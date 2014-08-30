Assuétude paraphysique
" Si l'on pouvait se voir avec les yeux des autres, on disparaîtrait sur le champ "
E.M Cioran ( 1911-1995 )
Il faudrait
Des vents contre la connerie
Comme
Le Bist Roz de l'Afghanistan
Le Ghibli de la Tunisie
Le Haboub du Soudan
Le souffle de l'Harmattan
Le Khamsin d'Egypte
Le Datou de Gibraltar
Le Nafhat d'Arabie
Le Mezzarlfoulousan vent glacial
Le Beshabar du Caucase
Le Samiel de la Turquie
Le Simoun ou Solano d'Afrique du Nord
Et tous les autres vents, puissants et forts
Contre la débilité
Comme ( née en 1944 ) Christine Boutin
Une tête d'affiche pour les crétins
Pour qui l'homosexualité est une abomination
Donc comme feu ( 1912-1954 ) Alan Turing, grand mathématicien
Cryptologue, père de l'ordinateur et de sa conception
De la base chimique de la genèse des formes, le théoricien
Et qui se suicida après de la persécution
Par des gens comme cette réactionnaire Christine Boutin
Ramassis de crétines et de crétins
Fascistes catholiques et réactionnaires
Oui, il faut sortir son révolver !
Et pourtant, je suis hétérosexuel
J'aime les vulves et les mamelles
Mais la réaction est laide, jamais belle
Comme les océans devenus acides
30 millions de tonnes de dioxyde de carbone
Qui se dissolvent chaque jour dans les océans
A la mer, l'humanité n'est pas bonne
Et l'adaptation génétique, hypothétique
Si les ptéropodes ne sont pas magiques !
Comme en 1994 au Rwanda, le génocide
A l'origine allemand, belge, français
Le colonialisme et ses méfaits
Pour de sordides intérêts
Au moins 10.000 morts et mortes par jour
Pendant plusieurs mois, l'horreur fait sa cour
Les massacres du capital sont toujours lourds !
Et aussi d'invisibles génocides
Multinationales et industries qui nous suicident
Comme le chrome 6 de nos chaussures en cuir
Allergène, cancérigène, cela va sans dire
75 pour cent, coucou, revoilà l'Asie
Et surtout le Viêt Nam qui des contrôles, fait fi
Surtout pour la vente de masse
Et c'est toujours de la crasse
Même y mettre le prix
N'est plus totalement une garantie
Et pour les pauvres, c'est la maladie
C'est le même processus pour les habits
Car la marchandise est devenue la vie
Il en faut pour toutes les bourses
Pauvres ou riches c'est la course
C'est la vie de la marchandise !
L'équivalent en 1960, de la production de plastique
C'est ce qui est rejeté dans les mers, de nos jours
Et le plancton devenu du plastique, il y a un hic
Voilà l'aboutissement du gangstérisme politique
Au nom du profit, de dieu, de l'amour
Toujours du succès, jamais un four
Activation/inhibition, tic tac, tactique
Perturbation de l'horloge circadienne biologique
C'est la Grosse Bertha en plus lourd !
Le regard des autres est militaire
Et donc forcément réactionnaire
Nous avons des grades comme à l'armée
Dans la vie civile, c'est déguisé
Il faut s'inscrire dans une hiérarchie
Pour être écouté, pour avoir du crédit
Sinon, ce que vous êtes, vos pensées
N'ont aucune valeur, comme à l'armée
Docteurs, spécialistes, cadres supérieurs, les officiers
Et les simples soldats, employés, ouvriers
Et pire encore, si de quelque chose, vous n'êtes pas diplômé !
Même si les docteurs, spécialistes, cadres supérieurs
N'ont pour la plupart, aucune culture générale
Mais surtout des diplômes du fascisme libéral
Mais hors cela, leur inhumanité, leur inculture, font mal !
Hélas, comme à l'armée
Les officiers sont admirés et écoutés
Dominants et dominantes de la barbarie
Profit de la culture, culture du profit
Je préfère passer pour un demeuré
Un presque rien, au soleil de ma marginalité
La vie civile
C'est comme à l'armée
La hiérarchie à peine moins cachée
Pour qui sait encore observer
Quand tout participe de la réaction
Pour ne rien faire, il faut de l'imagination !
