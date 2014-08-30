L’on ne naît pas Fourniret, l’on ne naît pas Einstein, l’on ne naît pas Pelé, l’on ne naît pas ingénieur, l’on ne naît pas gentil, l’on ne naît pas méchant, l’on ne naît pas ignorant, l’on ne naît pas savant, l’on ne naît pas fasciste, l’on ne naît pas anarchiste, l’on ne naît pas ouvrier, l’on ne naît pas gangster, l’on ne naît pas homme, l’on ne naît pas femme, l’on ne naît pas quelque chose, l’on DEVIENT quelque chose.

Ce sont des constructions sociales et culturelles, des engrammations et des conditionnements auxquels chaque être humain est soumis dès la naissance, et ce en fonction de l’époque et du lieu de sa naissance. Le préhistorien feu André Leroi-Gourhan (1911 - 1986) a écrit :

" Plus précisément, le système nerveux n’est pas une machine à fabriquer de l’instinct mais à répondre à des stimuli internes et externes en construisant des programmes "

L’être humain n’est composé que de 24 000 à 26 000 gènes, c’est très peu, et surtout son cerveau contient 100 milliards de neurones et 1 million de milliards de connexions nerveuses. Les gènes ne servent à rien pour apprendre l’anglais, les mathématiques ou la physique, la maçonnerie ou la plomberie. Les gènes ne font que coder pour des protéines ( avoir les yeux bleus, avoir cinq doigts aux mains, avoir la peau de telle ou telle couleur). Tout le reste s’apprend, à force de mémorisation ou de gestes répétés maintes et maintes fois. Il en est ainsi de la physique comme du football. Un petit d’homme et de femme, élevé dans un milieu non humain, ne deviendra jamais un être humain. Il sera difficile de lui apprendre - voire impossible - à marcher et encore plus à parler. L’on ne naît pas Fourniret.

Tous les tueurs en série, ont été violés, battus, maltraités, niés, dans leur enfance, et ce sans aucune exception (Voir à ce propos les travaux de feu ( 1923-2010 ) Alice Miller, psychanalyste, et son ouvrage de référence, " C’est pour ton bien " . La science n’est pas neutre, elle est instrumentalisée par ses commanditaires et propagée par ses commis. Dès l’école, l’on nous apprend la soumission à l’autorité. L’on nous apprend le conformisme, l’on nous apprend la compétition et l’obéissance. L’on nous apprend surtout à utiliser nos mémoires et non nos compréhensions. Tout comme l’égo s’oppose à la personnalité, la mémoire s’oppose à la compréhension. Le grand savant feu Henri Laborit (1914 - 1995), le fameux biologiste des comportement, avait deux formules qu’il utilisait souvent :

" Le clochard et le PDG sont libres tous les deux d’aller coucher sous les ponts, mais il n’y a que le clochard qui en profite " et aussi, plus simplement, " Tout s’apprend à part, boire, manger, copuler "

Mais pour certains et certaines, boire, manger, copuler, c’est encore de la mémoire de l’espèce. Nous pourrions dire que les gènes (si peu nombreux dans l’espèce humaine, environ 26 000, moins que les 45 000 gènes de séquences codantes pour le peuplier, et à peine plus que chez cet élégant ver d’un millimètre de long qui possède lui 22 500 gènes), c’est la baignoire et que l’eau qui remplit cette baignoire, c’est l’environnement. C’est dire, l’importance de la niche environnementale, comme disait feu Henri Laborit : les parents, la famille, les autres, l’école, etc., dont nos cent milliards de neurones et un million de milliard de connexions nerveuses sont complètement remplis. Et puis, même si la baignoire est trisomique ou autre, il ne faut pas oublier, pour paraphraser le généticien des populations et propagateur du concept " d’humanitude " feu Albert Jacquard (1925-2013 ) que la notion de handicapé est impropre, et qu’il faudrait la remplacer par l’acception plus gratifiante "d’autrement capable". Plus de handicapé(es) (sans nier les handicaps), mais des autrement CAPABLES.

Donc, pour résumer, Fourniret n’a pas été aimé, n’a pas été pris comme être humain. Fourniret est donc devenu un monstre. Celui qu’une société inhumaine, sans amour, ne jurant que par l’argent et le mensonge a fabriqué. Car, il n’y a pas de méchants ou de méchantes, il n’y a que des souffrants et des souffrantes.

Comme la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle nous apprend à nous détester les uns les autres et les unes les autres, à nous faire la guerre dès la plus petite enfance, il est finalement réconfortant de constater que certains et certaines passent à travers les mailles du filet de la tyrannie sous toutes ses formes et essayent, connaissant la réalité de leurs déterminismes, de rester humains envers et contre tout. Et le tyran dit à ses gens, ou leur fit dire " Croyez que vous avez votre libre arbitre, et ainsi vous obéirez d’autant plus facilement que c’est " librement " que vous croirez nous obéir. " Et " librement " que vous voterez pour nous, en choisissant " librement " l’erreur ou la vérité. "

L’on ne naît pas Fourniret, pas plus qu’aviateur, pas plus que ceci ou cela. Les choses ne sont ni belles, ni mauvaises, ni bonnes, ni laides, ni ceci, ni cela. C’est nous qui les interprétons en fonction de nos apprentissages et donc de nos déterminismes. Mais les connaissant un peu, nous pouvons justement les utiliser, pour mieux les dévier ou les retourner.

