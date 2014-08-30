Paraphysique de paradoxologie

" Les émotions sont notre boussole "

Frans de Waal ( né en 1948 ) primatologue et éthologue

Flux et reflux

Dans les paradoxes, luxent

Comme la lutte contre la surpopulation

Et les campagnes de stérilisation

En Inde, Au Pérou, en Chine

Quand cela est forcé, les femmes, cela les mine !

Il y a quelques années, au moins

300.000 femmes furent ligaturées au Pérou

Et certaines laissées sans aucun soin

Pourtant, moi, je suis néo-malthusien, c'est fou

Mais c'était juste pour les femmes pauvres

Et la dictature militaire n'était pas contre

Il suffisait que cela les arrange

Pour lutter contre le communisme, lorsque cela les dérange

Ou autres considérations politiques

Qui n'avaient rien à voir avec l'éthique

Contre la surpopulation, d'accord

Mais il faut que les femmes soient pour, d'abord !

Et derrière, toujours de grandes puissances financières

Et à une époque, le criminel de guerre

Henry Kissinger ( né en 1923 ) le très réactionnaire

Au Pérou, en harmonie avec la dictature militaire

Parfois, c'est le monde à l'envers

Car encore plus radical que la contraception

Stérilet, pilule, avortement, voici la stérilisation

Pour lutter contre la paupérisation

Quand des fascistes récupèrent le planning familial

Cela ne fait que du mal !

Et cela donne des arguments

Aux catholiques qui sont contre l'avortement

Contre aussi la contraception en général

Comme tous les adeptes de l'ordre moral

De se donner une bonne conscience politique

Alors qu'il s'agit d'une même clique !

Des fascistes aux intérêts différents

Qui avec leur idéologie font des arrangements

A des instants précis de l'Histoire

Quand cela les adoube, quelle foire !

C'est toujours tout bénéfice

Pour leur propre camp, ô grands maîtres du vice

Moi, pourtant, je suis pour la contraception

Pour l'avortement, pour la stérilisation

Mais pour les femmes, avec leur consentement

Non par pauvreté ou autre cause

Mais par réflexion, quand la conscience ose !

Comme quoi, tout est compliqué

Dans n'importe quel domaine, tout est mélangé !

Selon les intérêts économiques du moment

Selon les caprices des puissants

Ce qui est mal devient bien

Ce qui est bien devient mal

Au capital

Tout est égal !

Maintenant

Il y a des amitiés facebook, ô fumisterie

Des centaines de faux amis

Inutile de les rencontrer

Et un petit clic pour divorcer

Il n'y a pas d'amitié dans la réalité

L'électronique la remplace dans la virtualité !

L'on ne connaît jamais l'autre, dans sa vérité

De lui-même complètement ignorée

Alors par internet, c'est une débilité, une monstruosité !

Dans le monde de la séparation

Où tout est séparé de la vérité

Il n'y a que des amitiés séparées

Que le mensonge seul, fait tolérer !

Ce sont les amitiés de la séparation

C'est la seule orientation du capital

Séparant les gens d'eux-mêmes, des autres, c'est fatal

Et du capital, c'est l'unique possible ostentation

Car comme les oiseaux

Aux divers dialectes si beaux

Nous n'avons pas un magnétomètre dans le bec

Ces fameuses particules de magnétite

La magnétoréception sans aucune limite

Notre oeil est sans ce compas magnétique

Certes, nous avons le pharynx

Mais l'oiseau à son syrinx

Mais les êtres humains sont dans la misère

Que de beaux discours font taire

L'argent de la relation

N'est que la relation de l'argent

Il faut démissionner

De toutes les autorités

A rien, ne vouloir aspirer !

Il y a environ 290 millions d'années

Il y avait un supercontinent, la Pangée

Et de Panthalassa, mer gigantesque, la Pangée était entourée

Et puis aussi la dérive des continents

A la géologie, rien n'est vrai, tout ment

Et pourtant, aujourd'hui, nous voilà

Et tout cela, pour arriver à ce piètre résultat

Sans cesse des guerres, l'humanité échec et mat

Toutes les maladies mentales

Tous les suicides, toutes les violences conjugales

Aucune relation au malade, à l'hôpital

Partout l'ignominie, la souffrance du monde carcéral

Et l'esclavage salarial

Tout ce qui est à l'extérieur

Est l'exact reflet de ce que nous sommes à l'intérieur

Nos prisons, nos maisons, nos écoles, nos universités, nos hôpitaux

Notre technologie, notre industrie, nos usines, nos bureaux

Ce qui est laid ou beau

Rien de gratuit, rien de hasardeux

Nos automobiles, nos avions, tout ce qui est

De ce que nous sommes est l'exact reflet

Sur cette scène, tout est épicène

C'est notre miroir, où seule la séparation s'aime !

Comme à Fukushima

Où des SDF sont recrutés par la mafia

Au Japon ce sont les yakuzas

Pour décontaminer, ils sont des milliers

D'immenses réservoirs

Pour stocker l'eau devenue radioactive

Les catastrophes personne ne veut y croire

Sauf au Japon, où les fuites ne sont pas inactives

Comme les virus qu peuvent s'échapper des laboratoires

Et les êtres humains peuvent en être affectés

Comme quelques spécialistes ou médecins

Qui sont, et c'est rare, restés des humains

Le savent et le disent, sur l'hôpital public

Il se meurt, c'est au point critique

La machine privative, partout va s'imposer

Il faudra payer pour être bien soigné !

