Tératologie paraphysique

" Quand le dernier arbre sera abattu, la dernière rivière empoisonnée, le dernier poisson

capturé, alors vous découvrirez que l'argent ne se mange pas. "

Sagesse indienne

La vallée de Tollense, et rivière

A l'origine de l'art de la guerre

Naissance des armures

Groupes armés en dorure

Déjà, il y a 3200 ans

En devenir, étaient les armements

Pour la règle, en premier massacre

Avant d'autres, encore plus âcres

La guerre est une espèce invasive

L'apprentissage en est ivre

De pays à pays

Cela n'est jamais fini

C'est une affaire de comportement

Celui de l'être humain est dément

Et toutes les espèces invasives

Colportées par les transports

Et sur toutes les rives

Et de port en port

Mais il n'y a pas d'état originel

La nature est changeante et toujours nouvelle

La plupart des disparitions d'espèces

Cela est surprenant, yes

Ont d'abord lieu sur des îles

Et ce à 80 pour cent, le processus file

L'être humain y est pour beaucoup

Sa recherche du profit gâche tout !

Et tous les coquins

Sans exception, les politiciennes et politiciens

Qui ont pour seule fonction

Du désastre généralisé, la gestion

Pour elles, pour eux, c'est après moi le déluge

Sur les catastrophes, elles et eux, font de la luge

Et avant que tout le monde crève

Elles et eux, peuvent vivre leurs pauvres rêves

Pour elles et eux, tout est gratuit

Restaurants, transports, mecs et nanas, aucune pénurie

Elles et ils se fichent de tout

Ce sont d'authentiques folles et fous !

Nous n'avons pas pu ou su les pendre

Elles et ils, du monde, feront un tas de cendre

Pour le cosmos, le pire scénario

Est que l'être humain réussisse à coloniser d'autres planètes

Pour d'éventuelles autres civilisations, ô suprême fléau

L'espèce humaine est idiote, très bête

Comme dans le film, toujours à l'heure

" Le jour où la Terre s'arrêta ", toujours d'actualité

Et où la vraie question fut posée

L'humanité peut-elle changer ?

Nous transformons tout en d'insolubles problèmes

Sur cette planète, personne ne s'aime !

Idéologies, religions, croyances, la discorde sème

Toutes nos relations sont armées

Pour toujours faire feu en premier

Seule la soumission est durable

Ce qui est tout à fait intolérable

Comme les conflits d'intérêt

Qui sont inhérents au profit, à l'argent

Et qui sont précisément des liens d'intérêt

C'est le travail, le monde de l'industrie

Toutes nos relations ont des intérêts

Les intérêts génèrent des relations

Au travail, au foyer, à l'usine, à l'école

Pas seulement dans la recherche, si mariole

Il ne faut rien produire de spectaculaire

Pour pouvoir tout dire

Dire ce qui est sans aucune ire !

Contrairement à l'expert

Jamais indépendant, asservi au pécuniaire

Qui le paye est son frère

Cela est indéniable, il faut beaucoup de complicité

Pour que des minorités puissent tout régenter !

Pouvez-vous changer ?

Pouvons-nous changer ?

Puis-je changer ?

Notre genre de vie est-il négociable ?

Pourtant, d'une façon l'autre, tout le monde en est malade !

Tout est un marché colossal

La santé, l'école, l'entreprise, la recherche

La corruption est partout de mèche

La pollution est avant tout mentale

Et pas seulement dans le " Front national "

Mais dans toutes les fractions politiques du capital

Gauche, droite, extrême gauche, extrême droite, du capital

C'est un seul et identique mal !

Dans chaque pays, c'est le même refrain

La domination a tout dans ses mains !

Un ballon en expansion cosmique

Non cela n'est pas un effet comique

Il y aurait tant et plus d'univers

Et pour le simplifier le MULTIVERS

Tout n'est pas observable

Cela n'est pas forcément une fable

Avec une inflation infinie

Qui permet cette théorie

Andreï Linde ( né en 1948 ) physicien, le prédit

La Terre n'est plus plate, même l'église le dit !

Autant de données aujourd'hui

Et ce en une seule journée

Internet, et autres modernités

Que dans l'Histoire, la totalité des données !

Et pour FX, une pensée

Copain anarchiste, à Nantes, retrouvé mort

Si jeune, sans aucun port

Cela n'est pas l'alcool, la drogue, qui l'ont tué

Ou les squats, mais bien la société sans aucune humanité

L'organisation monstrueuse de la société

Car, c'est hélas l'économie devenue folle

Qui régit la chronobiologie, impitoyable bémol

Et les préjugés dominants d'une société

Comme feu ( 1707-1788 ) le comte de Buffon, dut se rétracter

Pour son affirmation de la géologie en millions d'années !

