The Shortwave Report 07/14/17 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, Sputnik Radio, Spanish National Radio.

From JAPAN- In Tokyo hundreds protested the government's new anti-terror legislation, which they say will lead to mass surveillance. The EU is considering lifting a ban on food produced in Fukushima prefecture. Japan, the US, and India are doing a joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean. Defense officials from the US, Japan, and South Korea are discussing reactions to North Korea's missile tests. Former Brazilian President Lula deSilva has been given a 9 year prison term for taking bribes.

From CUBA- Current Brazilian President Temer is also facing possible corruption charges. New York city activists have announced actions to oppose new US government policies against Cuba. The NYT reported that the Mexican government used Israeli made software to spy on an international group investigating the disappeared 43 students in Guerrero in 2014. In Hamburg protests at the G20 summit continued after the conference was over.

From RUSSIA- Afshin Rattansi explains why North Koreans despise the US and UK who killed 30% of the population in the 1950s. Then two press reviews on the UK rejection of a bill to ban arms sales to Saudi Arabia, and UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson's trip to Qatar.

From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reporting. The Prime Minister of Iraq announced the victory over Daesh in the city of Mosul, though some fighting continues and the city is in ruins. Patrick Cockburn wrote about his journey to Mosul and interviewed residents, concluding that ISIS was defeated but will fight again. Trump and Putin agreed to a new ceasefire in southwest Syria, though earlier ceasefires were intentionally sabotaged by the US. At the G20 summit in Hamburg Trump found himself isolated from his fellow world leaders, mainly because of his attitude about trade and his rejection of the Paris Climate Agreement. Alison then describes the 100,000 protestors outside the conference and how in some instances police provoked rioting.

"Well, I learned a lot. I went down to Latin America to find out from them and learn their views. You'd be surprised. They're all individual countries."

- Ronald Reagan, 1982