Dans le même temps paradoxal, puisque l’environnement social et familial, et autre, nous conditionne et nous engramme, nous naissons effectivement ceci ou cela, en fonction de cet environnement déterminant, de cette reproduction programmée des diverses classes sociales, en fonction des besoins de la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle. Mais le cerveau est codé et structuré, socialisé même, par des apprentissages divers et variés, dans une optique économique précise, et non pas par des gènes.

Patrice Faubert ( 2010 et 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

One is not born Fourniret, one is not born Einstein, one is not born Pelé, one is not born engineer, one is not born nice, one is not born malicious, one is not born ignorant, one is not born erudite, one is not born fascistic, one is not born anarchistic, one is not born working, one is not born gangster, one is not born man, one is not born woman, one is not born something, one BECOMES something.

They are social and cultural constructions, engrammations and conditionings to which each human being is subjected as of the birth, and this according to the time and of the place of its birth. The prehistorian fire André Leroi-Gourhan (1911 - 1986) wrote:

“More precisely, the nervous system is not a machine to manufacture instinct but to answer internal and external stimuli by building programs”

The human being is made up only from 24,000 to 26,000 genes, it is very little, and especially its brain contains 100 billion neurons and 1 million billion nervous connections. The genes are not used for nothing to learn English, mathematics or physics, masonry or plumbing. The genes do nothing but code for proteins (to have the blue eyes, to have five fingers with the hands, to have the skin of such or such color). All the rest is learned, through memorizing or of repeated gestures many and many times. It is thus of physics like football. Small of man and woman, high in a nonhuman medium, will never become a human being. It will be difficult to learn how to him - even impossible - to go and even more to speaking. One is not born Fourniret.

All the serial killers, were violated, beaten, maltreated, denied, in their childhood, and this without any exception (See on this subject work of fire (1923-2010) Alice Miller, psychoanalyst, and its reference book, “It is for your good”. Science is not neutral, it is used by its silent partners and is propagated by its clerks. As of the school, one teaches us the tender with the authority. Us conformism is taught, one teaches us the competition and obedience. One especially learns how to us to use our memories and not our comprehensions. Just like the ego is opposed to the personality, the memory is opposed to comprehension. The large scientist fire Henri Laborit (1914 - 1995), the famous biologist of the behavior, had two formulas which it often used:

“The tramp and the chairman are free both to go to sleep under the bridges, but there is only the tramp who benefits from it” and also, more simply, “Very learns itself except for, drinking, to eat, copulate”

But for some and some, drinking, to eat, copulate, it is still of the memory of the species. We could say that the genes (if not very many in the mankind, approximately 26,000, less than 45,000 genes of sequences coding for the poplar, and hardly more than in this elegant worm of a millimetre length which has to him 22,500 genes), it is the bath-tub and which the water which fills this bath-tub, it is the environment. It is to say, the importance of the environmental niche, as said fire Henri Laborit: parents, the family, others, the school, etc, of which our hundred billion neurons and a million billion nervous connections is completely filled. And then, even if the bath-tub is trisomic or different, it should not be forgotten, to paraphrase the geneticist of the populations and propagator of the concept “of humanitude” fire Albert Jacquard (1925-2013) that the concept of handicapped person is unsuitable, and that it would have to be replaced by the more gratifying meaning “of differently able”. More handicapped person (be) (without denying the handicaps), but the differently ABLE ones.

Therefore, to summarize, Fourniret was not liked, was not taken as human being. Fourniret thus became a monster. That which an inhuman company, without love, swearing only by the money and the lie manufactured. Because, there are no malicious or the malicious ones, there are only the suffering ones and the suffering ones.

As the techno-industrial commercial spectacular company learns how to us to hate ourselves the ones the others and the ones the others, to make us the war as of more early childhood, there are finally comforting to note that some and some pass through the meshs of the net of tyranny in all its forms and test, knowing the reality of their determinisms, to remain human towards and against all. And the tyrant called to his people, or made them say “Believe that you have your free will, and thus you will obey all the more easily as it is” freely “which you will believe to obey us. ” And “freely” that you will vote for us, by choosing “freely” the error or the truth. “

One is not born Fourniret, not more than aviator, not more than this or that. The things are neither beautiful, neither bad, neither good, neither ugly, neither this, nor that. It is we who interpret them according to our trainings and thus of our determinisms. But knowing them a little, we can precisely use them, for better deviating them or turning over them.

In same time paradoxical, since social environment and family, and other, conditions us and us engramme, we are born indeed this or that, according to this environment determining, of this programmed reproduction of the various social classes, according to the needs for the techno-industrial commercial spectacular company. But the brain is coded and structured, socialized even, by various and varied trainings, from a precise economic point of view, and not by genes.

Patrice Faubert (2010 and 2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”