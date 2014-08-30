The Shortwave Report 08/18/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

The latest Shortwave Report (August 18) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at page bottom

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

NEW ARTICLE about the Shortwave Report in the Boulder Weekly by Gavin Dahl-

http://npaper-wehaa.com/boulder-weekly/2015/03/26/#?article=2478097

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK World Radio Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio

From GERMANY- The events involving white supremacists that took place in Charlottesville Virginia were reported by all international broadcasters. Germany has experienced many neo-nazi rallies in the past decade, and has criminalized many of the actions that were seen last weekend in the US. Trump's remarks on the violence sent shock waves throughout Europe and beyond, and leaders from around the world criticized him. UK Professor Tim Lockley describes the European view of the current state of the US presidency.

From JAPAN- A report on protests across the US denouncing Trump's reaction to the clashes in Virginia. Meanwhile US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke about how religious persecution and intolerance were far too prevalent in many parts of the world while failing to mention the US travel ban on Muslims. UN Secretary-General Guterres expressed concerns over escalating tensions with North Korea.

From CUBA-Brazilian President Temer is planning to privatize airports, oil blocs, hydro power plants and more to try to decrease the federal debt. Argentinian indigenous leader Milagro Sala is to be transferred from prison to house arrest after orders from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. US CIA Director Pompeo defended Trump's threat of US military action in Venezuela. Residents of Caracas Venezuela mobilized on Monday in an anti-imperialist march.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins with the Mercosur bloc of Latin American countries condemning Trump's threat of military action against Venezuela. In Argentina former President Christina Fernandez has tied in a senate seat election in Buenos Aires, portending a return to the Presidency. The World Health Organization has estimated that half a million people in Yemen have cholera due to continued bombing by Saudi Arabia and its allies including the US and UK. In Syria 7 controversial White Helmets members were executed- investigations have shown that they are a well-organized propaganda tool to promote funding for so-called moderate rebels in Syria.

There is an article about the Shortwave Report by Cassandra Roos on line -

http://www.campusprogress.org/soundvision/780/big-stories-shortwaves

I was interviewed for an informative weekly radio show Mediageek, available at http://radio.mediageek.net

All that plus times and frequencies for listening at home. It's free to rebroadcast, please notify me if you're airing it and haven't notified me in the last month, please mention the website if you only air a portion. If you just want to listen and have a slow connection, try the streaming version- lower sound quality but good enough and way easier if you don't have a high-speed internet connection. If streaming is a problem because of your slow connection, download the smaller file- it takes 20 minutes or less, and will play swell in any mp3 player application (RealPlayer, Winamp, Quicktime, iTunes, etc) you have on your computer.

TIME SLOT on KZYX! This program will be aired on Sunday afternoon at 4pm (PST) on KZYX/Z Philo CA, you might be able to stream via < http://www.kzyx.org >

I hope you'll listen and air this if you're connected with a radio station. I am still wondering how to get financially compensated for the 25 hours I put into this program weekly- any ideas are appreciated. Any stations rebroadcasting this (or listeners) are welcome to donate for production costs. You can do so through the website. Many thanks to those that have donated! No Guilt! (maybe a little)

links for this week's edition-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr170818.mp3 > (33 MB) HIGHEST QUALITY

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_08_18_17.mp3 > (13 MB) Broadcast Quality

< http://www.outfarpress.com/swr_08_18_17_24.mp3 > (6 MB) Slow Modem streaming

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"The Devil is right at home. The Devil, the Devil himself, is right in the house. And the Devil came here yesterday. Yesterday the Devil came here. Right here. And it smells of sulphur still today. Yesterday, ladies and gentlemen, from this rostrum, the president of the United States, the gentleman to whom I refer as the Devil, came here, talking as if he owned the world. Truly. As the owner of the world."

- Hugo Chavez, at the UN after George Bush 2006

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net