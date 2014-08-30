Paraphysique de la nociception

" Ce qui n'est pas entouré d'incertitude ne peut-être la vérité "

Richard Feynman, physicien ( 1918-1988 )

La ville est construite par les hommes

Et conçue pour les hommes

La femme doit être au foyer

Et même si maintenant, elle peut travailler

L'homme doit la dominer

L'architecture est masculine

Tout respire sa mine

Comme les vingt millions d'obus

De Verdun, février 1916/ décembre 1916, trop d'abus

Six obus par mètre carré

Par obéissance aux officiers

Oui, massivement, il aurait fallu déserter

En dix mois, 700.000 victimes

Toute la campagne qui élimine

Comme aussi

66 milliards d'animaux non-humains, ce qui terrifie

Car chaque année

Ils sont élevés pour être tués, puis mangés

Tout se tient, tout est lié

Présent, futur, passé

Dans toute analogie, rien n'est séparé

Tout est séparé dans le fragmenté

Car tout est fragmenté dans le séparé

Comme 80 millions de personnes

Qui naissent chaque année, la nouvelle donne

Et nous donnons plus de nourriture

Aux animaux que nous mangeons

De nos forfaits contre la nature

Qu'aux pauvres dénutris que nous affamons

Cependant, en 2014

75 pour cent de la nourriture mondiale

Des petites fermes, petites exploitations, jardins

Dans nos assiettes, cela nous provient

Et seulement, c'est pas un mal

25 pour cent de la nourriture industrielle

Pour moi, toi, eux, ils, elles

Elle est pleine de toxines, et râle, l'agriculture naturelle

C'est en Afrique, pays pillé

Que les terres sont sous-exploitées

Ou même pas exploitées

Ou alors colonisées

Elles sont achetées ou louées

Pour investir pas pour cultiver !

De pays à pays

L'économie c'est de la colonie

Et beaucoup de céréales

Transformées en des biocarburants, c'est banal

Avec le profit, tout est faussé, c'est le capital !

Et ce fut le chlordécone, insecticide

Pendant vingt ans, pour les bananes

Pour que les charançons canent

Et les sols sont empoisonnés dans l'outre-mer, livide !

Et c'est à Izbin, la guerre

En Afghanistan avec ses talibans

Chaque pays a ses tyrans

En France, c'est le 18 août 2008, comme repère

De jeunes parachutistes de l'armée française

Dix morts, 21 blessés, mais la pensée moins niaise

Cela a fait réfléchir certains rescapés

Sur la guerre et son absurdité !

En juin 1940, le " Massilia "

Fut le piège de quelques hommes d'Etat

Et avant l'appel du 18 juin, une résilience

Qui devint, sans le vouloir, premier acte de résistance

A cause surtout d'un trio

Et chacun réussit à sauver sa peau

L'effet papillon feu ( 1878-1966 ) Paul Reynaud

Le conseiller antisémite feu ( 1887-1963 ) Raphaël Alibert

Qui influença feu ( 1856-1951 ) Philippe Pétain

Et cela devint Vichy, c'est pas rien !

Ou alors, il faut être en rupture

Du 5 août 1914, et de toutes les dates impures

Cela n'était pas un état de nécessité

Comme quand la faim nous fait voler

Comme feu (1848-1926 ) le juge Paul Magnaud

Qui des autres juges, était le moins faux

Relaxa madame Louise Ménard, qui un pain, avait volé

C'était en 1898, un juge moins sot

Contrairement à feu ( 1870-1955 ) André Mornet

Pétainiste retourné, qui jugea le maréchal Pétain

Et retournant sa veste, opportuniste pas si crétin

Le ministère de l'injustice

Est la justice de l'injustice

La justice n'est jamais indépendante

De l'oligarchie ploutocratique, elle est dépendante !

La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

A sous ses jupes, ses damoiseaux et ses damoiselles

Et pourtant, tant et tant de manifestations

Dont Paris détient le record du monde

3000 chaque année, et pas de révolution

Pour que rien ne change, c'est la fronde

Toutes les tendances du capitalisme manifestent

Les tyrannies sont en fête !

