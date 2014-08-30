Thousands of Chicago workers joining Fight For $15 Massive Labor Day Mobilization

Thousands of workers pushing for a $15 minimum wage and union rights will hit the streets in Chicago Monday. Joined by hospital workers, SEIU President Mary Kay Henry and Rev. William J. Barber II will march on the American Hospital Association in Chicago advocating for unions to lift Chicago’s economy for working families.

Fight For $15’s national Labor Day mobilization includes a massive worker voter engagement drive to oust anti-worker politicians.

