Bourgeoisies nationales, syndicales, patronales

" Dans le pouvoir des conseils , qui doit supplanter internationalement tout autre pouvoir , le mouvement prolétarien est son propre produit , et ce produit est le producteur même . Il est à lui - même son propre but .

Là seulement la négation spectaculaire de la vie est niée à son tour . "

G . E . Debord ( 1931 - 1994 ) La société du spectacle , 1967

Nous avons tous et toutes tendance à grossir les chiffres du nombre des manifestants et manifestantes , lors des traditionnels défilés de rue , ou à les diminuer , selon nos intérêts politiques . Je dis intérêt , car il est plus idoine que le mot conviction , qui tend lui à ne plus être ...

Ainsi , il y a souvent des modes de calcul assez similaires entre les calculs des syndicats et les calculs de la police , mais la police compte environ un et demi manifestant au mètre carré et les organisateurs deux manifestants au mètre carré .

Et derrière les chiffres , il y a un enjeu politique , nous dit le secrétaire général du syndicat Unité police SGP - FO ... si même la police le dit !

Et oui , il y a aussi des syndicats dans la police et des syndicats chez les gardiens de nos prisons .

Il y a bien la CGT / E en Espagne qui se revendique de l ' anarchosyndicalisme et qui a des gardiens de prison dans son syndicat ...

La CGT / E étant une scission de la CNT / E jugée par trop " rigoriste " par la CGT / E ...

en fait , l ' on retrouve ici la vieille querelle entre les anarcho - possibilistes Espagnols et les anarchosyndicalistes Espagnols , une polémique déjà présente en 1936 parmi les tendances de la CNT / E de cette période de l ' Histoire ...

Maintenant , un patron pas bête , ferait tout pour avoir un syndicat dans son entreprise , pour éviter tout mouvement réellement contestataire qui pourrait lui échapper ...

Et il est bien sûr qu 'avec une CGT ou autre dans son entreprise , c ' est la Pax Romana assurée !

Mais il ne s ' agit plus ici de régions contrôlées par l ' empire romain , mais d ' entreprises sous l ' éteignoir syndical .

" Que voulez - vous la porte était gardée

Que voulez - vous nous étions enfermés

Que voulez - vous la rue était barrée

Que voulez - vous la ville était matée . "

Paul Eluard ( 1895 - 1952 )

Et je me souviens d ' un titre du quotidien " Le parisien libéré " ( peut - être racheté bientôt par un grand capitaine de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle ) , " Mais que fait la CGT ? " et oui quand la CGT ou autre syndicat n ' arrive pas ou plus à freiner un mouvement de grogne social , les bourgeoisies ont peur ...

Comme en 1936 , en France , lorsque les staliniens et autres bureaucrates syndicaux , n ' arrivaient plus à stopper les grèves , et que le patronat français leur demandait de s ' en expliquer .

Et c ' est valable pour tous les pays où les syndicats ont pour seule vraie fonction , d ' empêcher une révolution ... le bureaucrate syndical est le meilleur allié des bourgeoisies .

Comme aussi les chiffres qui varient du simple au triple , en rapport aux massacres de Sétif , Guelma et Kherrata , de quelques milliers de morts / mortes , à des dizaines de milliers de tués / tuées , selon les historiens / historiennes ( et de leur inconscient politique ... ) .

Et donc , que ces chiffres émanent du gouvernement français ou algérien ...

Donc le 8 mai 1945 , n ' a pas tout à fait la même signification , pour les algériens et algériennes , que pour les français et françaises .

Le gouvernement français en formation en 1945 ( gaulliens et staliniens principalement ) , ne voulait pas de ces manifestations algériennes nationalistes , surtout dans le département de Constantine en Algérie française . La répression en fut d ' autant plus impitoyable que la France voulait coûte que coûte conserver ses colonies , dont l ' Afrique du Nord ...

Aujourd ' hui, les bourgeoisies algériennes commémorent elles aussi leurs martyrs / martyres , leurs morts / mortes , leurs blessés / blessées , de cette mémorable journée du 8 Mai 1945 , dans le département de Constantine en Algérie ...

Toutes les bourgeoisies sont constitutives de divers massacres , en tant que victimes ou en tant que bourreaux .

" Je me souviens de Montreuil ( 93 ) , quand j ' habitais près de la Mairie de Montreuil , pour les staliniens , les anarchistes , c ' étaient des mecs de droite ou des petits bourgeois , ou encore pire ...

