Le syndicalisme du capital

" Ils nous condamnent, ces crapules, alors que la seule différence entre nous, c'est qu'ils volent les pauvres sous couvert de la loi, alors que nous pillons les riches armés de notre seul courage "

Charles Bellamy, 1720, ( pirate )

Le capital

Peut paraître inoffensif

Pourtant, il est toujours offensif

Un peu comme les escargots petits-gris

Avec 14000 dents comme un défi

L'escargot Bourgogne a 25000 dents, lui

Et au niveau symbolique, pas si loin

Les escargots, du blanc grand requin

18000 dents environ, au cours de sa vie

Dents usées mais dents remplacées

Pour les escargots, par centaines alignées

Dans des rangées

Le capital

Lui aussi a des dents, mais contre les pauvres

L'appétit infini du capital

Un appétit féroce d'oiseau, c'est fatal

Car un homme de 70 kilos

Pour manger comme un oiseau

Devrait ingurgiter 14 à 87 kilos

De nourriture chaque jour

L'apparence nous joue des tours !

Ainsi

Le rat, si discret, finalement, aucunement ne détonne

Et dans chaque capitale, il y a un rat par personne

Le rat, le meilleur des éboueurs

Et cela à toute heure

Qui élimine des millions de tonnes d'ordures

Et ce dans le monde, le rat a la vie dure

Comme nous, les rats savent rire

Bien plus solidaires que nous, il faut le redire

Le capital est une chienlit

Qui rime aussi avec les nouveaux animaux de compagnie

Banalisation de la faune mondiale

La gestion du désastre jamais bancale

Et ainsi, l'on peut apercevoir

Jadis, personne n'aurait voulu le croire

Des perruches à collier

10.000 à Bruxelles, 50.000 à Londres

La diversité devient cinglée

Donc, même au bois de Vincennes

Pas loin de Paris, l'on voit cette scène

Perruches à collier, originaires d'Afrique ou d'Asie

Partout, c'est un peu cela, tout est dit !

Et c'est ainsi

Non, cela n'est pas cela, l'anarchie

Certaines espèces allochtones envahissent tout

Et donc des espèces autochtones disparaissent partout

Sous le capital, tout est désespéré

Sous le capital, tout est paniqué

Comme ce fameux air chanté

" Juke box baby " 1981, de la révolte avortée

Toute une espérance suicidée

De l'excellent Alan Vega

Quand la vie n'était déjà plus là

Et c'est maintenant, hier, toujours encore

Le syndicalisme qui forcément collabore

Ainsi, " Force Ouvrière "

Pour feu les situationnistes " Force Ordurière "

Syndicat patronal qui fut fondé

Par la mafia et les services américains de sécurité

Pour contre le communisme stalinien, lutter

Et contre toutes les mafias

Contre le syndicalisme capitaliste

Le capitalisme syndicaliste

Vive les conseils ouvriers

Vive l'assembléisme non récupéré ou non étatisé

Dans un monde où tout est massacré

Comme en Inde, et ce, chaque année

Deux millions de femmes assassinées !

Le capital

Est un film d'épouvante et d'horreur, du gore

Horreur, sexe, sang, terreur, comme des films de la Hammer

Tout y faisant écho, et c'est les faits divers

Avec aussi des records de grande débilité

Mais il faut bien compétitionner

Joey Chestnut , 104 kg, 33 ans

Roi du hot-dog, 72 en dix minutes, c'est attristant

Ou des records de dopage

Qui commencent à prendre de l'âge

Comme au lancer du poids

7,260 kilos, ma foi

Le dopage des records, il était une fois

Randy Barnes, USA, 23,12 mètres, en 1990

Sous le capital

Tout semble forcément paradoxal

26/31 août 1970, île de Wight

Festival musical, entrée payante, 600.000 personnes

Peu de gratuité, ambiance pas bonne

Prix du billet, trois livres sterling

Du capital, les hippies sur le ring

Et la bourse des artistes, déjà bling-bling

Et partout des chiens policiers

La fin d'une époque à peine commencée

Donnant le tempo des autres années

Par le capital, ce vampire, tout sang est sucé !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

"They condemn us, these scoundrels, while the only difference between us is that they rob the poor under cover of the law, while we plunder the wealthy armed with our only courage"

Charles Bellamy, 1720, (pirate)

The capital

May seem harmless

Yet he is always offensive

A bit like the small gray snails

With 14000 teeth as a challenge

The Burgundy snail has 25,000 teeth,

And at the symbolic level, not so far

The snails, from the great white shark

18000 teeth, during his life

Worn teeth but replaced teeth

For snails, by hundreds aligned

In rows

The capital

He too has teeth, but against the poor

The infinite appetite of capital

A ferocious bird appetite is fatal

For a man of 70 kilos

To eat like a bird

Should swallow 14 to 87 pounds

Food every day

The appearance plays tricks on us!

So

The rat, so discreet, finally, in no way detonates

And in every capital there is one rat per person

The rat, the best scavenger

And this at any time

That eliminates millions of tons of garbage

And in the world, the rat has a hard life

Like us, rats know how to laugh

Much more supportive than us, we must repeat it

The capital is a dog

That also rhymes with new pets

Globalization of wildlife

The management of disaster never wobbly

And so, one can see

In the past, no one would have liked to believe it

Necklaces

10,000 in Brussels, 50,000 in London

Diversity Becomes Crazy

So even at the Bois de Vincennes

Not far from Paris, we see this scene

Parakeets with Necklaces, originating in Africa or Asia

Everywhere is a bit like that, everything is said!

And it is so

No, that's not it, anarchy

Some allochthonous species invade

And so native species disappear everywhere

Under capital, everything is desperate

Under the capital, everything is panicked

Like this famous sung tune

"Juke box baby" 1981, the revolt aborted

A Suicidal Hope

From the excellent Alan Vega

When life was no longer there

And it is now, yesterday, still

Trade unionism which inevitably collaborates

Thus, "Force Ouvrière"

To fire the situationists "Force Ordurière"

Employers' Union, which was

By the mafia and the US security services

For against Stalinist communism, to struggle

And against all mafias

Against capitalist syndicalism

Trade union capitalism

Long live the workers' councils

Long live assembled unrecovered or non-state

In a world where everything is massacred

As in India, every year

Two million women murdered!

The capital

Is a film of horror and horror, the gore

Horror, sex, blood, terror, like Hammer movies

Everything echoing it, and it is the various facts

Also with records of great debility

But we must compete well

Joey Chestnut, 104 kg, 33 years old

King of the hot dog, 72 in ten minutes, it's sad

Or doping records

Who begin to grow old

As with the casting of the weight

7,260 kilos, my faith

The doping of records, it was once

Randy Barnes, USA, 23.12 meters, in 1990

Under the capital

Everything seems paradoxical

26/31 August 1970, Isle of Wight

Music festival, entrance fee, 600,000 people

Little gratuity, not good atmosphere

Ticket price, three pounds sterling

From the capital, the hippies in the ring

And the artists' exchange, already bling-bling

And everywhere police dogs

The End of an Age Just Begun

Giving the tempo of other years

By the capital, this vampire, all blood is sucked!

Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr" (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)