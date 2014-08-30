Paraphysique de la nociception
" Ce qui n'est pas entouré d'incertitude ne peut-être la vérité "
Richard Feynman, physicien ( 1918-1988 )
La ville est construite par les hommes
Et conçue pour les hommes
La femme doit être au foyer
Et même si maintenant, elle peut travailler
L'homme doit la dominer
L'architecture est masculine
Tout respire sa mine
Comme les vingt millions d'obus
De Verdun, février 1916/ décembre 1916, trop d'abus
Six obus par mètre carré
Par obéissance aux officiers
Oui, massivement, il aurait fallu déserter
En dix mois, 700.000 victimes
Toute la campagne qui élimine
Comme aussi
66 milliards d'animaux non-humains, ce qui terrifie
Car chaque année
Ils sont élevés pour être tués, puis mangés
Tout se tient, tout est lié
Présent, futur, passé
Dans toute analogie, rien n'est séparé
Tout est séparé dans le fragmenté
Car tout est fragmenté dans le séparé
Comme 80 millions de personnes
Qui naissent chaque année, la nouvelle donne
Et nous donnons plus de nourriture
Aux animaux que nous mangeons
De nos forfaits contre la nature
Qu'aux pauvres dénutris que nous affamons
Cependant, en 2014
75 pour cent de la nourriture mondiale
Des petites fermes, petites exploitations, jardins
Dans nos assiettes, cela nous provient
Et seulement, c'est pas un mal
25 pour cent de la nourriture industrielle
Pour moi, toi, eux, ils, elles
Elle est pleine de toxines, et râle, l'agriculture naturelle
C'est en Afrique, pays pillé
Que les terres sont sous-exploitées
Ou même pas exploitées
Ou alors colonisées
Elles sont achetées ou louées
Pour investir pas pour cultiver !
De pays à pays
L'économie c'est de la colonie
Et beaucoup de céréales
Transformées en des biocarburants, c'est banal
Avec le profit, tout est faussé, c'est le capital !
Et ce fut le chlordécone, insecticide
Pendant vingt ans, pour les bananes
Pour que les charançons canent
Et les sols sont empoisonnés dans l'outre-mer, livide !
Et c'est à Izbin, la guerre
En Afghanistan avec ses talibans
Chaque pays a ses tyrans
En France, c'est le 18 août 2008, comme repère
De jeunes parachutistes de l'armée française
Dix morts, 21 blessés, mais la pensée moins niaise
Cela a fait réfléchir certains rescapés
Sur la guerre et son absurdité !
En juin 1940, le " Massilia "
Fut le piège de quelques hommes d'Etat
Et avant l'appel du 18 juin, une résilience
Qui devint, sans le vouloir, premier acte de résistance
A cause surtout d'un trio
Et chacun réussit à sauver sa peau
L'effet papillon feu ( 1878-1966 ) Paul Reynaud
Le conseiller antisémite feu ( 1887-1963 ) Raphaël Alibert
Qui influença feu ( 1856-1951 ) Philippe Pétain
Et cela devint Vichy, c'est pas rien !
Ou alors, il faut être en rupture
Du 5 août 1914, et de toutes les dates impures
Cela n'était pas un état de nécessité
Comme quand la faim nous fait voler
Comme feu (1848-1926 ) le juge Paul Magnaud
Qui des autres juges, était le moins faux
Relaxa madame Louise Ménard, qui un pain, avait volé
C'était en 1898, un juge moins sot
Contrairement à feu ( 1870-1955 ) André Mornet
Pétainiste retourné, qui jugea le maréchal Pétain
Et retournant sa veste, opportuniste pas si crétin
Le ministère de l'injustice
Est la justice de l'injustice
La justice n'est jamais indépendante
De l'oligarchie ploutocratique, elle est dépendante !
La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
A sous ses jupes, ses damoiseaux et ses damoiselles
Et pourtant, tant et tant de manifestations
Dont Paris détient le record du monde
3000 chaque année, et pas de révolution
Pour que rien ne change, c'est la fronde
Toutes les tendances du capitalisme manifestent
Les tyrannies sont en fête !
Les manifestations de la pensée séparée
A Paris, 70 pour cent des manifestations de France
Qui chaque année sont déclarées
Et un quart en rapport avec l'étranger
Avec des grandes dates, il faut compter
6 février 1934, au tour des droites
12 février 1934, au tour des gauches
13 mai 1968, au tour des contestataires
30 mai 1968, au tour des réactionnaires
La pensée séparée est manifestée
Dans le manifesté de la pensée séparée
L'autorité en est toujours renforcée
Le capital se nourrit de la manifestation
Qui n'est plus que la manifestation du capital
C'est ( 1927 ) le réflexe d'orientation
De feu ( 1849-1936) Ivan Pavlov, en généralisation
Quand il faut capter l'attention
Pour la perpétuation de la domination
Comme pour les bébés
Avec une télévision, pour eux, étudiée
Sachant que c'est dans les trois premières années
Que le cerveau engramme le plus de données !
Et si le mammouth a disparu
Raréfaction et consanguinité
Et pourquoi pas aussi l'homme de Néandertal ?
Certes, une hypothèse pas banale !
L'être humain modifié n'est plus dans l'humanité !
Et pour justifier les inégalités
La science avait des représentants en débilité
Comme feu ( 1883-1971 ) Sir Cyril Burt , et ses recherches truquées
Comme la société " Mensa " qui fut en 1946, fondée
Reprenant le ridicule Q.I, ce prétendu quotient intellectuel
Du pourtant plus prudent feu ( 1857-1911 ) Alfred Binet
Avec en 1905, son âge mental, moins niais
Puis pire encore, le père du transistor
Avec feu ( 1910-1989 ) William Shockley
Eugéniste raciste, crétin fasciste, qui se croyait fort
Un prix Nobel de physique
Soit, mais aucun esprit critique !
Et tant d'autres abrutis
Des idioties d'une certaine bourgeoisie
En fait, des tests de conformité
Des tests de l'autorité
L'autorité de la conformité
La conformité de l'autorité
Le capital du spectacle
Est le spectacle du capital
Qui veut tout mesurer
Qui veut tout comparer
Qui veut tout opposer
Rien ne lui nuit
Tout le nourrit
Tout le transforme en hiérarchie !
Et des artistiques alibis
Dont se gargarisent toutes les bourgeoisies
Physique de l'astronomie
Pour nous faire rêver
Et les luttes de classes n'y sont pas conviées
L'organisation sociale n'est jamais mise en cause
L'inégalité sociale ne fait pas de pause
Tétaniser les révoltes, en prendre la tête, pour la cause
Les bourgeoisies connaissent précisément les doses !
Certes, l'énergie psychique
Pourrait se passer du tout technologique
Mais plus aucune classe
Mais plus aucune place
Fin du salariat, de la monnaie
Et tout ce qui est de leur effet
Pour que des seins sortent un nouveau lait
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
“What is not surrounded by uncertainty perhaps the truth”
Richard Feynman, physicist (1918-1988)
The city is built by the men
And conceived for the men
The woman must be with the hearth
And even if now, it can work
The man must dominate it
Architecture is male
All breathes its mine
Like the twenty million shell
De Verdun, February 1916/December 1916, too many abuse
Six shells per square meter
By obedience with the officers
Yes, massively, it would have been necessary to desert
In ten months, 700,000 victims
All the countryside which eliminates
As too
66 billion not-human animals, which terrifies
Because each year
They are high to be killed, then eaten
All is held, all is dependent
Present, future, last
In any analogy, nothing is separate
All is separate in the fragmented one
Because all is fragmented in the separate one
Like 80 million people
Who are born each year, the news gives
And we give more food
With the animals which we eat
Of our fixed prices against nature
That with the malnourished poor which we starve
However, in 2014
75 percent of world food
Small farms, smallholdings, gardens
In our plates, that comes to us
And only, it is not an evil
25 percent of industrial food
For me, you, them, they, they
It is full of toxins, and gives a death rattle, natural agriculture
It is in Africa, country plundered
That the grounds under-are exploited
Or not even exploited
Or then colonized
They are bought or rented
To invest not to cultivate!
