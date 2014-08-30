Assuétude paraphysique

" Si l'on pouvait se voir avec les yeux des autres, on disparaîtrait sur le champ "

E.M Cioran ( 1911-1995 )

Il faudrait

Des vents contre la connerie

Comme

Le Bist Roz de l'Afghanistan

Le Ghibli de la Tunisie

Le Haboub du Soudan

Le souffle de l'Harmattan

Le Khamsin d'Egypte

Le Datou de Gibraltar

Le Nafhat d'Arabie

Le Mezzarlfoulousan vent glacial

Le Beshabar du Caucase

Le Samiel de la Turquie

Le Simoun ou Solano d'Afrique du Nord

Et tous les autres vents, puissants et forts

Contre la débilité

Comme ( née en 1944 ) Christine Boutin

Une tête d'affiche pour les crétins

Pour qui l'homosexualité est une abomination

Donc comme feu ( 1912-1954 ) Alan Turing, grand mathématicien

Cryptologue, père de l'ordinateur et de sa conception

De la base chimique de la genèse des formes, le théoricien

Et qui se suicida après de la persécution

Par des gens comme cette réactionnaire Christine Boutin

Ramassis de crétines et de crétins

Fascistes catholiques et réactionnaires

Oui, il faut sortir son révolver !

Et pourtant, je suis hétérosexuel

J'aime les vulves et les mamelles

Mais la réaction est laide, jamais belle

Comme les océans devenus acides

30 millions de tonnes de dioxyde de carbone

Qui se dissolvent chaque jour dans les océans

A la mer, l'humanité n'est pas bonne

Et l'adaptation génétique, hypothétique

Si les ptéropodes ne sont pas magiques !

Comme en 1994 au Rwanda, le génocide

A l'origine allemand, belge, français

Le colonialisme et ses méfaits

Pour de sordides intérêts

Au moins 10.000 morts et mortes par jour

Pendant plusieurs mois, l'horreur fait sa cour

Les massacres du capital sont toujours lourds !

Et aussi d'invisibles génocides

Multinationales et industries qui nous suicident

Comme le chrome 6 de nos chaussures en cuir

Allergène, cancérigène, cela va sans dire

75 pour cent, coucou, revoilà l'Asie

Et surtout le Viêt Nam qui des contrôles, fait fi

Surtout pour la vente de masse

Et c'est toujours de la crasse

Même y mettre le prix

N'est plus totalement une garantie

Et pour les pauvres, c'est la maladie

C'est le même processus pour les habits

Car la marchandise est devenue la vie

Il en faut pour toutes les bourses

Pauvres ou riches c'est la course

C'est la vie de la marchandise !

L'équivalent en 1960, de la production de plastique

C'est ce qui est rejeté dans les mers, de nos jours

Et le plancton devenu du plastique, il y a un hic

Voilà l'aboutissement du gangstérisme politique

Au nom du profit, de dieu, de l'amour

Toujours du succès, jamais un four

Activation/inhibition, tic tac, tactique

Perturbation de l'horloge circadienne biologique

C'est la Grosse Bertha en plus lourd !

Le regard des autres est militaire

Et donc forcément réactionnaire

Nous avons des grades comme à l'armée

Dans la vie civile, c'est déguisé

Il faut s'inscrire dans une hiérarchie

Pour être écouté, pour avoir du crédit

Sinon, ce que vous êtes, vos pensées

N'ont aucune valeur, comme à l'armée

Docteurs, spécialistes, cadres supérieurs, les officiers

Et les simples soldats, employés, ouvriers

Et pire encore, si de quelque chose, vous n'êtes pas diplômé !

Même si les docteurs, spécialistes, cadres supérieurs

N'ont pour la plupart, aucune culture générale

Mais surtout des diplômes du fascisme libéral

Mais hors cela, leur inhumanité, leur inculture, font mal !

Hélas, comme à l'armée

Les officiers sont admirés et écoutés

Dominants et dominantes de la barbarie

Profit de la culture, culture du profit

Je préfère passer pour un demeuré

Un presque rien, au soleil de ma marginalité

La vie civile

C'est comme à l'armée

La hiérarchie à peine moins cachée

Pour qui sait encore observer

Quand tout participe de la réaction

Pour ne rien faire, il faut de l'imagination !

