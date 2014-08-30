Enfants du smartphone, enfants de l'iPhone, enfants tablettes, enfants carpettes

Juillet 1962

Indépendance de l'Algérie

Pour devenir un nationalisme exacerbé

19 juin 1965

Un coup d'Etat, pensé et parachevé par l'armée

D'un prétendu " Conseil de la Révolution "

La farce était loin d'être finie

Militarisation de la droitisation

Droitisation de la militarisation

Avec déjà un début d'islamisation

Mauvaise réponse à la colonisation

Et l'idéologie de la libération

Qui n'est jamais la libération de l'idéologie

Comme la théologie de la libération

Qui n'est jamais la libération de la théologie

Avec tous les pièges propres à ces conflits

Comme feu Daniel Guérin, ce marxiste libertaire

Qui devint ben belliste, anecdote pour déplaire

Et tous les :

Guevara, Nasser, Mandela

Et tous les :

Ben Bella, Lumumba

Qui ne furent, et voilà

Toujours et encore que des hommes d'Etat !

L'ayahuasca

Breuvage amazonien

Pour se projeter dans l'au-delà

En théogène de l'esprit malin

Pour tout outrepasser

Pour enfin tout oser

Pour enfin tout partager

Il y a dans tous les pays

Tant de petite ou grande pauvreté

Il y a dans tous les pays

Tant de détresse et aussi tant de médiocrité

Et puis des milliardaires pour tout confisquer

En France, ô vilenie

Première pôle position

Bernard Arnault

Avec 46, 9 milliards d'euros

Deuxième pôle position

Liliane Bettencourt

35, 8 milliards d'euros

Troisième pôle position

Axel Dumas, encore des milliards d'euros

Et tant d'autres personnalités toxiques, de mauvaises personnes

Mulliez, Dassault, Wertheimer, Pinault, et autres mentalités connes !

Alors que justement en France

Des inégalités comme une simple évidence

Neuf millions de gens

Sont sous le seuil de pauvreté, c'est consternant

Et puis tous les enfants

Qui sont maintenant, effectivement, des enfants écrans

Exposition massive et précoce

Ils font déjà peur, les nouveaux gosses

Enfants inhibés ou enfants très agités

Sur quoi que ce soit, impossible de se concentrer

Enfants tablettes

Enfants carpettes

Enfants du smartphone

Enfants de l'iPhone

Enfants ordinateurs

Enfants de la télévision, du tout truqueur

Enfants futurs dictateurs

Enfants à peine nés

Enfants déjà pollués

Toutes les raisons pour ne pas procréer

Toutes les raisons pour avorter

Et cinq tonnes de triclosan dans les cosmétiques

5 tonnes versées chaque année, c'est tragique

Certes, pas seulement en France

De la dictature, comme une confidence

Et donc aussi, du triclosan, dans les moquettes

Tapis, jouets, matelas, réfrigérateurs, le capital c'est chouette

Le savon, le dentifrice, couettes

Et autres objets, notre monde est vraiment bête !

Et ainsi sur toute la planète

Tout est donc pollution

Car tout est donc compétition

Pour toute forme de vie, aucune considération

Comme pour la santé du sportif professionnel

Toute une hypocrisie qui suinte le fiel

100.000 euros la trousse de dopage

Encore beaucoup plus pour être à la page

Un marché mafieux mondial de la dope

Et des produits masquants pour être au top

Trente milliards d'euros par an

Stéroïdes et produits plus méchants

Des dopés amateurs et des dopés de profession

Avec la fédération de chaque pays comme principale organisation

Comme l'inutilité de toute compétition

D'autant plus

C'est de l'humour en bonus

Pour les nouveaux jeux du cirque

Du capital, toute une clique

Il faut maintenant attendre jusqu'à dix ans

D'une compétition, pour le vainqueur, connaître vraiment

Tout ceci est bien bidonnant

Car toujours en avance d'une compétition, les produits masquants

Dans la hiérarchie du sport, pour s'élever

Impossible d'y arriver

Maintenant, ou rarement, sans avoir été ou être dopé

Et au fond

Le monde entier est dopé de toutes façons

Le monde des écrans, de l'ordinateur, de la télévision

Comme des substituts du cunnilingus et de la fellation

De la sexualité frustrée ou aliénée, tout est sublimation !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

July 1962

Independence of Algeria

To become an exacerbated nationalism

19 June 1965

A coup d'etat, thought and completed by the army

From an alleged "Council of the Revolution"

The farce was far from finished

Militarization of Rights

Droitising the militarization

With already a beginning of Islamization

Poor response to colonization

And the ideology of liberation

Who is never the liberation of ideology

Like the theology of liberation

Who is never the liberation of theology

With all the pitfalls of these conflicts

Like the late Daniel Guerin, this libertarian Marxist

Who became ben belliste, anecdote to displease

And all:

Guevara, Nasser, Mandela

And all:

Ben Bella, Lumumba

Who were not, and voila

Always and more than statesmen!

ayahuasca

Brewing in the Amazon

To project oneself into the beyond

In the theogen of the evil spirit

For any overpass

To finally dare everything

To finally share everything

There are in all countries

So much of small or great poverty

There are in all countries

So much distress and so much mediocrity

And then billionaires to confiscate everything

In France, o vilenie

First pole position

Bernard Arnault

With 46, 9 billion euros

Second pole position

Liliane Bettencourt

35, 8 billion euros

Third pole position

Axel Dumas, still billions of euros

And so many other toxic personalities, bad people

Mulliez, Dassault, Wertheimer, Pinault, and other mentalities!

Whereas in France

Inequalities as simple evidence

Nine million people

Are under the poverty line is appalling

And then all the children

Who are now, indeed, screen children

Massive and Early Exposure

They are already afraid, the new kids

Inhibited children or very agitated children

On anything, impossible to concentrate

Children tablets

Children's Area Rugs

Children of the smartphone

Children of the iPhone

Children computers

Children of television, all tricks

Children future dictators

Barely born children

Children already polluted

All reasons for not procreating

All reasons for abortion

And five tons of triclosan in cosmetics

5 tons paid each year is tragic

Certainly, not only in France

From dictatorship, as a confidence

And so also, triclosan, in carpets

Carpets, toys, mattresses, refrigerators, capital it's nice

Soap, toothpaste, duvets

And other objects, our world is really stupid!

And so on the whole planet

Everything is pollution

Because everything is therefore competition

For any form of life, no consideration

As for the health of the professional sportsman

A whole hypocrisy that oozes gall

100,000 euros the doping kit

Still much more to be on the page

A global mafia market for dope

And masking products to be on top

Thirty billion euros a year

Steroids and more wicked products

Amateur doped and doped by profession

With the federation of each country as the main organization

As the uselessness of any competition

All the more so

It's humor as a bonus

For the new circus games

From capital, a whole clique

Now we have to wait for ten years

From a competition, for the winner, really know

All this is well cumbersome

Because always ahead of a competition, the masking products

In the hierarchy of sport, to rise

Can not get there

Now, or rarely, without having been or being doped

And at the bottom

The whole world is doped anyway

The world of screens, computers, television

As substitutes for cunnilingus and fellatio

From frustrated or insane sexuality, everything is sublimation!

Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr" (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)