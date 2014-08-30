Fbi Agents Rampantly Engage In Criminal Activity

By : GERAL SOSBEE

This paper presents proof by clear and convincing evidence that fbi agents and operatives rampantly engage in criminal activity, corroding the pillars of civil society and subverting the very laws that they are sworn to uphold and honor.

All references to my papers, articles, reports, documentaries, diary, WRIT, websites (i.e., SOSBEE vs. fbi; SOSBEE vs. fbi dot Ning dot com, New Civilization dot org., Academia dot edu) are online and are hereby incorporated by reference herein and made a part herein for all purposes as though fully set forth in this paper.

[Note that the fbi monitored my rough drafting of this paper, sent me death threats and increased ELF assaults causing severe sleep deprivation to discourage me from publishing this work. I understand that if I allow the fbi to intimidate me and thereby prevent me from publishing my papers, then the fbi (as MAFIA) can similarly control other aspects of my life.]

I have outlined in many reports and papers macabre crimes committed by fbi agents against my person for the past thirty years; I believe that all Americans should be aware that the fbi in their crime spree (which is unprecedented in human affairs) transcend ‘corruption’ in their dirty covert intelligence operations and sink into the realm of quasi demonic cruelty and sickening inhumanity in the barbarous attacks.

The Law Violated By fbi

The federal law that mandates fbi investigation of corrupt practices is

The RICO statute, or Title 18 of the United States Code, Section 1961(4), defines an enterprise as "any individual, partnership, corporation, association, or other legal entity, and any union or group of individuals associated in fact although not a legal entity."

On May 29, 2009, Attorney General Eric Holder announced the creation of the International Organized Crime Intelligence and Operations Center (IOC-2), which is designed to address the growing problem of Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (a 1970 law).

In furtherance of the enforcement provisions of the Act, the following was also put in practice:

The members participating in the IOC-2 include the *Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI);* U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE); the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); *U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS); the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); U.S. Secret Service (USSS); *U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS); *U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Security (DS); U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General (DOL-OIG); and the *U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Criminal Division.

Ironically, the fbi and other federal agencies (noted above with an asterisk) also join together to deal with whistleblowers and intelligence activists like me. For example, the USPI Knipfing unlawfully came to my home at the direction of the fbi and threatened me and my wife. The other agencies marked with an asterisk also harassed me and my wife repeatedly. Not listed above, the US Forest Service harassed me when I was a Special Agent at Alamogordo, NM.

With regard to the criminal enterprise the reader may note that several fbi agents (perhaps 100) and countless operatives (perhaps a thousand) meet the definition under Title 21 of the United States Code, Section 848(c)(2),

In other words I have shown in my work that the fbi as a group nationwide( and globally) has engaged in organized crime against me and on a grand scale; such fbi agents are highly paid and their operatives also work for profit. The crimes against me by the fbi are so egregious that they shock the conscience. They include torture, aggravated assaults,

attempted forced suicide, attempted murder, nonconsensual human experimentation, and extreme psychological operations. Such crimes by the fbi have been committed for the past thirty years globally and continue to this moment without cessation.

See my papers mentioned above for more details. See also my report at Academia entitled , “What Would You Do If”, and note that the fbi, El Paso, Texas, headed by SAC Richard Schwein, Jr., destroyed my life through terrorist acts against me. Former fbi agent Gary Webb of the El Paso office is a material witness to some of these statements.

History of the fbi:

The United States Government created a federal investigative unit in 1908, and in 1935 from that unit was born the fbi under the direction of a sinister and shadowy character named J. Edgar Hoover. Hoover's true, criminal and perverted nature can be seen today in the horrific and murderous agency that he formed, the federal bureau of investigation (hereinafter referred to as the 'burro').

In 1945, I was born during the time that the burro was heavily embracing political and far right wing ideologies. In 1947, Hoover showed his true colors as an oppressive and treacherous chief of the burro, and he gave unnatural life to the dark times called McCarthyism which caused tremendous social & cultural instability and caused great, unnecessary suffering for many Americans.

These times offer a tiny glimpse of the true nature of the burro as an institution devoted to threats, torture, unbridled surveillance, forced suicide while fbi victims are monitored by the burro and discreet assassinations.

Hoover's fbi evolved into a global MAFIA as a result of the unfettered authority, power and financial resources provided.

Today, the fbi has close to 75 offices spread around the world and, like its twin evil sister cia, has countless operatives, informants, assets, street thugs and supporters everywhere the burro is active globally. The burro trains or otherwise programs all police in USA and in other countries as killers at National Academy.

For more information on today's burro as MAFIA, see a sampling of my insights into the burro at:

OPINION:

The fbi and cia are today the equivalent of sovereign state terrorists unanswerable to the people.