The Shortwave Report 07/21/17 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Spanish National Radio, NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, and Sputnik Radio.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes begins by reporting on the new South Korean President Moon jae-in's desire to change the policy with North Korea by dialogue and negotiations. The White House announced new sanctions against Iran, two years after earlier sanctions were lifted by the former administration- this followed Israeli PM Netanyahu criticizing the US-Russian ceasefire in Syria, saying Israel might need to attack Iranian and Hezbollah bases in Syria. The state of emergency was extended in Turkey for the fourth time, with President Erdogan believing that cleric and US businessman Fetullah Gulen was behind the attempted coup a year ago.

From JAPAN- I have seen numerous articles in the media saying that increased releases of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean were about to happen- TEPCO claims that the media misinterpreted statements and tried to calm enraged fishermen. Japan has an action plan to help people in the US understand that Japanese investment in the US has created many jobs. Philippine President Dutarte asked Congress to extend martial law in the south, where he plans to create an autonomous Muslim region as a peace settlement. Global Witness reports that 2016 was the deadliest year on record for environmental and land rights activists, with 60% in central and south America. The US warned that it may impose economic sanctions on Venezuela unless Maduro calls off an election to rewrite the country's constitution.

From CUBA- Venezuelan President Maduro called a defense council session to discuss the US threats. Cuban officials attended a ceremony commemorating the Sandinista uprising in Nicaragua. Cuba announced plans to increase the use of solar energy in the country. The demonstrations at the G20 summit in Hamburg were the largest ever and the subsequent riots caused 12 million Euros in damage.

From RUSSIA- On his program Going Underground, host Afshin Ratannsi spoke with Medea Benjamin, founder of Code Pink. They discussed the controversial arms sales by the US and UK to Saudi Arabia, which is creating a massacre of the people of Yemen. Medea criticizes the media for focusing on the alleged Trump and Putin conspiracy, diverting attention from so many other crises.

"We have to re-invent socialism. It can’t be the kind of socialism that we saw in the Soviet Union, but it will emerge as we develop new systems that are built on cooperation, not competition."

- Hugo Chavez

