtout si peu informés
Que toute dictature sait bien utiliser !
La pauvreté est du côté le plus fort
Facilement achetable, elle pue la mort
C'est l'armée de réserve de tout fascisme
Tout autant que l'ordinaire du fascisme
La pauvreté ne rend pas intelligent
Par le bas, c'est le nivellement
Elle rend idiot, violent, méchant
Ainsi, un noir pauvre
Est encore plus noir
Mais un noir riche
Devient blanc et n'est plus noir
Ainsi, un blanc pauvre
Est comme un noir
L'argent blanchit
La pauvreté noircit
Classes laborieuses
Classes dangereuses
Mais entre pauvres uniquement
Pas pour les riches, paradoxalement
Bref, la surpopulation et la paupérisation
Sont pour tout fascisme, une bénédiction !
Forcément, les pauvres ont des femmes à problèmes
Pour les riches, belles femmes faussement amènes
Et puis, c'est le retour de l'ordre moral
Plus aucune place pour l'esprit marginal
Il faut se conformer
A toutes sortes d'imbécillités
Pour baiser, pour manger, et surtout pour travailler
Ou alors tu peux crever !
Ce sont les riches qui sont solidaires
Les pauvres, eux, se font la guerre
Je l'écris, tant pis, cela va encore déplaire
Pas étonnant, dans ce temps si réactionnaire !
Et même chez des libertaires
Qui sont de parfaits autoritaires
Sans s'en rendre compte, toujours en compétition
Le sens inverse de toute vraie révolution
Ni inférieur, ni supérieur, à qui que ce soit
Voilà ma seule profession de foi !
Je ne peux rien t'apprendre que tu ne saches déjà
Mais il faut l'appliquer, c'est tout, voilà
Et la culture, les arts, la science, et tout le toutim, des bourgeoisies
Je m'en fiche bien, tout cela n'est pas l'anarchie
Tout cela n'est pas la vie !
" A mon tour il faut que j'éventre
la vie afin de m'y vautrer
Qu'elle sente que je lui rentre
la pointe de mon coeur outré "
Jacques Audiberti ( 1899-1965 )
Plus aucune nation
Plus aucune patrie
Plus aucun parti
Plus aucune religion
Plus aucune idéologie
Plus aucune frontière
Plus aucun conflit
Aucune propriété et donc aucune guerre
Si nous voulons sur Terre, un jour, la vie !
Feu ( 1931-1989 ) Thomas Bernhard qui détestait les diplômes
Avait bien compris la supercherie
Une licence ou un doctorat, ce binôme
Ne récompensant qu'une infime petite partie
Dans tel ou tel domaine
Mais tout le reste est à la peine
C'est d'une infinie prétention
Et même sur une seule spécialité, c'est totale réduction !
Les étudiants et étudiantes sont complices
De cette farce qui met la modestie au supplice
Et puis le véritable étudiant
C'est toute sa vie, où l'on est, où l'on va
Et pas après le parchemin, on arrête tout
Cela cache son ignorance, et c'est tout !
Vive l'autodidacte, un ami
Basta l'étudiant, c'est un ennemi
Comme moi, tu sais que dalle, mon pote
Sur ton infatuation, je rote !
L'université
Le système ne fait que perpétuer
C'est l'assurance de sa pérennité
De ce monde, l'ouvrier est méprisé
Comme le conflit de territorialité
Entre Israël et Palestine, encore la propriété
Il serait pourtant si simple de tout partager
Et d'en finir avec toutes les nationalités
Il faut pour cela, une totale mutation des mentalités !
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
"The imprudent ones, to leave me alone with myself ... and they defended me the bad frequentations ... What inconsistency!"
Pierre François Lacenaire (guillotined in 1836) via the famous film "The children of paradise"
Another mephitic abstraction
From equity to paraphysics
But since the species appeared
Here are 99 percent already gone
Like 5 percent of DNA only
In humans has a known function
95 percent, the rest, is non-coding
Without knowing it, who would have thought it?