Gérard Despeghel ( né en 1953 ) , dit gégé de Tonnerre ( 89 ) , un vrai homme du peuple , lui .

Et c ' est ainsi que chaque bourgeoisie dans le monde a ses propres " fêtes " nationales , son 8 Mai 1945 , sa propre libération , ou son Sétif , de sa propre répression ...

En fait il n ' y a aucune différence entre un animal humain ou animal non - humain , bien conditionné , bien engrammé , et une machine bien conditionnée , sauf , et la séparation est de taille , la machine bien conditionnée n ' a pas elle , de cerveau affectif ...

Elle n ' a pas d ' affectivité .

Mais de toutes façons , même cette affectivité humaine et non humaine , est conditionnée , de sorte qu ' elle est orientée elle aussi .

Et un changement d ' opinion , quelle que soit cette opinion , est chez l ' animal humain , un changement qui procède de l ' affectivité.

Et encore , du moins en politique , ces changements authentiques sont - ils rares ...

Un exemple classique est celui - ci , lorsque feu Louise Michel ( 1830 - 1905 ) , fut victime d ' une tentative d ' assassinat le 22 Janvier 1888 par feu le " chouan " Pierre Lucas , et que Louise Michel renonça à le poursuivre en justice , ce Pierre Lucas , ébaubi de tant de sollicitude , finit par " adhérer " aux idées anarchistes ...

Mais il s ' agit là , avant tout , d ' un phénomène de l ' affectivité transférentielle ...

Sur un autre plan , qu ' est la pratique de la langue française , il faut bien convenir , que c ' est au Québec , une province francophone du Canada , qu ' elle est la mieux respectée et donc pratiquée .

Ainsi au Québec , l ' on dit courriel et non email , et l ' on dit aussi un pourriel / polluriel plutôt qu ' un spam , ou aussi clavarder pour chatter ... ce sont des petits détails , croyons - nous , qui en disent nonobstant très long ...

" Prolétaires et mendiants : deux catégories qui s ' opposent à n ' importe quel changement , à n ' importe quel désordre rénovateur . Placés aux deux extrémités de l ' échelle sociale , ils craignent toute modification en bien ou en mal : ils sont pareillement établis , les uns dans l ' opulence , les autres dans le dénuement . "

E. M . Cioran ( 1911 - 1995 ) " Précis de décomposition "

Mais il fallut aussi à cette province du Canada , beaucoup de combats linguistiques , pour imposer vaille que vaille , cette langue française , qu ' elle chérissait tant .

Nous le savons bien , dans la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle , rien , absolument rien , n ' est jamais gratuit . Aucun acte ni aucune parole .

L ' affectivité est aussi une monnaie d ' échange et surtout de chantage .

La gratuité est donc , dans une pareille société de guerre permanente , ressentie comme anormale , et même " criminelle " ...

Un crime contre l ' argent , en somme . Ainsi , même quand des associations caritatives distribuent gratuitement des fleurs ( des roses ) , dans la rue , personne ou presque n ' ose prendre l ' une de ses fleurs , de peur que ne soit réclamée une somme d ' argent , une fois la fleur dans la main ...

Et il est exact que souvent , sous prétexte d ' un renseignement ou d ' un soi - disant don , que l ' on vous demande ou que l ' on est censé vous faire , l ' on en profite effectivement pour vous soutirer un peu de monnaie , de vous faire abonner à quelque revue , ou carrément de vous demander de faire un don à une " noble " cause ...

Et tout ceci a rendu beaucoup de gens méfiants sur les diverses sollicitations de la rue ...

A tel point , que l ' on ne peut même plus demander son chemin ou l ' heure qu ' il est à quelqu ' un / quelqu ' une , sans que la personne concernée n ' accélère le pas , ou fasse mine de ne point vous entendre ...

Mais pas de panique , ce phénomène est surtout vérifiable , dans les mégapoles et les grandes villes ... comme à Paris , par exemple .

Nous avons la théorie de la clef , mais pas la clé de la théorie .

" Pour les organisations gauchistes ou libertaires , et surtout les autres , les autocollants , c ' est bien , à condition que cela reste du folklore , mais si on veut appliquer leur contenu , rien ne va plus , c ' est pareil pour les slogans , faut que cela reste du folklore incantatoire , de la routine et du folklore . "

Discussion entre anarchistes non encartés / encartées dans une manifestation .

