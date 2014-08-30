Paraphysique de paradoxologie
" Les émotions sont notre boussole "
Frans de Waal ( né en 1948 ) primatologue et éthologue
Flux et reflux
Dans les paradoxes, luxent
Comme la lutte contre la surpopulation
Et les campagnes de stérilisation
En Inde, Au Pérou, en Chine
Quand cela est forcé, les femmes, cela les mine !
Il y a quelques années, au moins
300.000 femmes furent ligaturées au Pérou
Et certaines laissées sans aucun soin
Pourtant, moi, je suis néo-malthusien, c'est fou
Mais c'était juste pour les femmes pauvres
Et la dictature militaire n'était pas contre
Il suffisait que cela les arrange
Pour lutter contre le communisme, lorsque cela les dérange
Ou autres considérations politiques
Qui n'avaient rien à voir avec l'éthique
Contre la surpopulation, d'accord
Mais il faut que les femmes soient pour, d'abord !
Et derrière, toujours de grandes puissances financières
Et à une époque, le criminel de guerre
Henry Kissinger ( né en 1923 ) le très réactionnaire
Au Pérou, en harmonie avec la dictature militaire
Parfois, c'est le monde à l'envers
Car encore plus radical que la contraception
Stérilet, pilule, avortement, voici la stérilisation
Pour lutter contre la paupérisation
Quand des fascistes récupèrent le planning familial
Cela ne fait que du mal !
Et cela donne des arguments
Aux catholiques qui sont contre l'avortement
Contre aussi la contraception en général
Comme tous les adeptes de l'ordre moral
De se donner une bonne conscience politique
Alors qu'il s'agit d'une même clique !
Des fascistes aux intérêts différents
Qui avec leur idéologie font des arrangements
A des instants précis de l'Histoire
Quand cela les adoube, quelle foire !
C'est toujours tout bénéfice
Pour leur propre camp, ô grands maîtres du vice
Moi, pourtant, je suis pour la contraception
Pour l'avortement, pour la stérilisation
Mais pour les femmes, avec leur consentement
Non par pauvreté ou autre cause
Mais par réflexion, quand la conscience ose !
Comme quoi, tout est compliqué
Dans n'importe quel domaine, tout est mélangé !
Selon les intérêts économiques du moment
Selon les caprices des puissants
Ce qui est mal devient bien
Ce qui est bien devient mal
Au capital
Tout est égal !
Maintenant
Il y a des amitiés facebook, ô fumisterie
Des centaines de faux amis
Inutile de les rencontrer
Et un petit clic pour divorcer
Il n'y a pas d'amitié dans la réalité
L'électronique la remplace dans la virtualité !
L'on ne connaît jamais l'autre, dans sa vérité
De lui-même complètement ignorée
Alors par internet, c'est une débilité, une monstruosité !
Dans le monde de la séparation
Où tout est séparé de la vérité
Il n'y a que des amitiés séparées
Que le mensonge seul, fait tolérer !
Ce sont les amitiés de la séparation
C'est la seule orientation du capital
Séparant les gens d'eux-mêmes, des autres, c'est fatal
Et du capital, c'est l'unique possible ostentation
Car comme les oiseaux
Aux divers dialectes si beaux
Nous n'avons pas un magnétomètre dans le bec
Ces fameuses particules de magnétite
La magnétoréception sans aucune limite
Notre oeil est sans ce compas magnétique
Certes, nous avons le pharynx
Mais l'oiseau à son syrinx
Mais les êtres humains sont dans la misère
Que de beaux discours font taire
L'argent de la relation
N'est que la relation de l'argent
Il faut démissionner
De toutes les autorités
A rien, ne vouloir aspirer !
Il y a environ 290 millions d'années
Il y avait un supercontinent, la Pangée
Et de Panthalassa, mer gigantesque, la Pangée était entourée
Et puis aussi la dérive des continents
A la géologie, rien n'est vrai, tout ment
Et pourtant, aujourd'hui, nous voilà
Et tout cela, pour arriver à ce piètre résultat
Sans cesse des guerres, l'humanité échec et mat
Toutes les maladies mentales
Tous les suicides, toutes les violences conjugales
Aucune relation au malade, à l'hôpital
Partout l'ignominie, la souffrance du monde carcéral
Et l'esclavage salarial
Tout ce qui est à l'extérieur
Est l'exact reflet de ce que nous sommes à l'intérieur
Nos prisons, nos maisons, nos écoles, nos universités, nos hôpitaux
Notre technologie, notre industrie, nos usines, nos bureaux
Ce qui est laid ou beau
Rien de gratuit, rien de hasardeux
Nos automobiles, nos avions, tout ce qui est
De ce que nous sommes est l'exact reflet
Sur cette scène, tout est épicène
C'est notre miroir, où seule la séparation s'aime !
Comme à Fukushima
Où des SDF sont recrutés par la mafia
Au Japon ce sont les yakuzas
Pour décontaminer, ils sont des milliers
D'immenses réservoirs
Pour stocker l'eau devenue radioactive
Les catastrophes personne ne veut y croire
Sauf au Japon, où les fuites ne sont pas inactives
Comme les virus qu peuvent s'échapper des laboratoires
Et les êtres humains peuvent en être affectés
Comme quelques spécialistes ou médecins
Qui sont, et c'est rare, restés des humains
Le savent et le disent, sur l'hôpital public
Il se meurt, c'est au point critique
La machine privative, partout va s'imposer
Il faudra payer pour être bien soigné !