Le populisme du fascisme

Est le fascisme du populisme

Toujours la psychologie de masse du fascisme

Agressivité, compétition, ressentiment, profit, refoulement sexuel

Chômage, frustration, jalousie, comparaison, nationalisme, misère idéelle

Souffrance, racisme, etc, parmi le ciment réel

Car tout mot travaille et nous travaille

Le dire n'est certes pas une trouvaille

Selon nos expériences, nos conditionnements

Ainsi, tout mot nous ment

Des mots officiers

Des mots simples soldats

Des mots qui vont au combat

Mots pour soumettre, diviser, dominer !

Mots de révolte, de subversion, de révolution, en captivité

Ou détournés, pour mieux dominer !

Nous sommes le zoo de la domination

Images en attente de comparution

Le subconscient nous mène à la baguette

Nous tient en laisse, se fiche de nos têtes

Tout est en pilotage automatique

Nos noyaux gris centraux qui nous font idiots

Pensées, comportements, critiques, c'est pas beau

95 pour cent de notre comportement est automatisé

Nous n'avons plus à y penser !

Le monde est un hôtel

Seulement pour le riche ou l'intellectuel

Pas dans le monde réel

Où la misère n'est jamais belle

Le travail de l'identité

Est devenu l'identité du travail

Je travaille donc je suis, vaille que vaille

Alors que 900 usines ont fermé

En France, ces deux dernières années

L'économie de l'acier est délocalisée

Voici l'économie touristique et des services

L'industrie n'est plus la miss

C'est l'organisation du vice

Reniement achevé de l'être humain

L'économie rime avec néant, avec faquin

Fini aussi les savoir-faire, les métiers

Le capital sait tout délocaliser, tout transformer

Jamais, la peine de vie

Sous bien des formes, la peine de mort

En Chine, 4500 environ, par an

Mais là, c'est seulement pour le vol et le crime

Car le travail aussi tue, mais c'est moins voyant

Pour les prolétaires, le même châtiment

Ce sont les lois du capital, c'est banal

Il faut abolit l'Etat et les classes sociales !

Le capital raffole du paradoxe social

Comme en France, la protection sociale

Qui fut au plus haut sous ( né en 1926 ) Giscard d'Estaing

C'est le PIB de 1978, je ne joue pas au plus fin

Et l'IVG, majorité à 18 ans, pas la peine de mort, je sais bien

La gauche française est si ridicule

Le programme social elle l'émascule !

Comme la bureaucratie administrative

Qui embête les personnes très âgées

Qui n'ont même pas le droit à la tranquillité

Pour les escroquer ou les exploiter

Il ne faut plus rien

Il ne faut que des êtres humains

Qui prennent enfin leurs vies entre leurs mains

Sans aucun chef, leader, dominant, ou autre coquin!

Nous sommes sous anesthésie générale

De l'isoflurane pour notre quotidien en bocal

Ou un peu de fièvre

Dans le marche ou crève

De l'eau sous certaines lunes

Europe, Encelade, Titan

Même sous les glaces, c'est palpitant

Avec ou sans la thune

Une planète des singes ?

Ils ont aussi des méninges

Et pour l'addition

Entre 2 nombres de points

Seule différence, 94 pour cent, pour les humains

Et 76 pour cent, pour les singes, ils sont malins

Tous les êtres vivants savent compter

D'une méthode l'autre, c'est exprimé !

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

“If one could see oneself with the eyes of the others, one disappears at once”

E.M Cioran (1911-1995)

It would be necessary

Winds against stupidity

Like

Bist Roz of Afghanistan

Ghibli of Tunisia

Haboub of Sudan

The breath of the Harmattan

Khamsin of Egypt

Datou of Gibraltar

Nafhat of Arabia

Mezzarlfoulousan icy wind

Beshabar of the Caucasus

Samiel of Turkey

The Simoon or Solano of North Africa

And all other winds, powerful and strong

Against debility

Like (born in 1944) Christine Boutin

A top of the bill for the cretins

For which homosexuality is an abomination

Thus like fire (1912-1954) Alan Turing, large mathematician

Cryptologist, father of the computer and his design

Chemical base of the genesis of the forms, the theorist

And which committed suicide after persecution

By people like this reactionary Christine Boutin

Bunch of cretins and cretins

Catholic fascists and reactionaries

Yes, its revolver should be left!

And yet, I am heterosexual

I like the vulvas and the udders

But the reaction is ugly, never beautiful

Like the oceans become acid

30 million tons of carbon dioxide

Who dissolve each day in the oceans

With the sea, humanity is not good

And the genetic adaptation, hypothetical

If the pteropods are not magic!