Car il y faut une clé , et encore une fois , nous n ' avons que la théorie de la clef .

La clef elle - même , ne se trouve dans aucune des 64 bourgeoisies , et peut - être même pas chez nos plus brillants théoriciens de la théorie .

Nous baignons depuis trop longtemps , dans les 64 mensonges des 64 bourgeoisies .

Ceux et celles qui sont fidèles de mes anarticles ( pas prétentieux le petit ) , savent ce que j ' entends / ce que nous entendons par les 64 bourgeoisies , ( 4 x 16 = 64 ) ou ( 4 x 4 x 4 = 64 ) , etc...

Je ferais un article très explicite et très exhaustif sur ces 64 bourgeoisies dans un proche avenir .

Cela dit , il y a de temps à autre , quelques anarticles qui paraissent sur les " Indymedia " et qui sont bons , ( comme l ' anarticle " Routine " du 1. 10 . 2010 par Archi sur Indymedia Nantes , etc... et qui sont l ' oeuvre d ' anarticlistes aiguisés et facétieux , tout à fait anonymes , par ailleurs ...

L ' anonymat en toutes choses , cela éviterait peut - être , qu ' il y ait des gens qui se croient des " grosses têtes " , terme d ' autant plus risible , que nous sommes tous et toutes , des petites têtes ! des petites têtes , avec pas grand - chose dedans .

Nous regardons les ruines de la société spectaculaire marchande techno - industrielle , et nous nommons ces ruines , c ' est en quelque sorte de l ' archéologie vécue au jour le jour ...

Y aura t - il un jour , où des gens pourraient s ' exclamer " Les pauvres et ils / elles appelaient cela de la vie ... " ?

Mais comment la non vie , la vie humaine fossilisée , cette vie marchande pourrait - elle engendrer de la vie ?

Dans toutes les écoles de police , l ' on étudie la gestion d ' une manifestation .

Les étudiants / étudiantes en répression sont tour à tour , policiers / policières et manifestants / manifestantes . L ' on y expérimente toutes sortes d ' insultes et des stratégies du maintien de l ' ordre des bourgeoisies .

" Parmi les grands exportateurs richement dotés par les banques figuraient tous les constructeurs automobiles dont les archives françaises et allemandes attestent la précocité de l ' engagement allemand rencontrée plus haut . Le vol . 774 de la série AJ 40 est inépuisable sur les commandes de moteurs et véhicules , Renault , Berlier , Peugeot , Latil , Citroën , Delahaye , Ford , Saurer , SOMUA , etc . France entière . "

Annie Lacroix - Riz ( née en 1947 ) " Industriels et banquiers sous l ' occupation , la collaboration économique avec le Reich et Vichy . "

Les trois grandes lignes directrices , après le refus ou l ' acceptation du terrain de la démonstration syndicale ou autre , par la préfecture de police , sont une étroite collaboration avec les grandes centrales / muselières syndicales , les grandes centrales syndicales bourgeoises , donc , ne laisser sur le trajet de la manifestation que des cibles sans aucun danger réel , et pouvoir par positionnement photographique , ficher le plus possible les nouvelles têtes .

Et puis les forces policières pourront toujours laisser sur le parcours de la manifestation , ce qu ' elles veulent , en fonction du résultat que souhaite obtenir la hiérarchie policière . Tout y est prévu à l ' avance , et de multiples scénarios envisagés ...

Un bourgeois malin , pourrait laisser sa vieille Porsche sur le parcours de la manifestation , en espérant qu ' on la brûle , pour ainsi se faire rembourser par les assurances ...

Quelquefois , il arrive que l ' Etat soit l ' assureur des assurances ( quand les bourgeoisies sont divisées sur un objectif ) , et que cela arrange l ' Etat . Donc les " casseurs " ne cassent jamais rien du tout , en fait , les bourgeoisies s ' y retrouvent toujours rubis sur l ' ongle ...

C ' est de la mise en scène savamment étudiée , il y a juste de temps en temps , quelques petits dérapages , et plus rarement quelques bavures ...

Cela dit les remparts policiers des bourgeoisies sont plus craints par la peur qu ' ils inspirent , que par leur invincibilité réelle ... les véritables casseurs sont dans les gouvernements et les syndicats bourgeois , jamais dans la rue .

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

"In the power of councils, which must supplant internationally any other power, the proletarian movement is its own product, and this product is the producer itself, and is itself its own end.

