Le syndicalisme du capital
" Ils nous condamnent, ces crapules, alors que la seule différence entre nous, c'est qu'ils volent les pauvres sous couvert de la loi, alors que nous pillons les riches armés de notre seul courage "
Charles Bellamy, 1720, ( pirate )
Le capital
Peut paraître inoffensif
Pourtant, il est toujours offensif
Un peu comme les escargots petits-gris
Avec 14000 dents comme un défi
L'escargot Bourgogne a 25000 dents, lui
Et au niveau symbolique, pas si loin
Les escargots, du blanc grand requin
18000 dents environ, au cours de sa vie
Dents usées mais dents remplacées
Pour les escargots, par centaines alignées
Dans des rangées
Le capital
Lui aussi a des dents, mais contre les pauvres
L'appétit infini du capital
Un appétit féroce d'oiseau, c'est fatal
Car un homme de 70 kilos
Pour manger comme un oiseau
Devrait ingurgiter 14 à 87 kilos
De nourriture chaque jour
L'apparence nous joue des tours !
Ainsi
Le rat, si discret, finalement, aucunement ne détonne
Et dans chaque capitale, il y a un rat par personne
Le rat, le meilleur des éboueurs
Et cela à toute heure
Qui élimine des millions de tonnes d'ordures
Et ce dans le monde, le rat a la vie dure
Comme nous, les rats savent rire
Bien plus solidaires que nous, il faut le redire
Le capital est une chienlit
Qui rime aussi avec les nouveaux animaux de compagnie
Banalisation de la faune mondiale
La gestion du désastre jamais bancale
Et ainsi, l'on peut apercevoir
Jadis, personne n'aurait voulu le croire
Des perruches à collier
10.000 à Bruxelles, 50.000 à Londres
La diversité devient cinglée
Donc, même au bois de Vincennes
Pas loin de Paris, l'on voit cette scène
Perruches à collier, originaires d'Afrique ou d'Asie
Partout, c'est un peu cela, tout est dit !
Et c'est ainsi
Non, cela n'est pas cela, l'anarchie
Certaines espèces allochtones envahissent tout
Et donc des espèces autochtones disparaissent partout
Sous le capital, tout est désespéré
Sous le capital, tout est paniqué
Comme ce fameux air chanté
" Juke box baby " 1981, de la révolte avortée
Toute une espérance suicidée
De l'excellent Alan Vega
Quand la vie n'était déjà plus là
Et c'est maintenant, hier, toujours encore
Le syndicalisme qui forcément collabore
Ainsi, " Force Ouvrière "
Pour feu les situationnistes " Force Ordurière "
Syndicat patronal qui fut fondé
Par la mafia et les services américains de sécurité
Pour contre le communisme stalinien, lutter
Et contre toutes les mafias
Contre le syndicalisme capitaliste
Le capitalisme syndicaliste
Vive les conseils ouvriers
Vive l'assembléisme non récupéré ou non étatisé
Dans un monde où tout est massacré
Comme en Inde, et ce, chaque année
Deux millions de femmes assassinées !
Le capital
Est un film d'épouvante et d'horreur, du gore
Horreur, sexe, sang, terreur, comme des films de la Hammer
Tout y faisant écho, et c'est les faits divers
Avec aussi des records de grande débilité
Mais il faut bien compétitionner
Joey Chestnut , 104 kg, 33 ans
Roi du hot-dog, 72 en dix minutes, c'est attristant
Ou des records de dopage
Qui commencent à prendre de l'âge
Comme au lancer du poids
7,260 kilos, ma foi
Le dopage des records, il était une fois
Randy Barnes, USA, 23,12 mètres, en 1990
Sous le capital
Tout semble forcément paradoxal
26/31 août 1970, île de Wight
Festival musical, entrée payante, 600.000 personnes
Peu de gratuité, ambiance pas bonne
Prix du billet, trois livres sterling
Du capital, les hippies sur le ring
Et la bourse des artistes, déjà bling-bling
Et partout des chiens policiers
La fin d'une époque à peine commencée
Donnant le tempo des autres années
Par le capital, ce vampire, tout sang est sucé !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
"They condemn us, these scoundrels, while the only difference between us is that they rob the poor under cover of the law, while we plunder the wealthy armed with our only courage"
Charles Bellamy, 1720, (pirate)
The capital
May seem harmless
Yet he is always offensive
A bit like the small gray snails
With 14000 teeth as a challenge
The Burgundy snail has 25,000 teeth,
And at the symbolic level, not so far
The snails, from the great white shark
18000 teeth, during his life
Worn teeth but replaced teeth
For snails, by hundreds aligned
In rows
The capital
He too has teeth, but against the poor
The infinite appetite of capital
A ferocious bird appetite is fatal
For a man of 70 kilos
To eat like a bird
Should swallow 14 to 87 pounds
Food every day
The appearance plays tricks on us!
So
The rat, so discreet, finally, in no way detonates
And in every capital there is one rat per person
The rat, the best scavenger
And this at any time
That eliminates millions of tons of garbage
And in the world, the rat has a hard life
Like us, rats know how to laugh
Much more supportive than us, we must repeat it
The capital is a dog
That also rhymes with new pets
Globalization of wildlife
The management of disaster never wobbly
And so, one can see
In the past, no one would have liked to believe it
Necklaces
10,000 in Brussels, 50,000 in London
Diversity Becomes Crazy
So even at the Bois de Vincennes
Not far from Paris, we see this scene
Parakeets with Necklaces, originating in Africa or Asia
Everywhere is a bit like that, everything is said!
And it is so
No, that's not it, anarchy
Some allochthonous species invade
And so native species disappear everywhere
Under capital, everything is desperate
Under the capital, everything is panicked
Like this famous sung tune
"Juke box baby" 1981, the revolt aborted
A Suicidal Hope
From the excellent Alan Vega
When life was no longer there
And it is now, yesterday, still
Trade unionism which inevitably collaborates
Thus, "Force Ouvrière"
To fire the situationists "Force Ordurière"
Employers' Union, which was
By the mafia and the US security services
For against Stalinist communism, to struggle
And against all mafias
Against capitalist syndicalism
Trade union capitalism
Long live the workers' councils
Long live assembled unrecovered or non-state
In a world where everything is massacred
As in India, every year
Two million women murdered!
The capital
Is a film of horror and horror, the gore
Horror, sex, blood, terror, like Hammer movies
Everything echoing it, and it is the various facts
Also with records of great debility
But we must compete well
Joey Chestnut, 104 kg, 33 years old
King of the hot dog, 72 in ten minutes, it's sad
Or doping records
Who begin to grow old
As with the casting of the weight
7,260 kilos, my faith
The doping of records, it was once
Randy Barnes, USA, 23.12 meters, in 1990
Under the capital
Everything seems paradoxical
26/31 August 1970, Isle of Wight
Music festival, entrance fee, 600,000 people
Little gratuity, not good atmosphere
Ticket price, three pounds sterling
From the capital, the hippies in the ring
And the artists' exchange, already bling-bling
And everywhere police dogs
The End of an Age Just Begun
Giving the tempo of other years
By the capital, this vampire, all blood is sucked!
Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr" (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
Add new comment