Thousands of Chicago workers joining Fight For $15 Massive Labor Day Mobilization

Submitted by Anonymous on Mon, 2017-09-04 07:01
Author: 
Workers Independent News

Thousands of workers pushing for a $15 minimum wage and union rights will hit the streets in Chicago Monday. Joined by hospital workers, SEIU President Mary Kay Henry and Rev. William J. Barber II will march on the American Hospital Association in Chicago advocating for unions to lift Chicago’s economy for working families.

Fight For $15’s national Labor Day mobilization includes a massive worker voter engagement drive to oust anti-worker politicians.

http://laborradio.org/2017/08/31/thousands-of-chicago-workers-joining-fight-for-15-massive-labor-day-mobilization/

  • Share/Save

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
To prevent automated spam submissions leave this field empty.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.