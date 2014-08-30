The Shortwave Report 09/01/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Sputnik Radio, China Radio International, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From JAPAN- Japanese air defense forces were conducting a drill with interceptor missiles when the north launched a ballistic missile over part of the Japanese archipelago. Then South Korea staged a live bombing exercise as a show of force. Japan and the US want tighter sanctions against the north, possibly banning oil exports to the nation. A former Japanese vice-admiral said the north might fire more missiles over Japan to confirm their capability.

From RUSSIA- George Galloway interviewed Stephen Chan, OBE and professor of Oriental Studies in London. They talk about the US stepping up possible wars in both Afghanistan and North Korea. Stephen says that the US generals are trying to be a restraining force against Trump's belligerence. World leaders are warning Trump to tone down the rhetoric to avoid a nuclear holocaust. Stephen discusses North Korean game theory in reacting to threats, and their enigmatic approach which is not primitive. He compares the mindset of Koreans living in the north with those in the south, and whether those in the north are in a trance state as presented in the western media.

From CHINA-US Secretary of State Mattis says the US always has diplomatic solutions. The US conducted a missile intercept exercise off the coast of Hawaii. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights criticized Trump for his attacks on the media, calling it an incitement against journalists.

From CUBA- Conflicts between the government and opposition in Venezuela continue over US economic sanctions. Former Brazilian President Lula da Silva is on a caravan of hope bus tour around the country, criticizing President Temer's planned privatization of electricity and airports. The UN called on Israel to cease settlement construction in the occupied West Bank. Then a Viewpoint on a UN report that drought and hunger are among the main causes of migration to the US in at least 3 Central American nations.

