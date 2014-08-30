Paraphysique de blablalogie

Nous ne connaissons

Que quatre pour cent de l'univers

Et cependant de nos prétentions

Nous prenons les grands airs

Et c'est toujours les militaires

Qui gouvernent clandestinement, sur la planète Terre

Comme en 1915, avec l'affaire des 4 caporaux de Souain

Maupas, Lefoulon, Girard, Lechat

Fusillés pour l'exemple, pauvres gars

Pour un prétexte faux, de refus du combat

Alors que tout était charnier ici ou là

A cause de feu ( 1851-1937 ) le général Géraud Réveilhac

Qui méprisait les soldats, ce mac

La bêtise militaire au firmament, avec ce scélérat !

Son sadisme fut récompensé

Et grand officier de la légion d'honneur, il fut nommé

Mais les quatre caporaux furent réhabilités

En 1934, grâce à leurs veuves éplorées

C'est un exemple classique

De la pensée étatique

En tous lieux, en tous temps

Vivre sur Terre, c'est pas marrant !

Et tous les présidents

Sont avant tout les chefs des armées

De pauvres ou de riches, les enfants

Conditionnés, engrammés, programmés, pour obéir, pour tuer

Dans les armées

La hiérarchie n'est pas cachée

Dans la société

Qui se veut civile, il y a aussi des gradés

Certes pas de généraux

Mais des chefs des bureaux

L'ingénieur, le technicien, en sont les officiers

Ils donnent des ordres, ils sont écoutés

C'est plus hypocrite qu'à l'armée

Avec une pointe de subtilité

Mais finalement, tout est comme à l'armée !

C'est comme dans les manifestations

Pleines des futurs chefaillons

Pour empêcher toute révolution !

A toutes les époques, la soif du pouvoir

Inutile de le vivre pour le croire

Manifester avec des gens que l'on déteste

Manifester avec l'idéologie qui est la peste

Et à la vérité, c'est de l'esprit, une pollution

Que de se mélanger avec toutes les répressions

Dans n'importe quelle manifestation !

Le fascisme rouge des staliniens et des gauchistes

Le fascisme brun des fascistes et des réformistes

Toute cette poubelle du capitalisme

Et l'anarchie toujours toute seule

Contre tout ce monde qui la dégueule

Ou alors vous foutre des claques

Sur vos visages qui nous traquent !

Mais vos idioties sont grégaires

Elles vont en bande, les foules sont réactionnaires

La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle

Est une société militaire

Une société pour hommes et femmes d'affaires

La technologie est leur bras armé

Prendre la tension du monde, le surveiller

Plus c'est haut dans la hiérarchie

Plus c'est originaire de l'aristocratie

L'armée au service des riches

L'armée au service de la triche

Défendre la propriété, la richesse

Pauvreté de la richesse

Richesse de la pauvreté

Toutes les farces, toutes les messes

Enrôler le peuple et la vieille jeunesse

Pour en cas de guerre civile, de guerre sociale

Exterminer ceux et celles qui n'ont que dalle

Ce sont pour les capitalistes, des chiens avec des armes

Sur le qui-vive, en alarme

Et les gueux et gueuses, n'ont que leurs larmes

La culture de l'armée

Est l'armée de la culture

L'idéologie de l'armée

Est l'armée de l'idéologie

C'est une organisation de la mentalité

Qui est une mentalité de l'organisation

A l'école, au lycée, à l'université

A l'usine, au bureau, à la maternité

Et même pour manifester

Les mots d'ordre, les respecter

Il faut obéir, il faut commander

Il faut subir, il faut dominer

Des militaires avec ou sans l'uniforme

C'est une secrète et même armée !

Certes, je suis un misanthrope

Jamais, je ne suis au top !

Le 27 juin 1995, Qatar, du fric, devient une miss

Sur du sable, tout d'artifice

En 2022, coupe du monde de football

Théâtre du capital, un grand rôle

Le gaz naturel liquéfié, de l'économie, la geôle

Le travail y est comme ailleurs, forcé

Mais rarement ou à peine payé

Toujours et partout, des coups d'Etat, il y en a marre

Des changements de régime, sur le tôt, sur le tard !

La culture

Nous cherche des noises

La culture

Est toujours bourgeoise

La connaissance

Se fiche des dates, des faits

Des causes, elle ne voit que les effets

Elle veut savoir ce qui l'anime

De se connaître, elle ne veut aucune prime

Elle trouve toutes les notes, sottes

La culture n'est que de la mémoire

La connaissance n'est que de l'intelligence

Ainsi

La culture de l'idéologie

Est l'idéologie de la culture

Cela n'est jamais binôme

A la culture, l'intelligence est sale môme

La culture fait des concours

La connaissance préfère l'amour

La culture aime rivaliser

Dans tous les jeux de société

La connaissance refuse de dominer

Avec toute l'humanité, elle veut partager

Peu importe ce que l'on sait

Seul compte vraiment ce que l'on est

Et cela, la culture ne le sait jamais

Mais l'on est aussi ce que l'on sait

L'espèce humaine n'est pas intelligente, sinon, cela se saurait !