Il y eut tant et tant de feu ( 1564-1642 ) Galilée

Dans le présent aussi, c'est assez !

Mais une fois l'espèce humaine disparue

Il y aura de nouvelles venues

De la loterie de l'évolution, de nouvelles recrues !

En vérité, chaque époque

Et c'est sans équivoque

Du corps, et de ses morphologies

Son propre physique et donc son propre esprit

Ceci est vérifiable pour chaque pays

Comme une autre planète, une autre civilisation

Comme chaque mentalité est propre à chaque région

Où cependant, l'unanimité se fait sur le pognon

En 1914/1918, dix milliards de lettres échangées

Et des centaines de morts par jour, c'est la guerre des tranchées

Aujourd'hui, l'économie tue avec plus de subtilité !

Et nonobstant, l'humanité n'est qu'une

Tout ce qui la sépare fait son infortune !

Les lois de Kirchhoff

C'est l'économie en voix off

C'est la banque industrie

Sur le dos de tous les petits

C'est les paradis fiscaux

Pour toutes sortes d'escrocs

Et la bourse qui leur fiche la frousse

Quand un sauve-qui-peut la trousse

24 octobre 1929, en Amérique

1931, l'Europe en panique

Comme l'assassinat par un nervi de l'immonde Staline

De son rival feu ( 1886-1934 ) Sergueï Kirov

Et c'est la répression qui dégouline !

Et maintenant, des insectes drones

Pour mieux surveiller l'humanité et sa faune

En train de s'asphyxier, c'est la fin !

Pollution atmosphérique qui comme à Pékin

360 microgrammes de particules très nocives

Par mètre cube, au lieu des 25, estimation relative

Et les chimères, de la tératologie expérimentale

Ce qui n'a rien de phénoménal

Comme la tête du poulet mâle

Greffée sur une tête de poulet femelle

Pour expérimenter la sexualité

Chez l'humain serait de grande inutilité

Sa représentation est aussi très socioculturelle

Même si l'influence hormonale n'est pas à nier !

Dans notre monde nucléarisé

Où le surveillant est lui-même surveillé

Pour des secrets de polichinelle

Où toute vie est formatée

Absolument RIEN n'est à envier

Aussi, surveiller et donc punir, est une preuve d'imbécillité !

Toutes les tyrannies sont débiles

Toutes les bourgeoisies sont futiles

Le dosimètre de la bêtise

Avec cet exemple qui défrise

7 millions de décès

En 2012, par la pollution, c'est un fait !

Nous devons en chier

A l'école, au bureau, à l'usine, à l'université

Dans toutes les activités

Comme l'hôpital qui nous laisse dans notre douleur

Incompétence, je-m'en-foutisme, manque de personnel, aucune chaleur

Des prisons, des matons, mais plus d'hôpitaux

Tu peux crever avec tes bobos !

Sans conscience est la riche bourgeoisie

L'hôpital, à Cuba, en Argentine, au moins, c'est vraiment gratuit !

Et même la richesse, de rien, de tout, n'est plus à l'abri

La seule solution, c'est l'anarchie

Pour une autre organisation de la vie

Pour une révolution psychologique

Transmutation et fin de la politique

Pour qu'ainsi même le vitiligo

Du regard des autres, ne se cache plus la peau !

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

“When the last tree is cut down, the last poisoned river, the last fish

captured, then you will discover that the money is not eaten. “

Indian wisdom

The valley of Tollense, and river

At the origin of the art of the war

Birth of the armours

Armed groups in gilding

Already, 3200 years ago

In becoming, were the armaments

For the rule, in first massacre

Before others, even bitterer

The war is an invasive species

The training in is drunk

Country to country

That is never finished

It is a business of behavior

That of the human being is lunatic

And all invasive species

Hawked by transport

And on all banks

And of port in port

But there is no original state

Nature is changing and always new

Most disappearances of species

That is surprising, yes

Take initially place on islands

And this with 80 percent, the process slips by

The human being is there for much

Its research of the profit wastes all!

And all rascals

Without exception, politicking and politicking ones

Who have for only function

Generalized disaster, management

For them, for them, it is after me the flood

On the catastrophes, they and they, make toboggan

And before everyone bursts

They and they, can live their dreamed poor

For them and them, all is free

Restaurants, transport, guys and chicks, no shortage

They and they are card-indexed of all

They are authentic insane and insane ones!