There only the spectacular denial of life is denied. "

G. E. Debord (1931 - 1994) The society of the spectacle, 1967

We all tend to increase the numbers of protesters in the traditional street parades, or decrease them, according to our political interests. I say interest because it is more appropriate than the word conviction, which tends to him no longer to be ...

Thus, there are often fairly similar calculation methods between union calculations and police calculations, but the police have about one and a half demonstrators per square meter and the organizers two protesters per square meter.

And behind the numbers, there is a political stake, tells us the general secretary of the Police Unity Unit SGP - FO ... if even the police say it!

And yes, there are also unions in the police and unions at the guards of our prisons.

There is indeed the CGT / E in Spain who claims anarchosyndicalism and has prison guards in his union ...

The CGT / E is a split of the CNT / E deemed too "rigorous" by the CGT / E ...

in fact, we find here the old quarrel between Spanish anarcho - possibilists and Spanish anarchosyndicalists, a controversy already present in 1936 among the trends of the CNT / E of this period of history ...

Now, a boss not stupid, would do anything to have a union in his business, to avoid any truly protest movement that could escape him ...

And it is of course that with a CGT or other in his company, it is the Pax Romana assured!

But these are not regions controlled by the Roman Empire, but companies under the union extinguisher.

"What do you want the door was kept

What do you want we were locked up

What do you want the street was barred

What do you want the city was mired. "

Paul Eluard (1895 - 1952)

And I remember a title of the daily newspaper "Le parisien libéré" (perhaps bought soon by a great captain of the spectacular techno - industrial trading company), "But what does the CGT do?" And yes when the CGT or other union does not succeed or more to curb a movement of social discontent, the bourgeoisies are afraid ...

As in 1936, in France, when the Stalinists and other union bureaucrats could no longer stop the strikes, and the French employers asked them to explain them.

And it is valid for all the countries where the unions have the only real function, to prevent a revolution ... the union bureaucrat is the best ally of the bourgeoisie.

As also the figures that vary from single to triple, in relation to the massacres of Setif, Guelma and Kherrata, from a few thousand dead / dead, to tens of thousands of killed / killed, according to historians (and their unconscious political ...).

And so, that these figures come from the French or Algerian government ...

So May 8, 1945, does not have quite the same meaning, for the Algerian and Algerian, than for the French and French.

The French government in formation in 1945 (mainly Gaullists and Stalinists), did not want these Algerian nationalist demonstrations, especially in the department of Constantine in French Algeria. The repression was all the more ruthless as France wanted at all costs to keep its colonies, including North Africa ...

Today, the Algerian bourgeoisie also commemorate their martyrs / martyrs, their dead / dead, wounded / wounded, this memorable day of May 8, 1945, in the department of Constantine in Algeria ...

All the bourgeoisies are constitutive of various massacres, as victims or as executioners.

"I remember Montreuil (93), when I lived near the town hall of Montreuil, for Stalinists, anarchists, it was right-wingers or petty bourgeois, or even worse ...

Gerard Despeghel (born in 1953), called gégé de Tonnerre (89), a real man of the people, him.

And so it is that every bourgeoisie in the world has its own national "feasts", its May 8, 1945, its own liberation, or its Setif, of its own repression ...

In fact there is no difference between a human animal or non - human animal, well conditioned, well engrammed, and a machine well conditioned, except, and the separation is of size, the machine well conditioned does not have it, of emotional brain ...

She has no affectivity.

But in any case, even this human and non-human affectivity is conditioned, so that it is oriented too.

And a change of opinion, whatever this opinion may be, is in the human animal a change which proceeds from affectivity.

And again, at least in politics, are these authentic changes rare?

A classic example is this one, when the late Louise Michel (1830 - 1905), was the victim of an assassination attempt on 22 January 1888 by the late "Chouan" Pierre Lucas, and Louise Michel gave up the prosecution. this Pierre Lucas, startled by so much solicitude, ends up "adhering" to anarchist ideas ...

But this is, above all, a phenomenon of transferential affectivity ...

On another level, what is the practice of the French language, it must be admitted that it is in Quebec, a French-speaking province of Canada, that it is the most respected and therefore practices.

Thus in Quebec, we say email and not email, and we also say spam / spam rather than spam, or chat to chat ... these are small details, we believe, that say notwithstanding very long ...

