D-Wave of Canada is shipping 2048qbit Quantum Computers.

D-Wave of Canada has already been shipping 2048qbit Quantum Computers.

https://www.dwavesys.com/

What can you do with this kind of computing power? What can it do for science; and what can it do "to" SSL, PGP, ZRTP and other forms of cryptography that we use to protect ourselves from hackers and spying, from all sources? Previously quantum computing was just a pipe dream that didn't represent a "real" threat to online privacy. Now the threat is here and the threat is very very real.

Linux Tech Tips has a very interesting video titled:

UNBOXING A QUANTUM COMPUTER! – Holy $H!T Ep 19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60OkanvToFI&feature=youtu.be

I'd sure like to get my grubby Linux mits on one of these hot rods; but the question remains "What can it do?"

BTW, current customers include Lockheed-Martin, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Google (aka CIA, FBI, NSA), NASA.