De toutes façons, il faudra un bon carnet d'adresses

Être bien soigné, bien réparé, tiendra de la prouesse !

Mémoire de l'Histoire

Tourisme de l'Histoire

Comme avant 1915, c'était la fosse commune

Pour les soldats tués à la guerre

Pas de plaque d'identité, et puis après, les cimetières

Ou le mémorial, pour les boucheries guerrières

Il fallait identifier le corps

La famille voulait récupérer son mort

Tout cela pour le monde des affaires

Pour des chefs réactionnaires, satisfaire

Et même des leaders anarchistes, à cette guerre

A participer à la gabegie, appelèrent !

La guerre du profit

N'est que le profit de la guerre

Vraiment, dans une société démente

Toute étiquette est compromettante !

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

“The emotions are our compass”

Frans de Waal (born in 1948) primatologist and ethologist

Flow and backward flow

In the paradoxes, luxate

Like the fight against overpopulation

And sterilization campaigns

In India, In Peru, in China

When that is forced, women, that the mine!

A few years ago, at least

300,000 women were bound in Peru

And some left without any care

However, me, I am néo-Malthusian, it is insane

But it was right for the poor women

And the military dictatorship was not against

It was enough that arranges them

To fight against Communism, when that disturbs them

Or other political considerations

Who had nothing to do with ethics

Against overpopulation, of agreement

But one needs that the women are for, initially!

And behind, always of financial great powers

And at one time, the war criminal

Henry Kissinger (born in 1923) the very reactionary

In Peru, in harmony with the military dictatorship

Sometimes, it is the world with back

Because even more radical than contraception

Coil, pill, abortion, here sterilization

To fight against impoverishment

When fascists recover the family planning

That makes only evil!

And that gives arguments

With the catholics who are against the abortion

Against also contraception in general

Like all the followers of the moral order

To give a political clear conscience

Whereas it is about same clicks!

Fascists with the different interests

Who with their ideology make arrangements

At precise moments of the History

When that dubs them, what a fails!

It is always very benefit

For their own camp, ô large Masters of the defect

Me, however, I am for contraception

For the abortion, sterilization

But for the women, with their assent

Not by poverty or other causes

But by reflection, when the conscience dares!

Like what, all is complicated

In any field, all is mixed!

According to the economic interests of the moment

According to the whims of the powerful ones

What is badly becomes well

What is well becomes badly

With the capital

All is equal!

Now

There are friendships facebook, ô stove setting

Hundreds of false friends

Useless to meet them

And a small click to divorce

There is no friendship in reality

Electronics replaces it in virtuality!

One never knows the other, in his truth

Of itself completely been unaware of

Then by Internet, it is a debility, a monstrosity!

In the world of the separation

Where all is separated from the truth

There are only separate friendships

How the lie alone, makes tolerate!

They are the friendships of the separation

It is the only orientation of the capital

Separating people from themselves, others, it is fatal

And of the capital, it is single possible ostentation

Because like the birds

With the various so beautiful dialects

We do not have a magnetometer in the nozzle

These famous magnetite particles

The magnétoréception without any limit

Our eye is without this magnetic compass

Admittedly, we have the pharynx

But the bird with its syrinx

But the human beings are in misery

That beautiful speeches make conceal

Money of the relation

Is only the relation of the money

It is necessary to resign

Of all the authorities

With nothing, to want to aspire!

Approximately 290 million years ago

There was one supercontinent, Pangée

And of Panthalassa, gigantic sea, Pangée was surrounded

And then also continental drift

With geology, nothing is true, all lies

And yet, today, here us are

And all that, to arrive at this poor result

Unceasingly wars, humanity checkmate

All the mental illness

All suicides, all marital violences

No relation with the patient, the hospital

Everywhere the ignominy, the suffering of the prison world

And wage slavery

All that is outside

Is the exact reflection of what we are inside

Our prisons, our houses, our schools, our universities, our hospitals

Our technology, our industry, our factories, our offices

What is ugly or beautiful

Nothing free, nothing hazardous

Our cars, our planes, all that is

The EC what we are is the exact reflection

On this scene, all is epicene

It is our mirror, where only the separation likes!

As in Fukushima

Where SDF are recruited by the Mafia

In Japan they are the yakuzas

To decontaminate, they are thousands

Immense tanks

To store water become radioactive

The catastrophes nobody wants to believe in it

Except in Japan, where the escapes are not inactive

As viruses qu can escape from the laboratories

And the human beings can be affected about it

Like some specialists or doctors

Who are, and it rare, remained of the human ones

Know and say it, on the public hospital

He dies, it is at the critical point

The privative machine, everywhere will be essential

It will be necessary to pay to be quite neat!

In any case, one will need a good address book

To be quite neat, repaired well, will hold of the prowess!

Memory of the History

Tourism of the History

As before 1915, it was the common grave

For the soldiers killed with the war

Pas de plates identity, and then after, the cemeteries

Or the memorial, for warlike butcheries

The body had to be identified

The family wanted to recover her death

All that for the business world

For chiefs reactionaries, to satisfy

And even of the anarchistic leaders, with this war

To take part in the underhand dealings, called!

The war of the profit

Is only the profit of the war

Really, in a lunatic company

Any label is compromising!

Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”