Tératologie paraphysique
" Quand le dernier arbre sera abattu, la dernière rivière empoisonnée, le dernier poisson
capturé, alors vous découvrirez que l'argent ne se mange pas. "
Sagesse indienne
La vallée de Tollense, et rivière
A l'origine de l'art de la guerre
Naissance des armures
Groupes armés en dorure
Déjà, il y a 3200 ans
En devenir, étaient les armements
Pour la règle, en premier massacre
Avant d'autres, encore plus âcres
La guerre est une espèce invasive
L'apprentissage en est ivre
De pays à pays
Cela n'est jamais fini
C'est une affaire de comportement
Celui de l'être humain est dément
Et toutes les espèces invasives
Colportées par les transports
Et sur toutes les rives
Et de port en port
Mais il n'y a pas d'état originel
La nature est changeante et toujours nouvelle
La plupart des disparitions d'espèces
Cela est surprenant, yes
Ont d'abord lieu sur des îles
Et ce à 80 pour cent, le processus file
L'être humain y est pour beaucoup
Sa recherche du profit gâche tout !
Et tous les coquins
Sans exception, les politiciennes et politiciens
Qui ont pour seule fonction
Du désastre généralisé, la gestion
Pour elles, pour eux, c'est après moi le déluge
Sur les catastrophes, elles et eux, font de la luge
Et avant que tout le monde crève
Elles et eux, peuvent vivre leurs pauvres rêves
Pour elles et eux, tout est gratuit
Restaurants, transports, mecs et nanas, aucune pénurie
Elles et ils se fichent de tout
Ce sont d'authentiques folles et fous !
Nous n'avons pas pu ou su les pendre
Elles et ils, du monde, feront un tas de cendre
Pour le cosmos, le pire scénario
Est que l'être humain réussisse à coloniser d'autres planètes
Pour d'éventuelles autres civilisations, ô suprême fléau
L'espèce humaine est idiote, très bête
Comme dans le film, toujours à l'heure
" Le jour où la Terre s'arrêta ", toujours d'actualité
Et où la vraie question fut posée
L'humanité peut-elle changer ?
Nous transformons tout en d'insolubles problèmes
Sur cette planète, personne ne s'aime !
Idéologies, religions, croyances, la discorde sème
Toutes nos relations sont armées
Pour toujours faire feu en premier
Seule la soumission est durable
Ce qui est tout à fait intolérable
Comme les conflits d'intérêt
Qui sont inhérents au profit, à l'argent
Et qui sont précisément des liens d'intérêt
C'est le travail, le monde de l'industrie
Toutes nos relations ont des intérêts
Les intérêts génèrent des relations
Au travail, au foyer, à l'usine, à l'école
Pas seulement dans la recherche, si mariole
Il ne faut rien produire de spectaculaire
Pour pouvoir tout dire
Dire ce qui est sans aucune ire !
Contrairement à l'expert
Jamais indépendant, asservi au pécuniaire
Qui le paye est son frère
Cela est indéniable, il faut beaucoup de complicité
Pour que des minorités puissent tout régenter !
Pouvez-vous changer ?
Pouvons-nous changer ?
Puis-je changer ?
Notre genre de vie est-il négociable ?
Pourtant, d'une façon l'autre, tout le monde en est malade !
Tout est un marché colossal
La santé, l'école, l'entreprise, la recherche
La corruption est partout de mèche
La pollution est avant tout mentale
Et pas seulement dans le " Front national "
Mais dans toutes les fractions politiques du capital
Gauche, droite, extrême gauche, extrême droite, du capital
C'est un seul et identique mal !
Dans chaque pays, c'est le même refrain
La domination a tout dans ses mains !
Un ballon en expansion cosmique
Non cela n'est pas un effet comique
Il y aurait tant et plus d'univers
Et pour le simplifier le MULTIVERS
Tout n'est pas observable
Cela n'est pas forcément une fable
Avec une inflation infinie
Qui permet cette théorie
Andreï Linde ( né en 1948 ) physicien, le prédit
La Terre n'est plus plate, même l'église le dit !
Autant de données aujourd'hui
Et ce en une seule journée
Internet, et autres modernités
Que dans l'Histoire, la totalité des données !
Et pour FX, une pensée
Copain anarchiste, à Nantes, retrouvé mort
Si jeune, sans aucun port
Cela n'est pas l'alcool, la drogue, qui l'ont tué
Ou les squats, mais bien la société sans aucune humanité
L'organisation monstrueuse de la société
Car, c'est hélas l'économie devenue folle
Qui régit la chronobiologie, impitoyable bémol
Et les préjugés dominants d'une société
Comme feu ( 1707-1788 ) le comte de Buffon, dut se rétracter
Pour son affirmation de la géologie en millions d'années !
