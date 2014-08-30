Le déterminisme des probabilités
Un vieil anar nantais
Si le fait est vrai
Et je pense qu'il l'est
Se serait jeté d'un pont
Il souffrait trop, c'est con
Des dizaines de personnes
Lors de son enterrement, fausse donne
Mais, c'est de son vivant
Qu'il aurait fallu l'aider
Et pas une fois trépassé
Mais pas vraiment étonnant
De ce temps, sans plus aucune solidarité
Personne n'osant plus se confier
Faire semblant de bien aller
Il faut aider les gens
Pas après leur mort, mais de leur vivant
Et plus de Robin des Bois
Il n'y a plus que Robin des lois
Déjà, en 1922, avec le film muet
L'américanisation lui ôtant son toupet
Maintenant
Les riches volent les pauvres
Mais depuis toujours, évidemment
Pour donner aux riches, pas aux pauvres
En France, 143 000 personnes sans foyer
Des milliers, au moins, à Paris !
Et le retour de l'ordre moral
Avec l'argent comme seul moteur du capital
Ainsi, des féministes sexistes, l'heure de la revanche
Les bourgeoises gagnent la seconde manche
Les vaginocrates avec de nouvelles cartes
Mais pas touche aux riches phallocrates
C'est comme une seule et même caste
Souvent dans l'aisance et dans le faste
Pas de mélange des classes sociales
Le pauvre sera seul
Et donc sans sexualité
Et donc sans affectivité
Surtout les personnes handicapées
Le riche sera entouré
Et donc avec une sexualité
Et donc avec une affectivité
Certes, toute généralisation est erreur
Quelques cas particuliers ne sont pas à l'heure
Mais c'est comme une extrême rareté
Avec l'implacable loi des probabilités
Pas de hasard, pas de chance, de la probabilité
Et là, vraiment, aucun cas particulier
De sorte, que tout ce qui peut arriver
Ne peut effectivement, qu'arriver
Tous les déterminismes
Tous les automatismes
Tous les comportements, sans aucune liberté !
Avec des vies de totale absurdité
Où tout être humain, de sa vie, est dépossédé
Pas étonnant
Tous les suicidés
Pas étonnant
Toutes les suicidées
Je parle, là, des gens dominés
Les gens dominants, eux, nous font chier
Cela va ? Cela va ? Cela va ?
Et l'on ose demander ça !
Comme si l'on pouvait aller bien
Mais l'on dit oui pour faire le malin
600 millions d'obèses dans le monde
347 millions de diabétiques
Du capital, c'est comme une faconde
Jadis, cependant, encore de la fronde
27 mai au 9 juin 1941
Cent mille mineurs en grève, contre les nazis
De ceci, les livres d'histoire font fi
Nous n'avons plus que le dépit
Et puis, c'est l'ère de l'écocide
Comme la déforestation en Malaisie, du génocide
Des peuples de la forêt
Déplacés, chassés, méprisés, tués
Au Sarawak, un infâme dictateur
Du bois exotique, tout un trafic, ô malheur !
Et la faute à qui ?
Si de ce pays
90 pour cent de la forêt primaire
N'existe déjà plus, le commerce est réactionnaire
400 sociétés, 25 pays
Complicité internationale, c'est ainsi
Comme au Congo, en Amazonie
La même rengaine, à l'infini
Du bois exotique, toute une industrie
Il y a aussi depuis 2005, aux Etats-Unis
Cinq cent mille puits forés, pour le gaz de schiste
Non, je ne suis pas défaitiste
La fracturation hydraulique
Nouvelle appellation, fracturation écologique
Et déjà en Europe
La démence partout, galope
Pologne, Angleterre, Danemark
Les lobbyistes prennent des marques
Le triomphe de l'industrie gazière
Jumelle de l'industrie pétrolière
Et si peu d'hommes libertaires
Et tant et tant de femmes réactionnaires
Le conditionnement capitaliste sait y faire !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
An old Nantais anar
If the fact is true
And I think it is.
Had thrown himself from a bridge
He was suffering too much,
Dozens of people
During his burial, false data
But it is in his lifetime
That it should have been helped
And not once dead
But not really surprising
From this time, without any further solidarity
No one daring to trust
Pretending to go well
Helping People
Not after their death, but in their lifetime
And more of Robin Hood
There are only Robin laws
Already, in 1922, with the silent film
Americanization removing its toupet
Now
The rich rob the poor
But always, of course
To give to the rich, not the poor
In France, 143,000 people without a home
Thousands, at least, in Paris!
And the return of moral order
With money as the sole engine of capital
Thus, sexist feminists, the hour of revenge
The bourgeois women win the second round
Vaginocrats with new maps
But not the rich phallocrates
It is like one and the same caste
Often in ease and pomp
No mixing of social classes
The poor will be alone
And therefore without sexuality
And therefore without affectivity
Especially people with disabilities
The rich will be surrounded
And so with a sexuality
And therefore with an affectivity
Certainly, any generalization is error
Some special cases are not on time
But it is like an extreme rarity
With the implacable law of probabilities
No chance, no luck, no probability
And there, really, no particular case
So that everything that can happen
In fact, what can happen
All determinisms
All automations
All behaviors, without any freedom!
With lives of total absurdity
Where every human being in his life is dispossessed
Not surprising
All Suicides
Not surprising
All Suicides
I am speaking here of people dominated
The dominant people make us shit
This will ? This will ? This will ?
And we dare to ask that!
As if we could go well
But we say yes to do the evil
600 million obese in the world
347 million diabetics
Capital is like a fad
Formerly, however, still of the sling
May 27 to June 9, 1941
One hundred thousand miners on strike, against the Nazis
From this, the history books are
We only have the spite
And then, it is the era of ecocide
Like deforestation in Malaysia, genocide
Peoples of the forest
Displaced, driven, despised, killed
In Sarawak, an infamous dictator
Exotic wood, all traffic, oh misfortune!
And the fault to whom?
If of this country
90 percent of primary forest
No longer exists, trade is reactionary
400 companies, 25 countries
International complicity
As in Congo, Amazonia
The same narrative, to infinity
Exotic wood, an entire industry
There has also been since 2005, in the United States
Five hundred thousand wells drilled for shale gas
No, I'm not defeatist
Hydraulic fracturing
New designation, ecological fracturing
And already in Europe
Dementia everywhere, galloping
Poland, England, Denmark
Lobbyists take brands
The triumph of the gas industry
Binoculars of the petroleum industry
And so few libertarian men
And so many reactionary women
The capitalist packaging knows how to do it!
Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr" (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)