Le populisme du fascisme
Est le fascisme du populisme
Toujours la psychologie de masse du fascisme
Agressivité, compétition, ressentiment, profit, refoulement sexuel
Chômage, frustration, jalousie, comparaison, nationalisme, misère idéelle
Souffrance, racisme, etc, parmi le ciment réel
Car tout mot travaille et nous travaille
Le dire n'est certes pas une trouvaille
Selon nos expériences, nos conditionnements
Ainsi, tout mot nous ment
Des mots officiers
Des mots simples soldats
Des mots qui vont au combat
Mots pour soumettre, diviser, dominer !
Mots de révolte, de subversion, de révolution, en captivité
Ou détournés, pour mieux dominer !
Nous sommes le zoo de la domination
Images en attente de comparution
Le subconscient nous mène à la baguette
Nous tient en laisse, se fiche de nos têtes
Tout est en pilotage automatique
Nos noyaux gris centraux qui nous font idiots
Pensées, comportements, critiques, c'est pas beau
95 pour cent de notre comportement est automatisé
Nous n'avons plus à y penser !
Le monde est un hôtel
Seulement pour le riche ou l'intellectuel
Pas dans le monde réel
Où la misère n'est jamais belle
Le travail de l'identité
Est devenu l'identité du travail
Je travaille donc je suis, vaille que vaille
Alors que 900 usines ont fermé
En France, ces deux dernières années
L'économie de l'acier est délocalisée
Voici l'économie touristique et des services
L'industrie n'est plus la miss
C'est l'organisation du vice
Reniement achevé de l'être humain
L'économie rime avec néant, avec faquin
Fini aussi les savoir-faire, les métiers
Le capital sait tout délocaliser, tout transformer
Jamais, la peine de vie
Sous bien des formes, la peine de mort
En Chine, 4500 environ, par an
Mais là, c'est seulement pour le vol et le crime
Car le travail aussi tue, mais c'est moins voyant
Pour les prolétaires, le même châtiment
Ce sont les lois du capital, c'est banal
Il faut abolit l'Etat et les classes sociales !
Le capital raffole du paradoxe social
Comme en France, la protection sociale
Qui fut au plus haut sous ( né en 1926 ) Giscard d'Estaing
C'est le PIB de 1978, je ne joue pas au plus fin
Et l'IVG, majorité à 18 ans, pas la peine de mort, je sais bien
La gauche française est si ridicule
Le programme social elle l'émascule !
Comme la bureaucratie administrative
Qui embête les personnes très âgées
Qui n'ont même pas le droit à la tranquillité
Pour les escroquer ou les exploiter
Il ne faut plus rien
Il ne faut que des êtres humains
Qui prennent enfin leurs vies entre leurs mains
Sans aucun chef, leader, dominant, ou autre coquin!
Nous sommes sous anesthésie générale
De l'isoflurane pour notre quotidien en bocal
Ou un peu de fièvre
Dans le marche ou crève
De l'eau sous certaines lunes
Europe, Encelade, Titan
Même sous les glaces, c'est palpitant
Avec ou sans la thune
Une planète des singes ?
Ils ont aussi des méninges
Et pour l'addition
Entre 2 nombres de points
Seule différence, 94 pour cent, pour les humains
Et 76 pour cent, pour les singes, ils sont malins
Tous les êtres vivants savent compter
D'une méthode l'autre, c'est exprimé !
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
“If one could see oneself with the eyes of the others, one disappears at once”
E.M Cioran (1911-1995)
It would be necessary
Winds against stupidity
Like
Bist Roz of Afghanistan
Ghibli of Tunisia
Haboub of Sudan
The breath of the Harmattan
Khamsin of Egypt
Datou of Gibraltar
Nafhat of Arabia
Mezzarlfoulousan icy wind
Beshabar of the Caucasus
Samiel of Turkey
The Simoon or Solano of North Africa
And all other winds, powerful and strong
Against debility
Like (born in 1944) Christine Boutin
A top of the bill for the cretins
For which homosexuality is an abomination
Thus like fire (1912-1954) Alan Turing, large mathematician
Cryptologist, father of the computer and his design
Chemical base of the genesis of the forms, the theorist
And which committed suicide after persecution
By people like this reactionary Christine Boutin
Bunch of cretins and cretins
Catholic fascists and reactionaries
Yes, its revolver should be left!
And yet, I am heterosexual
I like the vulvas and the udders
But the reaction is ugly, never beautiful
Like the oceans become acid
30 million tons of carbon dioxide
Who dissolve each day in the oceans
With the sea, humanity is not good
And the genetic adaptation, hypothetical
If the pteropods are not magic!