"Proletarians and beggars: two categories that oppose any change, to any renovating disorder." Placed at the two ends of the social ladder, they fear all modification for good or evil: they are likewise established. , some in opulence, others in destitution. "

E. M. Cioran (1911 - 1995) "Accurate decomposition"

But it was also necessary for this province of Canada, a lot of linguistic struggles, to impose whatever the value, this French language, which she cherished so much.

As we well know, in the spectacular techno - industrial trading society nothing, absolutely nothing, is ever free. No act or word.

Affectivity is also a currency of exchange and especially of blackmail.

In such a permanent society of war, therefore, gratuitousness is felt to be abnormal, and even "criminal" ...

A crime against money, in short. Thus, even when charities distribute free flowers (roses), in the street, nobody or almost dares to take one of his flowers, lest a sum of money be claimed, once the flower in the hand ...

And it is true that often, under the pretext of information or a so - called gift, that you are asked or that one is supposed to do to you, one takes advantage of it to extract a little currency, to subscribe to some magazine, or to ask you to donate to a "noble" cause ...

And all this has made many people suspicious about the various demands of the street ...

So much so that one can not even ask one 's way or the time it is for someone, without the person concerned speeding up, or pretending not to you. hear ...

But no panic, this phenomenon is especially verifiable, in megacities and big cities ... as in Paris, for example.

We have the theory of the key, but not the key of the theory.

"For the leftist or libertarian organizations, and especially the others, the stickers, that's fine, provided that it remains folklore, but if we want to apply their content, nothing goes, it's the same for slogans, it must remain incantatory folklore, routine and folklore. "

Discussion between anarchists not inset / insert in an event.

Because we need a key, and again, we only have the theory of the key.

The key itself is not found in any of the 64 bourgeoisies, and perhaps not even in our most brilliant theoretical theorists.

We have been bathing for too long in the 64 lies of the 64 bourgeoisies.

Those who are faithful to my stories (not pretentious the little one), know what I hear / what we mean by the 64 bourgeoisies, (4 x 16 = 64) or (4 x 4 x 4 = 64), etc ...

I would make a very explicit and very exhaustive article on these 64 bourgeoisies in the near future.

That said, there are from time to time, some articles that appear on the "Indymedia" and that are good, (like the article "Routine" of 1. 10. 2010 by Archi on Indymedia Nantes, etc ... and which are the work of anarticlistes sharpened and facetious, quite anonymous, moreover ...

Anonymity in all things, it would avoid perhaps, that there are people who think themselves "big heads", term all the more laughable, that we are all, little heads! little heads, with not much in it.

We look at the ruins of the spectacular commercial techno - industrial society, and we name these ruins, it 's sort of like archeology lived from day to day ...

But how could nonlife, fossilized human life, this merchant life engender life?

In all police schools, the management of an event is studied.

Students in law enforcement are alternately police officers and protesters / protesters. One experiences there all kinds of insults and strategies of the maintenance of the order of the bourgeoisie.

"Among the major exporters richly endowed by the banks were all the car manufacturers whose French and German archives attest to the precocity of the German commitment encountered above.Japan 774 of the AJ 40 series is inexhaustible on the orders of engines and vehicles, Renault, Berlier, Peugeot, Latil, Citroen, Delahaye, Ford, Saurer, SOMUA, etc. whole France. "

Annie Lacroix - Rice (born in 1947) "Industrialists and bankers under occupation, economic collaboration with the Reich and Vichy."

The three main guidelines, after the refusal or acceptance of the union demonstration grounds or other, by the police headquarters, are a close collaboration with the big central / union muzzlemen, the big bourgeois trade union centers, so, do not let on the path of the demonstration that targets without any real danger, and power by photographic positioning, to file as much as possible the new heads.

And then the police forces can always leave on the course of the event, what they want, according to the result that wants to obtain the police hierarchy. Everything is planned in advance, and multiple scenarios envisaged ...

A smart bourgeois, could leave his old Porsche on the course of the event, hoping that it burns, so to be reimbursed by insurance ...

Sometimes, the state is the insurance insurer (when the bourgeoisie is divided on a goal), and that suits the state. So the "breakers" never break anything at all, in fact, the bourgeoisies are always ruby ​​on the nail ...

This is the staging cleverly studied, there are just now, a few small slips, and more rarely a few burrs ...

That said, the police bulwarks of the bourgeoisie are more feared by the fear they inspire than by their real invincibility ... the real thugs are in the bourgeois governments and unions, never in the street.

Patrice Faubert (2010) puete, peuete, pouete, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr"