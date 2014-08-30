Enfants du smartphone, enfants de l'iPhone, enfants tablettes, enfants carpettes
Juillet 1962
Indépendance de l'Algérie
Pour devenir un nationalisme exacerbé
19 juin 1965
Un coup d'Etat, pensé et parachevé par l'armée
D'un prétendu " Conseil de la Révolution "
La farce était loin d'être finie
Militarisation de la droitisation
Droitisation de la militarisation
Avec déjà un début d'islamisation
Mauvaise réponse à la colonisation
Et l'idéologie de la libération
Qui n'est jamais la libération de l'idéologie
Comme la théologie de la libération
Qui n'est jamais la libération de la théologie
Avec tous les pièges propres à ces conflits
Comme feu Daniel Guérin, ce marxiste libertaire
Qui devint ben belliste, anecdote pour déplaire
Et tous les :
Guevara, Nasser, Mandela
Et tous les :
Ben Bella, Lumumba
Qui ne furent, et voilà
Toujours et encore que des hommes d'Etat !
L'ayahuasca
Breuvage amazonien
Pour se projeter dans l'au-delà
En théogène de l'esprit malin
Pour tout outrepasser
Pour enfin tout oser
Pour enfin tout partager
Il y a dans tous les pays
Tant de petite ou grande pauvreté
Il y a dans tous les pays
Tant de détresse et aussi tant de médiocrité
Et puis des milliardaires pour tout confisquer
En France, ô vilenie
Première pôle position
Bernard Arnault
Avec 46, 9 milliards d'euros
Deuxième pôle position
Liliane Bettencourt
35, 8 milliards d'euros
Troisième pôle position
Axel Dumas, encore des milliards d'euros
Et tant d'autres personnalités toxiques, de mauvaises personnes
Mulliez, Dassault, Wertheimer, Pinault, et autres mentalités connes !
Alors que justement en France
Des inégalités comme une simple évidence
Neuf millions de gens
Sont sous le seuil de pauvreté, c'est consternant
Et puis tous les enfants
Qui sont maintenant, effectivement, des enfants écrans
Exposition massive et précoce
Ils font déjà peur, les nouveaux gosses
Enfants inhibés ou enfants très agités
Sur quoi que ce soit, impossible de se concentrer
Enfants tablettes
Enfants carpettes
Enfants du smartphone
Enfants de l'iPhone
Enfants ordinateurs
Enfants de la télévision, du tout truqueur
Enfants futurs dictateurs
Enfants à peine nés
Enfants déjà pollués
Toutes les raisons pour ne pas procréer
Toutes les raisons pour avorter
Et cinq tonnes de triclosan dans les cosmétiques
5 tonnes versées chaque année, c'est tragique
Certes, pas seulement en France
De la dictature, comme une confidence
Et donc aussi, du triclosan, dans les moquettes
Tapis, jouets, matelas, réfrigérateurs, le capital c'est chouette
Le savon, le dentifrice, couettes
Et autres objets, notre monde est vraiment bête !
Et ainsi sur toute la planète
Tout est donc pollution
Car tout est donc compétition
Pour toute forme de vie, aucune considération
Comme pour la santé du sportif professionnel
Toute une hypocrisie qui suinte le fiel
100.000 euros la trousse de dopage
Encore beaucoup plus pour être à la page
Un marché mafieux mondial de la dope
Et des produits masquants pour être au top
Trente milliards d'euros par an
Stéroïdes et produits plus méchants
Des dopés amateurs et des dopés de profession
Avec la fédération de chaque pays comme principale organisation
Comme l'inutilité de toute compétition
D'autant plus
C'est de l'humour en bonus
Pour les nouveaux jeux du cirque
Du capital, toute une clique
Il faut maintenant attendre jusqu'à dix ans
D'une compétition, pour le vainqueur, connaître vraiment
Tout ceci est bien bidonnant
Car toujours en avance d'une compétition, les produits masquants
Dans la hiérarchie du sport, pour s'élever
Impossible d'y arriver
Maintenant, ou rarement, sans avoir été ou être dopé
Et au fond
Le monde entier est dopé de toutes façons
Le monde des écrans, de l'ordinateur, de la télévision
Comme des substituts du cunnilingus et de la fellation
De la sexualité frustrée ou aliénée, tout est sublimation !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien
July 1962
Independence of Algeria
To become an exacerbated nationalism
19 June 1965
A coup d'etat, thought and completed by the army
From an alleged "Council of the Revolution"
The farce was far from finished
Militarization of Rights
Droitising the militarization
With already a beginning of Islamization
Poor response to colonization
And the ideology of liberation
Who is never the liberation of ideology
Like the theology of liberation
Who is never the liberation of theology
With all the pitfalls of these conflicts
Like the late Daniel Guerin, this libertarian Marxist
Who became ben belliste, anecdote to displease
And all:
Guevara, Nasser, Mandela
And all:
Ben Bella, Lumumba
Who were not, and voila
Always and more than statesmen!
ayahuasca
Brewing in the Amazon
To project oneself into the beyond
In the theogen of the evil spirit
For any overpass
To finally dare everything
To finally share everything
There are in all countries
So much of small or great poverty
There are in all countries
So much distress and so much mediocrity
And then billionaires to confiscate everything
In France, o vilenie
First pole position
Bernard Arnault
With 46, 9 billion euros
Second pole position
Liliane Bettencourt
35, 8 billion euros
Third pole position
Axel Dumas, still billions of euros
And so many other toxic personalities, bad people
Mulliez, Dassault, Wertheimer, Pinault, and other mentalities!
Whereas in France
Inequalities as simple evidence
Nine million people
Are under the poverty line is appalling
And then all the children
Who are now, indeed, screen children
Massive and Early Exposure
They are already afraid, the new kids
Inhibited children or very agitated children
On anything, impossible to concentrate
Children tablets
Children's Area Rugs
Children of the smartphone
Children of the iPhone
Children computers
Children of television, all tricks
Children future dictators
Barely born children
Children already polluted
All reasons for not procreating
All reasons for abortion
And five tons of triclosan in cosmetics
5 tons paid each year is tragic
Certainly, not only in France
From dictatorship, as a confidence
And so also, triclosan, in carpets
Carpets, toys, mattresses, refrigerators, capital it's nice
Soap, toothpaste, duvets
And other objects, our world is really stupid!
And so on the whole planet
Everything is pollution
Because everything is therefore competition
For any form of life, no consideration
As for the health of the professional sportsman
A whole hypocrisy that oozes gall
100,000 euros the doping kit
Still much more to be on the page
A global mafia market for dope
And masking products to be on top
Thirty billion euros a year
Steroids and more wicked products
Amateur doped and doped by profession
With the federation of each country as the main organization
As the uselessness of any competition
All the more so
It's humor as a bonus
For the new circus games
From capital, a whole clique
Now we have to wait for ten years
From a competition, for the winner, really know
All this is well cumbersome
Because always ahead of a competition, the masking products
In the hierarchy of sport, to rise
Can not get there
Now, or rarely, without having been or being doped
And at the bottom
The whole world is doped anyway
The world of screens, computers, television
As substitutes for cunnilingus and fellatio
From frustrated or insane sexuality, everything is sublimation!
Patrice Faubert (2017)