Les manifestations de la pensée séparée

A Paris, 70 pour cent des manifestations de France

Qui chaque année sont déclarées

Et un quart en rapport avec l'étranger

Avec des grandes dates, il faut compter

6 février 1934, au tour des droites

12 février 1934, au tour des gauches

13 mai 1968, au tour des contestataires

30 mai 1968, au tour des réactionnaires

La pensée séparée est manifestée

Dans le manifesté de la pensée séparée

L'autorité en est toujours renforcée

Le capital se nourrit de la manifestation

Qui n'est plus que la manifestation du capital

C'est ( 1927 ) le réflexe d'orientation

De feu ( 1849-1936) Ivan Pavlov, en généralisation

Quand il faut capter l'attention

Pour la perpétuation de la domination

Comme pour les bébés

Avec une télévision, pour eux, étudiée

Sachant que c'est dans les trois premières années

Que le cerveau engramme le plus de données !

Et si le mammouth a disparu

Raréfaction et consanguinité

Et pourquoi pas aussi l'homme de Néandertal ?

Certes, une hypothèse pas banale !

L'être humain modifié n'est plus dans l'humanité !

Et pour justifier les inégalités

La science avait des représentants en débilité

Comme feu ( 1883-1971 ) Sir Cyril Burt , et ses recherches truquées

Comme la société " Mensa " qui fut en 1946, fondée

Reprenant le ridicule Q.I, ce prétendu quotient intellectuel

Du pourtant plus prudent feu ( 1857-1911 ) Alfred Binet

Avec en 1905, son âge mental, moins niais

Puis pire encore, le père du transistor

Avec feu ( 1910-1989 ) William Shockley

Eugéniste raciste, crétin fasciste, qui se croyait fort

Un prix Nobel de physique

Soit, mais aucun esprit critique !

Et tant d'autres abrutis

Des idioties d'une certaine bourgeoisie

En fait, des tests de conformité

Des tests de l'autorité

L'autorité de la conformité

La conformité de l'autorité

Le capital du spectacle

Est le spectacle du capital

Qui veut tout mesurer

Qui veut tout comparer

Qui veut tout opposer

Rien ne lui nuit

Tout le nourrit

Tout le transforme en hiérarchie !

Et des artistiques alibis

Dont se gargarisent toutes les bourgeoisies

Physique de l'astronomie

Pour nous faire rêver

Et les luttes de classes n'y sont pas conviées

L'organisation sociale n'est jamais mise en cause

L'inégalité sociale ne fait pas de pause

Tétaniser les révoltes, en prendre la tête, pour la cause

Les bourgeoisies connaissent précisément les doses !

Certes, l'énergie psychique

Pourrait se passer du tout technologique

Mais plus aucune classe

Mais plus aucune place

Fin du salariat, de la monnaie

Et tout ce qui est de leur effet

Pour que des seins sortent un nouveau lait

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

“What is not surrounded by uncertainty perhaps the truth”

Richard Feynman, physicist (1918-1988)

The city is built by the men

And conceived for the men

The woman must be with the hearth

And even if now, it can work

The man must dominate it

Architecture is male

All breathes its mine

Like the twenty million shell

De Verdun, February 1916/December 1916, too many abuse

Six shells per square meter

By obedience with the officers

Yes, massively, it would have been necessary to desert

In ten months, 700,000 victims

All the countryside which eliminates

As too

66 billion not-human animals, which terrifies

Because each year

They are high to be killed, then eaten

All is held, all is dependent

Present, future, last

In any analogy, nothing is separate

All is separate in the fragmented one

Because all is fragmented in the separate one

Like 80 million people

Who are born each year, the news gives

And we give more food

With the animals which we eat

Of our fixed prices against nature

That with the malnourished poor which we starve

However, in 2014

75 percent of world food

Small farms, smallholdings, gardens

In our plates, that comes to us

And only, it is not an evil

25 percent of industrial food

For me, you, them, they, they

It is full of toxins, and gives a death rattle, natural agriculture

It is in Africa, country plundered

That the grounds under-are exploited

Or not even exploited

Or then colonized

They are bought or rented

To invest not to cultivate!

Country to country

The economy it is colony

And much of cereals

Transforms into cubes biomass fuel, it is banal

With the profit, all is distorted, it is the capital!

And it was the chlordécone, insecticide

During twenty years, for bananas

So that the weevils cane

And the grounds are poisoned in overseas the, livid one!

And it is in Izbin, the war

In Afghanistan with its talibans

Each country has its tyrants

In France, it is on August 18th, 2008, like reference mark

Young parachutists of the French Army

Ten died, 21 wounded, but the thought less dilly-dallies

That made reflect certain survivors

On the war and its nonsense!

In June 1940, the “Massilia”

Was the trap of some statesmen

And before the call of June 18th, an impact strength

Who became, without wanting it, first act of resistance

Because especially of a trio

And each one succeeds in saving its skin

The effect butterfly fire (1878-1966) Paul Reynaud

The advisor anti-semite fire (1887-1963) Raphaël Alibert

Who influenced fire (1856-1951) Philippe Pétain

And that became Vichy, it is not nothing!

Or then, it is necessary to be in rupture

Of August 5th, 1914, and of all the impure dates

That was not a state of necessity

As when the hunger makes us fly

Like fire (1848-1926) judge Paul Magnaud

Who of the other judges, was the least false

Mrs Louise Ménard released, who a bread, had flown

It was in 1898, a less stupid judge

Contrary to fire (1870-1955) André Mornet

Turned over Pétain supporter, who judged the Pétain marshal

And changing his/her colours, opportunist step if cretin

The ministry for the injustice

Is the justice of the injustice

Justice is never independent

Plutocratic oligarchy, it is dependent!

The techno-industrial commercial spectacular company

With under its skirts, its squires and its damsels

And yet, so much and so much of demonstrations

Whose Paris holds the world record

3000 each year, and not of revolution

So that nothing changes, it is the sling

All the trends of capitalism express

Tyrannies are in festival!

Manifestations of the separate thought

With Paris, 70 percent of the demonstrations of France

Who each year are declared

And a quarter in keeping with the foreigner

With great dates, it is necessary to count

February 6th, 1934, with the turn of the right-hand sides

February 12th, 1934, with the turn of the lefts

May 13th, 1968, with the turn of the protestors

May 30th, 1968, with the turn of the reactionaries

The separate thought is expressed

In expressed separate thought

The authority is always reinforced with it

The capital nourishes demonstration

Who is nothing any more but the manifestation of the capital

It is (1927) the reflex of orientation

Of fire (1849-1936) Ivan Pavlov, in generalization

When the attention should be collected

For the perpetuation of the domination

As for the babies

With a television, for them, studied

Knowing that it is in the first three years

How the brain engramme the most data!

And if the mammoth disappeared

Rarefaction and consanguinity

And why not also the man of Néandertal?

Admittedly, an assumption not banal!

The modified human being is not any more in humanity!

And to justify the inequalities

Science had representatives in debility

Like fire (1883-1971) Sir Cyril Burt, and its faked research

As the company “Mensa” which was in 1946, founded

Taking again the ridiculous Q.I, this alleged intelligence quotient

However more careful fire (1857-1911) Alfred Binet

With in 1905, its mental age, less denied

Then worse still, the father of the transistor

With fire (1910-1989) William Shockley

Racist Eugenist, fascistic cretin, who believed himself extremely

A Nobel Prize of physics

Maybe, but no critical spirit!

And so much of others stunned

Idiocies of a certain middle-class

In fact, tests of conformity

Tests of the authority

Authority of conformity

The conformity of the authority

The capital of the show

Is the show of the capital

Who wants all to measure

Who wants all to compare

Who wants all to oppose

Nothing harms to him

All nourishes it

All transforms it into hierarchy!

And of the artistic alibis

Whose all the bourgeoisies gargle

Physics of astronomy

To make us dream

And the class struggles are not invited there

The social organization is never put in question

The social inequality does not have a break

To tetanize the revolts, to take the lead of it, for the cause

The bourgeoisies know the amounts precisely!

Admittedly, psychic energy

Could do without the technological whole

But more no class

But more no place

End of wage-earning, the currency

And all that is of their effect

So that centres leave a new milk

Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”