De toutes façons, il faudra un bon carnet d'adresses
Être bien soigné, bien réparé, tiendra de la prouesse !
Mémoire de l'Histoire
Tourisme de l'Histoire
Comme avant 1915, c'était la fosse commune
Pour les soldats tués à la guerre
Pas de plaque d'identité, et puis après, les cimetières
Ou le mémorial, pour les boucheries guerrières
Il fallait identifier le corps
La famille voulait récupérer son mort
Tout cela pour le monde des affaires
Pour des chefs réactionnaires, satisfaire
Et même des leaders anarchistes, à cette guerre
A participer à la gabegie, appelèrent !
La guerre du profit
N'est que le profit de la guerre
Vraiment, dans une société démente
Toute étiquette est compromettante !
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
“The emotions are our compass”
Frans de Waal (born in 1948) primatologist and ethologist
Flow and backward flow
In the paradoxes, luxate
Like the fight against overpopulation
And sterilization campaigns
In India, In Peru, in China
When that is forced, women, that the mine!
A few years ago, at least
300,000 women were bound in Peru
And some left without any care
However, me, I am néo-Malthusian, it is insane
But it was right for the poor women
And the military dictatorship was not against
It was enough that arranges them
To fight against Communism, when that disturbs them
Or other political considerations
Who had nothing to do with ethics
Against overpopulation, of agreement
But one needs that the women are for, initially!
And behind, always of financial great powers
And at one time, the war criminal
Henry Kissinger (born in 1923) the very reactionary
In Peru, in harmony with the military dictatorship
Sometimes, it is the world with back
Because even more radical than contraception
Coil, pill, abortion, here sterilization
To fight against impoverishment
When fascists recover the family planning
That makes only evil!
And that gives arguments
With the catholics who are against the abortion
Against also contraception in general
Like all the followers of the moral order
To give a political clear conscience
Whereas it is about same clicks!
Fascists with the different interests
Who with their ideology make arrangements
At precise moments of the History
When that dubs them, what a fails!
It is always very benefit
For their own camp, ô large Masters of the defect
Me, however, I am for contraception
For the abortion, sterilization
But for the women, with their assent
Not by poverty or other causes
But by reflection, when the conscience dares!
Like what, all is complicated
In any field, all is mixed!
According to the economic interests of the moment
According to the whims of the powerful ones
What is badly becomes well
What is well becomes badly
With the capital
All is equal!
Now
There are friendships facebook, ô stove setting
Hundreds of false friends
Useless to meet them
And a small click to divorce
There is no friendship in reality
Electronics replaces it in virtuality!
One never knows the other, in his truth
Of itself completely been unaware of
Then by Internet, it is a debility, a monstrosity!
In the world of the separation
Where all is separated from the truth
There are only separate friendships
How the lie alone, makes tolerate!
They are the friendships of the separation
It is the only orientation of the capital
Separating people from themselves, others, it is fatal
And of the capital, it is single possible ostentation
Because like the birds
With the various so beautiful dialects
We do not have a magnetometer in the nozzle
These famous magnetite particles
The magnétoréception without any limit
Our eye is without this magnetic compass
Admittedly, we have the pharynx
But the bird with its syrinx
But the human beings are in misery
That beautiful speeches make conceal
Money of the relation
Is only the relation of the money
It is necessary to resign
Of all the authorities
With nothing, to want to aspire!
Approximately 290 million years ago
There was one supercontinent, Pangée
And of Panthalassa, gigantic sea, Pangée was surrounded
And then also continental drift
With geology, nothing is true, all lies
And yet, today, here us are
And all that, to arrive at this poor result
Unceasingly wars, humanity checkmate
All the mental illness
All suicides, all marital violences
No relation with the patient, the hospital
Everywhere the ignominy, the suffering of the prison world
And wage slavery
All that is outside
Is the exact reflection of what we are inside
Our prisons, our houses, our schools, our universities, our hospitals
Our technology, our industry, our factories, our offices
What is ugly or beautiful
Nothing free, nothing hazardous
Our cars, our planes, all that is
The EC what we are is the exact reflection
On this scene, all is epicene
It is our mirror, where only the separation likes!
As in Fukushima
Where SDF are recruited by the Mafia
In Japan they are the yakuzas
To decontaminate, they are thousands
Immense tanks
To store water become radioactive
The catastrophes nobody wants to believe in it
Except in Japan, where the escapes are not inactive
As viruses qu can escape from the laboratories
And the human beings can be affected about it
Like some specialists or doctors
Who are, and it rare, remained of the human ones
Know and say it, on the public hospital
He dies, it is at the critical point
The privative machine, everywhere will be essential
It will be necessary to pay to be quite neat!
In any case, one will need a good address book
To be quite neat, repaired well, will hold of the prowess!
Memory of the History
Tourism of the History
As before 1915, it was the common grave
For the soldiers killed with the war
Pas de plates identity, and then after, the cemeteries
Or the memorial, for warlike butcheries
The body had to be identified
The family wanted to recover her death
All that for the business world
For chiefs reactionaries, to satisfy
And even of the anarchistic leaders, with this war
To take part in the underhand dealings, called!
The war of the profit
Is only the profit of the war
Really, in a lunatic company
Any label is compromising!
Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