Country to country
The economy it is colony
And much of cereals
Transforms into cubes biomass fuel, it is banal
With the profit, all is distorted, it is the capital!
And it was the chlordécone, insecticide
During twenty years, for bananas
So that the weevils cane
And the grounds are poisoned in overseas the, livid one!
And it is in Izbin, the war
In Afghanistan with its talibans
Each country has its tyrants
In France, it is on August 18th, 2008, like reference mark
Young parachutists of the French Army
Ten died, 21 wounded, but the thought less dilly-dallies
That made reflect certain survivors
On the war and its nonsense!
In June 1940, the “Massilia”
Was the trap of some statesmen
And before the call of June 18th, an impact strength
Who became, without wanting it, first act of resistance
Because especially of a trio
And each one succeeds in saving its skin
The effect butterfly fire (1878-1966) Paul Reynaud
The advisor anti-semite fire (1887-1963) Raphaël Alibert
Who influenced fire (1856-1951) Philippe Pétain
And that became Vichy, it is not nothing!
Or then, it is necessary to be in rupture
Of August 5th, 1914, and of all the impure dates
That was not a state of necessity
As when the hunger makes us fly
Like fire (1848-1926) judge Paul Magnaud
Who of the other judges, was the least false
Mrs Louise Ménard released, who a bread, had flown
It was in 1898, a less stupid judge
Contrary to fire (1870-1955) André Mornet
Turned over Pétain supporter, who judged the Pétain marshal
And changing his/her colours, opportunist step if cretin
The ministry for the injustice
Is the justice of the injustice
Justice is never independent
Plutocratic oligarchy, it is dependent!
The techno-industrial commercial spectacular company
With under its skirts, its squires and its damsels
And yet, so much and so much of demonstrations
Whose Paris holds the world record
3000 each year, and not of revolution
So that nothing changes, it is the sling
All the trends of capitalism express
Tyrannies are in festival!
Manifestations of the separate thought
With Paris, 70 percent of the demonstrations of France
Who each year are declared
And a quarter in keeping with the foreigner
With great dates, it is necessary to count
February 6th, 1934, with the turn of the right-hand sides
February 12th, 1934, with the turn of the lefts
May 13th, 1968, with the turn of the protestors
May 30th, 1968, with the turn of the reactionaries
The separate thought is expressed
In expressed separate thought
The authority is always reinforced with it
The capital nourishes demonstration
Who is nothing any more but the manifestation of the capital
It is (1927) the reflex of orientation
Of fire (1849-1936) Ivan Pavlov, in generalization
When the attention should be collected
For the perpetuation of the domination
As for the babies
With a television, for them, studied
Knowing that it is in the first three years
How the brain engramme the most data!
And if the mammoth disappeared
Rarefaction and consanguinity
And why not also the man of Néandertal?
Admittedly, an assumption not banal!
The modified human being is not any more in humanity!
And to justify the inequalities
Science had representatives in debility
Like fire (1883-1971) Sir Cyril Burt, and its faked research
As the company “Mensa” which was in 1946, founded
Taking again the ridiculous Q.I, this alleged intelligence quotient
However more careful fire (1857-1911) Alfred Binet
With in 1905, its mental age, less denied
Then worse still, the father of the transistor
With fire (1910-1989) William Shockley
Racist Eugenist, fascistic cretin, who believed himself extremely
A Nobel Prize of physics
Maybe, but no critical spirit!
And so much of others stunned
Idiocies of a certain middle-class
In fact, tests of conformity
Tests of the authority
Authority of conformity
The conformity of the authority
The capital of the show
Is the show of the capital
Who wants all to measure
Who wants all to compare
Who wants all to oppose
Nothing harms to him
All nourishes it
All transforms it into hierarchy!
And of the artistic alibis
Whose all the bourgeoisies gargle
Physics of astronomy
To make us dream
And the class struggles are not invited there
The social organization is never put in question
The social inequality does not have a break
To tetanize the revolts, to take the lead of it, for the cause
The bourgeoisies know the amounts precisely!
Admittedly, psychic energy
Could do without the technological whole
But more no class
But more no place
End of wage-earning, the currency
And all that is of their effect
So that centres leave a new milk
Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