Il y eut tant et tant de feu ( 1564-1642 ) Galilée
Dans le présent aussi, c'est assez !
Mais une fois l'espèce humaine disparue
Il y aura de nouvelles venues
De la loterie de l'évolution, de nouvelles recrues !
En vérité, chaque époque
Et c'est sans équivoque
Du corps, et de ses morphologies
Son propre physique et donc son propre esprit
Ceci est vérifiable pour chaque pays
Comme une autre planète, une autre civilisation
Comme chaque mentalité est propre à chaque région
Où cependant, l'unanimité se fait sur le pognon
En 1914/1918, dix milliards de lettres échangées
Et des centaines de morts par jour, c'est la guerre des tranchées
Aujourd'hui, l'économie tue avec plus de subtilité !
Et nonobstant, l'humanité n'est qu'une
Tout ce qui la sépare fait son infortune !
Les lois de Kirchhoff
C'est l'économie en voix off
C'est la banque industrie
Sur le dos de tous les petits
C'est les paradis fiscaux
Pour toutes sortes d'escrocs
Et la bourse qui leur fiche la frousse
Quand un sauve-qui-peut la trousse
24 octobre 1929, en Amérique
1931, l'Europe en panique
Comme l'assassinat par un nervi de l'immonde Staline
De son rival feu ( 1886-1934 ) Sergueï Kirov
Et c'est la répression qui dégouline !
Et maintenant, des insectes drones
Pour mieux surveiller l'humanité et sa faune
En train de s'asphyxier, c'est la fin !
Pollution atmosphérique qui comme à Pékin
360 microgrammes de particules très nocives
Par mètre cube, au lieu des 25, estimation relative
Et les chimères, de la tératologie expérimentale
Ce qui n'a rien de phénoménal
Comme la tête du poulet mâle
Greffée sur une tête de poulet femelle
Pour expérimenter la sexualité
Chez l'humain serait de grande inutilité
Sa représentation est aussi très socioculturelle
Même si l'influence hormonale n'est pas à nier !
Dans notre monde nucléarisé
Où le surveillant est lui-même surveillé
Pour des secrets de polichinelle
Où toute vie est formatée
Absolument RIEN n'est à envier
Aussi, surveiller et donc punir, est une preuve d'imbécillité !
Toutes les tyrannies sont débiles
Toutes les bourgeoisies sont futiles
Le dosimètre de la bêtise
Avec cet exemple qui défrise
7 millions de décès
En 2012, par la pollution, c'est un fait !
Nous devons en chier
A l'école, au bureau, à l'usine, à l'université
Dans toutes les activités
Comme l'hôpital qui nous laisse dans notre douleur
Incompétence, je-m'en-foutisme, manque de personnel, aucune chaleur
Des prisons, des matons, mais plus d'hôpitaux
Tu peux crever avec tes bobos !
Sans conscience est la riche bourgeoisie
L'hôpital, à Cuba, en Argentine, au moins, c'est vraiment gratuit !
Et même la richesse, de rien, de tout, n'est plus à l'abri
La seule solution, c'est l'anarchie
Pour une autre organisation de la vie
Pour une révolution psychologique
Transmutation et fin de la politique
Pour qu'ainsi même le vitiligo
Du regard des autres, ne se cache plus la peau !
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
“When the last tree is cut down, the last poisoned river, the last fish
captured, then you will discover that the money is not eaten. “
Indian wisdom
The valley of Tollense, and river
At the origin of the art of the war
Birth of the armours
Armed groups in gilding
Already, 3200 years ago
In becoming, were the armaments
For the rule, in first massacre
Before others, even bitterer
The war is an invasive species
The training in is drunk
Country to country
That is never finished
It is a business of behavior
That of the human being is lunatic
And all invasive species
Hawked by transport
And on all banks
And of port in port
But there is no original state
Nature is changing and always new
Most disappearances of species
That is surprising, yes
Take initially place on islands
And this with 80 percent, the process slips by
The human being is there for much
Its research of the profit wastes all!
And all rascals
Without exception, politicking and politicking ones
Who have for only function
Generalized disaster, management
For them, for them, it is after me the flood
On the catastrophes, they and they, make toboggan
And before everyone bursts
They and they, can live their dreamed poor
For them and them, all is free
Restaurants, transport, guys and chicks, no shortage
They and they are card-indexed of all
They are authentic insane and insane ones!