And even with cabbage
We have 40 percent in common, it's crazy
With the mouse it's 85 percent
With the big chimpanzee monkey it's at least 95 percent
Genetic sequences in common
All that lives is necessarily cousin!
And finally, apart from the psychopaths
Who were not loved, who were humiliated
No human being likes to kill
Here are some maps
During the Vietnam War, it's scotomized
For each enemy killed
Every American soldier used 50,000 cartridges
So, very very few did flies
During the 1940 war, it's surprising
1 out of 5 American soldiers, on the enemy, actually fired
Not to mention post-traumatic stress disorder
Because no war is empathic!
Now it's the war of generalized pollution
Worldwide 300 million people with asthma
Pollutants all kinds, well varied
Allergen is also my paraphysics
Like the hair of dogs and cats
Mites, mold, a whole dish
Because the world is too clean, sanitized
And our immune system
Can not adapt, does not know how to do it anymore
And anaphylactic shock to the slightest dust
Fire (1879-1962) Henri Wallon
And his (1931) stage of the mirror
To identify oneself, one's self, to see oneself
Do not stop going around in circles
To ask yourself bad questions
Ni (1970) Gordon G Gallup's mirror test (born in 1941)
Cetaceans, elephants, chimpanzees, corvids
And other forgotten, awful or pin-up animals
The same link, drink, eat, copulate
Alas, overcrowding
Rhyme with oppression and repression
Like impoverishment
Rhyme with the counter-revolution
Like drug addicts, drug addicts
Who can anyone fly
Certainly, do not make it a general
Especially, to the police, they may indicate
These are (as in the movie) "Lacombe Lucien"
For liberal fascism, that's fine
So little politicized, especially if little informed
That every dictatorship knows how to use!
Poverty is on the strongest side
Easily bought, she stinks of death
It is the reserve army of all fascism
Just as much as the ordinary fascism
Poverty does not make intelligent
From below, it's leveling
It makes you silly, violent, nasty
So, a poor black
Is even darker
But a rich black
Becomes white and is no longer black
So, a poor white
Is like a black
Money whitens
Poverty blackens
Working classes
Dangerous classes
But between poor only
Not for the rich, paradoxically
In short, overpopulation and impoverishment
Are for all fascism, a blessing!
Inevitably, the poor have problem women
For the rich, beautiful women falsely amens
And then, it's the return of the moral order
No more room for the marginal mind
You have to comply
To all kinds of imbecilities
To fuck, to eat, and especially to work
Or you can die!
It is the rich who are in solidarity
The poor are fighting each other
I write it, too bad, it will still displease
No wonder, in this time so reactionary!
And even among libertarians
Who are perfect authoritarians
Without realizing it, always in competition
The opposite direction of any real revolution
Neither inferior nor superior to anyone
This is my only profession of faith!
I can not teach you anything that you do not know already
But you have to apply it, that's all, that's it
And the culture, the arts, the science, and all the toutim, bourgeoisie
I do not care, all this is not anarchy
All this is not life!
"In my turn I must
life in order to wallow
She feels like I'm coming
the tip of my heart outraged
Jacques Audiberti (1899-1965)
No more nation
No more homeland
No more parties
No religion anymore
No more ideology
No more borders
No more conflict
No property and therefore no war
If we want on Earth, one day, life!
Fire (1931-1989) Thomas Bernhard who hated diplomas
Had understood the trickery
A license or a doctorate, this pair
Rewarding only a tiny part
In this or that area
But everything else is worth it
It's an infinite claim
And even on one specialty, it's total reduction!
Students are accomplices
From this farce that puts modesty to torture
And then the real student
It's all his life, where we are, where we're going
And not after the parchment, we stop everything
It hides his ignorance, and that's it!
Long live the self-taught, a friend
Basta the student, it's an enemy
Like me, you know that slab, buddy
On your infatuation, I rote!
The university
The system only perpetuates
This is the assurance of its durability
From this world, the worker is despised
Like the conflict of territoriality
Between Israel and Palestine, still the property
It would be so simple to share everything
And to finish with all nationalities
This requires a total change of mentalities!
Patrice Faubert (2014) puete, peuete, pouete, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr "
