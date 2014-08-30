Le déterminisme des probabilités

Un vieil anar nantais

Si le fait est vrai

Et je pense qu'il l'est

Se serait jeté d'un pont

Il souffrait trop, c'est con

Des dizaines de personnes

Lors de son enterrement, fausse donne

Mais, c'est de son vivant

Qu'il aurait fallu l'aider

Et pas une fois trépassé

Mais pas vraiment étonnant

De ce temps, sans plus aucune solidarité

Personne n'osant plus se confier

Faire semblant de bien aller

Il faut aider les gens

Pas après leur mort, mais de leur vivant

Et plus de Robin des Bois

Il n'y a plus que Robin des lois

Déjà, en 1922, avec le film muet

L'américanisation lui ôtant son toupet

Maintenant

Les riches volent les pauvres

Mais depuis toujours, évidemment

Pour donner aux riches, pas aux pauvres

En France, 143 000 personnes sans foyer

Des milliers, au moins, à Paris !

Et le retour de l'ordre moral

Avec l'argent comme seul moteur du capital

Ainsi, des féministes sexistes, l'heure de la revanche

Les bourgeoises gagnent la seconde manche

Les vaginocrates avec de nouvelles cartes

Mais pas touche aux riches phallocrates

C'est comme une seule et même caste

Souvent dans l'aisance et dans le faste

Pas de mélange des classes sociales

Le pauvre sera seul

Et donc sans sexualité

Et donc sans affectivité

Surtout les personnes handicapées

Le riche sera entouré

Et donc avec une sexualité

Et donc avec une affectivité

Certes, toute généralisation est erreur

Quelques cas particuliers ne sont pas à l'heure

Mais c'est comme une extrême rareté

Avec l'implacable loi des probabilités

Pas de hasard, pas de chance, de la probabilité

Et là, vraiment, aucun cas particulier

De sorte, que tout ce qui peut arriver

Ne peut effectivement, qu'arriver

Tous les déterminismes

Tous les automatismes

Tous les comportements, sans aucune liberté !

Avec des vies de totale absurdité

Où tout être humain, de sa vie, est dépossédé

Pas étonnant

Tous les suicidés

Pas étonnant

Toutes les suicidées

Je parle, là, des gens dominés

Les gens dominants, eux, nous font chier

Cela va ? Cela va ? Cela va ?

Et l'on ose demander ça !

Comme si l'on pouvait aller bien

Mais l'on dit oui pour faire le malin

600 millions d'obèses dans le monde

347 millions de diabétiques

Du capital, c'est comme une faconde

Jadis, cependant, encore de la fronde

27 mai au 9 juin 1941

Cent mille mineurs en grève, contre les nazis

De ceci, les livres d'histoire font fi

Nous n'avons plus que le dépit

Et puis, c'est l'ère de l'écocide

Comme la déforestation en Malaisie, du génocide

Des peuples de la forêt

Déplacés, chassés, méprisés, tués

Au Sarawak, un infâme dictateur

Du bois exotique, tout un trafic, ô malheur !

Et la faute à qui ?

Si de ce pays

90 pour cent de la forêt primaire

N'existe déjà plus, le commerce est réactionnaire

400 sociétés, 25 pays

Complicité internationale, c'est ainsi

Comme au Congo, en Amazonie

La même rengaine, à l'infini

Du bois exotique, toute une industrie

Il y a aussi depuis 2005, aux Etats-Unis

Cinq cent mille puits forés, pour le gaz de schiste

Non, je ne suis pas défaitiste

La fracturation hydraulique

Nouvelle appellation, fracturation écologique

Et déjà en Europe

La démence partout, galope

Pologne, Angleterre, Danemark

Les lobbyistes prennent des marques

Le triomphe de l'industrie gazière

Jumelle de l'industrie pétrolière

Et si peu d'hommes libertaires

Et tant et tant de femmes réactionnaires

Le conditionnement capitaliste sait y faire !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

An old Nantais anar

If the fact is true

And I think it is.

Had thrown himself from a bridge

He was suffering too much,

Dozens of people

During his burial, false data

But it is in his lifetime

That it should have been helped

And not once dead

But not really surprising

From this time, without any further solidarity

No one daring to trust

Pretending to go well

Helping People

Not after their death, but in their lifetime

And more of Robin Hood

There are only Robin laws

Already, in 1922, with the silent film

Americanization removing its toupet

Now

The rich rob the poor

But always, of course

To give to the rich, not the poor

In France, 143,000 people without a home

Thousands, at least, in Paris!

And the return of moral order

With money as the sole engine of capital

Thus, sexist feminists, the hour of revenge

The bourgeois women win the second round

Vaginocrats with new maps

But not the rich phallocrates

It is like one and the same caste

Often in ease and pomp

No mixing of social classes

The poor will be alone

And therefore without sexuality

And therefore without affectivity

Especially people with disabilities

The rich will be surrounded

And so with a sexuality

And therefore with an affectivity

Certainly, any generalization is error

Some special cases are not on time

But it is like an extreme rarity

With the implacable law of probabilities

No chance, no luck, no probability

And there, really, no particular case

So that everything that can happen

In fact, what can happen

All determinisms

All automations

All behaviors, without any freedom!

With lives of total absurdity

Where every human being in his life is dispossessed

Not surprising

All Suicides

Not surprising

All Suicides

I am speaking here of people dominated

The dominant people make us shit

This will ? This will ? This will ?

And we dare to ask that!

As if we could go well

But we say yes to do the evil

600 million obese in the world

347 million diabetics

Capital is like a fad

Formerly, however, still of the sling

May 27 to June 9, 1941

One hundred thousand miners on strike, against the Nazis

From this, the history books are

We only have the spite

And then, it is the era of ecocide

Like deforestation in Malaysia, genocide

Peoples of the forest

Displaced, driven, despised, killed

In Sarawak, an infamous dictator

Exotic wood, all traffic, oh misfortune!

And the fault to whom?

If of this country

90 percent of primary forest

No longer exists, trade is reactionary

400 companies, 25 countries

International complicity

As in Congo, Amazonia

The same narrative, to infinity

Exotic wood, an entire industry

There has also been since 2005, in the United States

Five hundred thousand wells drilled for shale gas

No, I'm not defeatist

Hydraulic fracturing

New designation, ecological fracturing

And already in Europe

Dementia everywhere, galloping

Poland, England, Denmark

Lobbyists take brands

The triumph of the gas industry

Binoculars of the petroleum industry

And so few libertarian men

And so many reactionary women

The capitalist packaging knows how to do it!

Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr" (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)