The Shortwave Report 08/25/17 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Spanish National Radio, and Sputnik Radio.

From JAPAN- A North Korean delegation argued with the new US Naval commander over escalated tensions at a maritime security conference in Bali. Delegates at the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva clashed, with the US representative saying the US, UK, and France would never agree to a ban on nuclear weapons. At the Fukushima nuclear power plant another attempt to create an ice wall to limit radioactive runoff into the Pacific Ocean is being attempted, 6 years after the disaster.

From CUBA- A Viewpoint on US Vice-President Pence's tour of Latin American countries. Pence is trying to drum up support for US actions against the elected government of Venezuela. Venezuela holds the largest supply of petroleum on the planet, and it was owned by US corporations until it was nationalized back in 1976. Pence's proposed invasion and overthrow of the Venezuelan government was rejected in most nations, and protests occurred in every state he visited.

From SPAIN-Alison Hughes begins with reports on the murders by vehicles in Barcelona and Cambrils. 13 died in Barcelona and over 100 were injured and the perpetrator was shot dead by police days later. The night of the attack a car tried to replicate the event in Cambrils, resulting in 5 men being killed by police. In the Syrian city of Raqqa, US led airstrikes have intensified killing more than 100 civilians in 2 days, nearly 1000 since June. In Iraq, where the 9 month US led operation in Mosul left 40,000 civilians dead, the fighting against Daesh has moved to Tal Afar. There is a controversial referendum scheduled for September 25th to create an independent Kurdish region in Iraq.

From RUSSIA- On his show called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi spoke again with renowned documentarian John Pilger. John discussed the biased media reports on Venezuela, the provocations and risks of a global war ignited by Washington, the NATO buildup on the Russian border to keep the US weapons manufacturers going, and how Trump is a symptom of a system bringing us to the edge of a nuclear war.

It's free to rebroadcast, please notify me if you're airing it and haven't notified me in the last month, please mention the website if you only air a portion.

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"You're not supposed to be so blind with patriotism that you can't face reality. Wrong is wrong no matter who does it or who says it."

- Malcolm X