As in 1994 in Rwanda, the genocide
At the origin German, Belgian, French
Colonialism and its misdeeds
For sordid interests
At least 10,000 deaths and died per day
During several months, the horror makes its court
The massacres of the capital are always heavy!
And also of invisible genocides
Multinationals and industries which commit suicide
Like chromium plates it 6 of our leather shoes
Allergen, carcinogen, that go without saying
75 percent, cuckoo, revoilà Asia
And especially the Viêt Nam who controls, despised
Especially for the sale of mass
And it is always of the filth
To even put the price at it
Is not completely any more a warranty
And for the poor, it is the disease
It is the same process for the clothes
Because the goods became the life
It is necessary some for all the purses
The poor or rich person it is the race
It is the life of the goods!
The equivalent in 1960, of the production of plastic
It is what is rejected into the seas, nowadays
And the become plankton of the plastic, there is difficulty
Here is the result of the political gangsterism
In the name of the profit, of god, love
Always success, never an oven
Activation/inhibition, tic TAC, tactic
Disturbance of the biological circadian clock
It is the Gross Bertha in heavier!
The glance of the others is soldier
And thus inevitably reactionary
We have ranks as with the army
In the civil life, it is disguised
It is necessary to fall under a hierarchy
To be listened, to have credit
If not, which you are, your thoughts
Do not have any value, as with the army
Doctors, specialists, senior officers, officers
And privates, employees, blue-collar workers
And worse still, so of something, you are not graduate!
Even if doctors, specialists, senior officers
Have for the majority, no general knowledge
But especially of the diplomas of liberal Fascism
But out that, their inhumanity, their lack of culture, make badly!
Alas, as with the army
The officers are admired and listened
Dominant and dominant of cruelty
Profit of the culture, culture of the profit
I prefer to pass for one remained
One almost nothing, with the sun of my marginality
Civil life
It is as with the army
The hierarchy hardly less hidden
For which can still observe
When any participle of the reaction
Nothing to make, imagination is needed!
The populism of Fascism
Is the Fascism of the populism
Always the psychology of mass of Fascism
Aggressiveness, competition, resentment, profit, sexual repression
Unemployment, frustration, jealousy, comparison, nationalism, idéelle misery
Suffering, racism, etc, among real cement
Because any word works and works us
To say is certainly not a lucky find
According to our experiments, our conditionings
Thus, any word lies us
Words officers
Words privates
Words which go to the combat
Words to subject, divide, dominate!
Words of revolt, subversion, revolution, in captivity
Or diverted, for better dominating!
We are the zoo of the domination
Images on standby of appearance
The subconscious leads us to the rod
We holds in leaves, card-indexes ourselves of our heads
All is in automatic piloting
Our gray cores which make us idiotic
Thoughts, behaviors, criticisms, it is not beautiful
95 percent of our behavior are automated
We do not have to think of it any more!
The world is a hotel
Only for the rich person or the intellectual
Not in the real world
Where misery is never beautiful
The work of the identity
Became the identity of work
I thus work I am, after a fashion
Whereas 900 factories closed
In France, these two last years
The economy of steel is delocalized
Here tourist economy and of the services
Industry is not any more the miss
It is the organization of the defect
Disavowal completed human being
The economy versifies with nothing, with knave
Also finished know-how, the trades
The capital can all delocalize, all to transform
Never, the sorrow of life
Under many forms, the capital punishment
In China, approximately, a year 4500
But there, it is only for the flight and the crime
Because work also keep silent, but it is less conspicuous
For the proletarians, the same punishment
They is the laws of the capital, it is banal
It is necessary abolishes the State and the social classes!
The capital is wild about the social paradox
As in France, social protection
Who was with most under (born in 1926) Giscard d'Estaing
It is the GDP of 1978, I do not play finest
And the IVG, majority at 18 years, not the capital punishment, I know well
The French left is so ridiculous
The social program it emasculates it!
Like the administrative bureaucracy
Who annoys the very old people
Who are not even entitled to peace
To swindle them or exploit them
One does not need anything any more
Are needed only human beings
Who take finally their lives between their hands
Without any chief, leader, dominating, or another rascal!
We are under general anaesthesia
Isoflurane for our daily newspaper out of jar
Or a little fever
In the market or bursts
Water under the certain moons
Europe, Encelade, Titan
Even under the ices, it is palpitating
With or without the thune
A planet of the monkeys?
They have also meninges
And for the addition
Between 2 numbers of points
Only difference, 94 percent, for the human ones
And 76 percent, for the monkeys, they are malignant
All the living beings can count
Of a method the other, it is expressed!
Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
Add new comment