We could not or did not know to hang them
They and they, of the world, will make a lot of ash
For cosmos, the worst scenario
Is that the human being succeeds in colonizing another planets
For possible other civilisations, ô supreme plague
The mankind is idiot, very stupid
As in the film, always per hour
“The day when the Earth stopped”, always news
And where the true question was asked
Can humanity change?
We transform all into insoluble problems
On this planet, nobody likes!
Ideologies, religions, beliefs, the discord sows
All our relations are armed
For always making fire in first
Only the tender is durable
What is completely intolerable
Like the conflicts of interest
Who are inherent in the profit, with the money
And which is precisely links of interest
It is work, the world of industry
All our relations have interests
The interests generate relations
With work, the hearth, the factory, the school
Not only in research, if smart
The spectacular one should not anything be produced
To be able all to say
To say what is without any anger!
Contrary to the expert
Never independent, controlled with the pecuniary one
Who it pay is his brother
That is undeniable, one needs much complicity
So that minorities can all rule over!
Can you change?
Can we change?
Can I change?
Is our way of life negotiable?
However, in a way the other, everyone are sick!
All is a colossal market
Health, the school, the company, research
Corruption is everywhere of wick
Pollution is before very mental
And not only in the “National front”
But in all the political fractions of the capital
Left, right-hand side, far left, far right, of the capital
It is only one and identical evil!
In each country, it is the same refrain
The domination has all in its hands!
A balloon expanding cosmic
Not that is not a comic effect
There would be so much and more universe
And to simplify it the MULTIVERS
All is not observable
That is not inevitably a fable
With an infinite inflation
Who allows this theory
Andreï Linde (born in 1948) physicist, predicts it
The Earth is not any more punt, even the church says it!
As many data today
And this in only one day
Internet, and other modernities
That in the History, the totality of the data!
And for FX, a thought
Anarchistic buddy, in Nantes, found dead
So young person, without any port
That is not alcohol, the drug, which killed it
Or squats, but well the company without any humanity
The monstrous organization of the company
Because, it is alas the economy become insane
Who governs the chronobiology, pitiless flat
And dominant prejudices of a company
Like fire (1707-1788) the count de Buffon, had to retract
For its assertion of geology in million years!
There was so much and so much fire (1564-1642) Galileo
In the present also, it is enough!
But once the disappeared mankind
There will be new arrivals
Lottery of the evolution, new recruits!
In truth, each time
And it is unambiguous
Body, and of its morphologies
Its own physics and thus its own spirit
This is verifiable for each country
Like another planet, another civilisation
As each mentality is specific to each area
Where however, the unanimity is done on the dough
In 1914 /1918, ten billion exchanged letters
And of the hundreds of died per day, it is the war of the trenches
Today, economy keep silent with more subtlety!
And notwithstanding, humanity is only one
All that separates it makes its misfortune!
Laws of Kirchhoff
It is the economy in voice-over
It is the bank industry
On the back of all the small ones
They is the tax havens
For all kinds of swindlers
And the stock market which card-indexes the fun to them
When a stampede the case
October 24th, 1929, in America
1931, Europe in panic
Like the assassination by a bully boy of unclean Stalin
Of its rival fire (1886-1934) Sergueï Kirov
And it is the repression which drips!
And now, of the insects drones
For better supervising humanity and its fauna
Asphyxiating itself, it is the end!
Atmospheric pollution which as in Beijing
360 micrograms of very harmful particles
By cubic meter, instead of the 25, relative estimate
And dreams, of experimental teratology
What does not have anything phenomenal
Like the head of male chicken
Grafted on a female chicken head
To try out sexuality
At the human one would be of great uselessness
Its representation is also very sociocultural
Even if the hormonal influence is not to deny!
In our supplied with nuclear power world
Where the supervisor itself is supervised
For an open secret
Where any life is formatted
Absolutely NOTHING is to be envied
Also, to supervise and thus punish, are a proof of stupidity!
All tyrannies are weak
All the bourgeoisies are futile
The dosemeter of the silly thing
With this example which straightens out
7 million death
In 2012, by pollution, it is a fact!
We must shit about it
At the school, the office, the factory, the university
In all the activities
As the hospital which leaves us in our pain
Incompetence, couldn't-give-a-damn attitude, staff shortage, no heat
Prisons, screws, but more hospital
You can burst with your sores!
Without conscience is the rich middle-class
The hospital, in Cuba, in Argentina, at least, it is really free!
And even the wealth, of nothing, of all, is not any more with the shelter
The only solution, it is anarchy
For another organization of the life
For a psychological revolution
Transmutation and end of the policy
So that thus even the vitiligo
Glance of the others, does not hide any more the skin!
Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
