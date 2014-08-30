The Shortwave Report 07/28/17 Listen Globally!

Dear Radio Friend,

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Sputnik Radio, and Spanish National Radio.

From JAPAN- Robots were finally able to film melted nuclear fuel debris at Fukushima, while they hope to have a removal plan by September, though decommissioning the reactor could take up to 40 years. Japan is going to hold an international nuclear disarmament conference this year. The chief of the IMF said that the organization could be based in China in a decade.

From CUBA- Venezuelan President Maduro says Mexico and Colombia are working with the CIA to overthrow his government. Pastors For Peace are working against the resurgence of hostile US policies against Cuba. Argentina has experienced a severe widening of the gap between the economic classes since the election of President Macri.

From RUSSIA- George Galloway interviewed Brazilian commentator Orlando Da Rocha Hill. They discussed the widespread corruption scandals in Brazil that most recently saw former President Lula da Silva receive a ten year prison sentence. This after ousting President Dilma Rousseff. He talks about the right-wing project of taking over the country and the failure of neo-liberalism.

From SPAIN- Earlier in the week, Alison Hughes reported on the deadly confrontations at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. This month Israel approved the construction of 1800 Israeli homes in east Jerusalem. Muslims were blocked from the mosque and here is a report from the website Electronic Intifada. Then a Patrick Cockburn report in the Independent about the civilian deaths in the fight for Mosul in Iraq.

"Privatization is a neoliberal and imperialist plan. Health can't be privatized because it is a fundamental human right, nor can education, water, electricity and other public services. They can't be surrendered to private capital that denies the people from their rights."

- Hugo Chavez