We could not or did not know to hang them

They and they, of the world, will make a lot of ash

For cosmos, the worst scenario

Is that the human being succeeds in colonizing another planets

For possible other civilisations, ô supreme plague

The mankind is idiot, very stupid

As in the film, always per hour

“The day when the Earth stopped”, always news

And where the true question was asked

Can humanity change?

We transform all into insoluble problems

On this planet, nobody likes!

Ideologies, religions, beliefs, the discord sows

All our relations are armed

For always making fire in first

Only the tender is durable

What is completely intolerable

Like the conflicts of interest

Who are inherent in the profit, with the money

And which is precisely links of interest

It is work, the world of industry

All our relations have interests

The interests generate relations

With work, the hearth, the factory, the school

Not only in research, if smart

The spectacular one should not anything be produced

To be able all to say

To say what is without any anger!

Contrary to the expert

Never independent, controlled with the pecuniary one

Who it pay is his brother

That is undeniable, one needs much complicity

So that minorities can all rule over!

Can you change?

Can we change?

Can I change?

Is our way of life negotiable?

However, in a way the other, everyone are sick!

All is a colossal market

Health, the school, the company, research

Corruption is everywhere of wick

Pollution is before very mental

And not only in the “National front”

But in all the political fractions of the capital

Left, right-hand side, far left, far right, of the capital

It is only one and identical evil!

In each country, it is the same refrain

The domination has all in its hands!

A balloon expanding cosmic

Not that is not a comic effect

There would be so much and more universe

And to simplify it the MULTIVERS

All is not observable

That is not inevitably a fable

With an infinite inflation

Who allows this theory

Andreï Linde (born in 1948) physicist, predicts it

The Earth is not any more punt, even the church says it!

As many data today

And this in only one day

Internet, and other modernities

That in the History, the totality of the data!

And for FX, a thought

Anarchistic buddy, in Nantes, found dead

So young person, without any port

That is not alcohol, the drug, which killed it

Or squats, but well the company without any humanity

The monstrous organization of the company

Because, it is alas the economy become insane

Who governs the chronobiology, pitiless flat

And dominant prejudices of a company

Like fire (1707-1788) the count de Buffon, had to retract

For its assertion of geology in million years!

There was so much and so much fire (1564-1642) Galileo

In the present also, it is enough!

But once the disappeared mankind

There will be new arrivals

Lottery of the evolution, new recruits!

In truth, each time

And it is unambiguous

Body, and of its morphologies

Its own physics and thus its own spirit

This is verifiable for each country

Like another planet, another civilisation

As each mentality is specific to each area

Where however, the unanimity is done on the dough

In 1914 /1918, ten billion exchanged letters

And of the hundreds of died per day, it is the war of the trenches

Today, economy keep silent with more subtlety!

And notwithstanding, humanity is only one

All that separates it makes its misfortune!

Laws of Kirchhoff

It is the economy in voice-over

It is the bank industry

On the back of all the small ones

They is the tax havens

For all kinds of swindlers

And the stock market which card-indexes the fun to them

When a stampede the case

October 24th, 1929, in America

1931, Europe in panic

Like the assassination by a bully boy of unclean Stalin

Of its rival fire (1886-1934) Sergueï Kirov

And it is the repression which drips!

And now, of the insects drones

For better supervising humanity and its fauna

Asphyxiating itself, it is the end!

Atmospheric pollution which as in Beijing

360 micrograms of very harmful particles

By cubic meter, instead of the 25, relative estimate

And dreams, of experimental teratology

What does not have anything phenomenal

Like the head of male chicken

Grafted on a female chicken head

To try out sexuality

At the human one would be of great uselessness

Its representation is also very sociocultural

Even if the hormonal influence is not to deny!

In our supplied with nuclear power world

Where the supervisor itself is supervised

For an open secret

Where any life is formatted

Absolutely NOTHING is to be envied

Also, to supervise and thus punish, are a proof of stupidity!

All tyrannies are weak

All the bourgeoisies are futile

The dosemeter of the silly thing

With this example which straightens out

7 million death

In 2012, by pollution, it is a fact!

We must shit about it

At the school, the office, the factory, the university

In all the activities

As the hospital which leaves us in our pain

Incompetence, couldn't-give-a-damn attitude, staff shortage, no heat

Prisons, screws, but more hospital

You can burst with your sores!

Without conscience is the rich middle-class

The hospital, in Cuba, in Argentina, at least, it is really free!

And even the wealth, of nothing, of all, is not any more with the shelter

The only solution, it is anarchy

For another organization of the life

For a psychological revolution

Transmutation and end of the policy

So that thus even the vitiligo

Glance of the others, does not hide any more the skin!

Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”