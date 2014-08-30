The Shortwave Report 10/27/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Spanish National Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

From JAPAN- The ruling coalition in Japan had a huge victory in last Sunday's election, giving Prime Minister Abe the ability to change the pacifist constitution- some analysts attribute the 2/3 majority to emphasizing the North Korean threat. The US, Japan, and South Korea have begun another military exercise to keep up pressure on the north. Former US President Carter offered to go to North Korea to help break the deadlock over nuclear missile development- the White House told NHK that a visit was nonsense. In northern Italy, two wealthy regions voted in referendums for more autonomy, with 90% of the voters choosing greater control over where their taxes go.

From SPAIN-Alison Hughes reports on the evolving situation in the Catalan region of Spain. The federal government has decided to increase the imposition of Article 155, which gives them the authority to control the regional government. This includes removing any elected officials, controlling taxes, budgets, public broadcasting, and replacing the local police. Nearly half a million protestors took to the streets in Barcelona, and regional President Puigdemont made a radio appeal to the rest of Europe. He later declined to present his argument against Article 155 at the senate in Madrid, and by the time you hear this he may have declared regional independence.

From CUBA- Cuban officials repudiate US claims that diplomats were attacked with sonic waves in Havana, calling it science fiction and slander. At the UN Cuba demanded that the US cease broadcasting propaganda at the island. Syria has called on the UN security Council to take measures to end the atrocities of the US-led coalition, which killed another 14 civilians this week.

From RUSSIA- On his program Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi interviewed Quentin Letts, author of Patronising Bastards: How the Elites Betrayed Britain. They discuss the use of boredom to stop revolutions, how science is used by the technocracy to confuse, and how corporate mission statements are, well, baloney.And how inaction on Brexit is symptomatic of the disconnect between the citizens and the ruling caste.