As in 1994 in Rwanda, the genocide

At the origin German, Belgian, French

Colonialism and its misdeeds

For sordid interests

At least 10,000 deaths and died per day

During several months, the horror makes its court

The massacres of the capital are always heavy!

And also of invisible genocides

Multinationals and industries which commit suicide

Like chromium plates it 6 of our leather shoes

Allergen, carcinogen, that go without saying

75 percent, cuckoo, revoilà Asia

And especially the Viêt Nam who controls, despised

Especially for the sale of mass

And it is always of the filth

To even put the price at it

Is not completely any more a warranty

And for the poor, it is the disease

It is the same process for the clothes

Because the goods became the life

It is necessary some for all the purses

The poor or rich person it is the race

It is the life of the goods!

The equivalent in 1960, of the production of plastic

It is what is rejected into the seas, nowadays

And the become plankton of the plastic, there is difficulty

Here is the result of the political gangsterism

In the name of the profit, of god, love

Always success, never an oven

Activation/inhibition, tic TAC, tactic

Disturbance of the biological circadian clock

It is the Gross Bertha in heavier!

The glance of the others is soldier

And thus inevitably reactionary

We have ranks as with the army

In the civil life, it is disguised

It is necessary to fall under a hierarchy

To be listened, to have credit

If not, which you are, your thoughts

Do not have any value, as with the army

Doctors, specialists, senior officers, officers

And privates, employees, blue-collar workers

And worse still, so of something, you are not graduate!

Even if doctors, specialists, senior officers

Have for the majority, no general knowledge

But especially of the diplomas of liberal Fascism

But out that, their inhumanity, their lack of culture, make badly!

Alas, as with the army

The officers are admired and listened

Dominant and dominant of cruelty

Profit of the culture, culture of the profit

I prefer to pass for one remained

One almost nothing, with the sun of my marginality

Civil life

It is as with the army

The hierarchy hardly less hidden

For which can still observe

When any participle of the reaction

Nothing to make, imagination is needed!

The populism of Fascism

Is the Fascism of the populism

Always the psychology of mass of Fascism

Aggressiveness, competition, resentment, profit, sexual repression

Unemployment, frustration, jealousy, comparison, nationalism, idéelle misery

Suffering, racism, etc, among real cement

Because any word works and works us

To say is certainly not a lucky find

According to our experiments, our conditionings

Thus, any word lies us

Words officers

Words privates

Words which go to the combat

Words to subject, divide, dominate!

Words of revolt, subversion, revolution, in captivity

Or diverted, for better dominating!

We are the zoo of the domination

Images on standby of appearance

The subconscious leads us to the rod

We holds in leaves, card-indexes ourselves of our heads

All is in automatic piloting

Our gray cores which make us idiotic

Thoughts, behaviors, criticisms, it is not beautiful

95 percent of our behavior are automated

We do not have to think of it any more!

The world is a hotel

Only for the rich person or the intellectual

Not in the real world

Where misery is never beautiful

The work of the identity

Became the identity of work

I thus work I am, after a fashion

Whereas 900 factories closed

In France, these two last years

The economy of steel is delocalized

Here tourist economy and of the services

Industry is not any more the miss

It is the organization of the defect

Disavowal completed human being

The economy versifies with nothing, with knave

Also finished know-how, the trades

The capital can all delocalize, all to transform

Never, the sorrow of life

Under many forms, the capital punishment

In China, approximately, a year 4500

But there, it is only for the flight and the crime

Because work also keep silent, but it is less conspicuous

For the proletarians, the same punishment

They is the laws of the capital, it is banal

It is necessary abolishes the State and the social classes!

The capital is wild about the social paradox

As in France, social protection

Who was with most under (born in 1926) Giscard d'Estaing

It is the GDP of 1978, I do not play finest

And the IVG, majority at 18 years, not the capital punishment, I know well

The French left is so ridiculous

The social program it emasculates it!

Like the administrative bureaucracy

Who annoys the very old people

Who are not even entitled to peace

To swindle them or exploit them

One does not need anything any more

Are needed only human beings

Who take finally their lives between their hands

Without any chief, leader, dominating, or another rascal!

We are under general anaesthesia

Isoflurane for our daily newspaper out of jar

Or a little fever

In the market or bursts

Water under the certain moons

Europe, Encelade, Titan

Even under the ices, it is palpitating

With or without the thune

A planet of the monkeys?

They have also meninges

And for the addition

Between 2 numbers of points

Only difference, 94 percent, for the human ones

And 76 percent, for the monkeys, they are malignant

All the living beings can count

Of a method the other, it is expressed!

Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”