La culture nous éloigne des autres

La connaissance nous rapproche des autres

La connaissance de la culture

N'est pas la culture de la connaissance

Car nous ne sommes que tous et toutes les autres

De gré ou de force, des apôtres !

A la culture

Je est une imposture

Il faut obéir, il faut commander

Il faut subir, il faut dominer

A la connaissance

Le nous prend son essence

La culture comme sa jumelle, la science

Est vulgaire, avec sa vulgarisation

Qui vulgarise tant l'auteur que le lecteur

Le pauvre lecteur que l'on méprise, cet inférieur

La connaissance

Est plus légère, elle préfère la diffusion

Tous les mots sont connotés

La culture, elle, refuse de le divulguer

La connaissance, n'aime pas hiérarchiser !

Tout ce qui empêche une vraie révolution

Artistes, intellectuels, travail, idéologies, religions

Tout ce qui empêche de faire SA révolution

Dans sa propre tête, contre toutes les obsessions

Rien ne changera jamais

Si les êtres humains ne changent pas, c'est un fait !

Rien n'appartient à personne

Pour tous et toutes, la vie pourrait être bonne

Ainsi, en France, 10 pour cent des enfants

Ne sont pas du vrai faux père

C'est la facétie de l'adultère

La propriété sexuelle n'est pas naturelle

C'est pour l'héritage, purement artificiel

Je suis aussi un blablalogiste

Comme tout le monde, un peu fabuliste

Un INCOGNITO d'une autre planète

Dont tous les écrits sont des arêtes

Méprisé par les gauchistes, fascistes, nazis, intégristes, nationalistes

Bureaucrates anarchistes, staliniens, capitalistes, racistes, féministes

Ce serait le contraire qui m'embête

Sur vos gueules, recevez mes mains !

Il faut dire ce que personne ne dit

Il faut écrire ce que personne n'écrit

Sinon

Nous sommes des êtres de seconde main

A imiter, à répéter, c'est pas malin

Toujours à admirer, à applaudir

Ce que nous devrions maudire !

Tout ce qui vit à notre place

Tout ce qui est notre sur place

Artistes, intellectuels, scientistes, peintres, cinéastes

Idéologues, religieux, philosophes, politiciens, vidéastes

Tous les bords politiques, c'est la même caste !

Les identiques valeurs

De toutes les bourgeoisies, c'est vendu en magasin, le bonheur

Femmes ou hommes, de la vie, une même terreur

Et les gauchistes français de 2014, à l'extrême droite

Des gauchistes français des années 1970, qui ont la pensée étroite

La jeunesse est devenue vieille

Il est temps que sa conscience se réveille !

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

We do not know

That four percent of the universe

And however of our claims

We take the great outdoors

And it is always the soldiers

Who control clandestinely, on planet Is in hiding

As in 1915, with the business of the 4 corporals of Souain

Maupas, Lefoulon, Girard, Lechat

Shot for the example, poor fellow

For a false pretext, of refusal of the combat

Whereas all was mass grave here or there

Because of fire (1851-1937) the general Géraud Réveilhac

Who scorned the soldiers, this mac

The military silly thing with the firmament, with this villain!

Its sadism was rewarded

And large Officer of the Legion of Honour, it was named

But the four corporals were rehabilitated

In 1934, thanks to their tearful widows

It is a classical example

Official thought

In all places, all times

To live on Earth, it is not funny!

And all presidents

Are before all the chiefs of the armies

The poor or rich person, children

Conditioned, engrammés, programmed, to obey, kill

In the armies

The hierarchy is not hidden

In the company

Who wants to be civil, it also graded there

Admittedly not of generals

But of the chiefs of the offices

The engineer, the technician, are the officers

They give orders, they are listened

It is more hypocritical than with the army

With a point of subtlety

But finally, all is as with the army!

It is as in the demonstrations

Full with the futures let us chefaillons

To prevent any revolution!

All times, the thirst for the power

Useless to live it to believe it

To express with people whom one hates

To express with the ideology which is the plague

And with the truth, it is spirit, a pollution

To mix with all repressions

In any demonstration!

The red Fascism of Stalinist and the leftists

The brown Fascism of the fascists and the reformists

All this dustbin of capitalism

And anarchy always all alone

Against all this world which throws up it

Or then to give you opera hats

On your faces which track us!

But your idiocies are gregarious

They go in band, crowd are reactionaries

The techno-industrial commercial spectacular company

Is a military company

A company for men and businesswomen

Technology is their armed wing

To take the tension of the world, to supervise it

More it is high in the hierarchy

More it is originating in the aristocracy

The army with the service of the rich person

The army with the service of the cheating

To defend the property, the wealth

Poverty of the wealth

Wealth of poverty

All jokes, all masses

To enlist the people and old youth

For in the event of civil war, of social war

To exterminate those and those which have only flagstone

It is for the capitalists, of the dogs with weapons

On the alert, out of alarm

And the beggars and pig moulds, have only their tears

Culture of the army

Is the army of the culture

The ideology of the army

Is the army of the ideology

It is an organization of mentality

Who is a mentality of the organization

At the school, the high school, the university

With the factory, the office, maternity

And to even express

Watchwords, to respect them

It is necessary to obey, it is necessary to order

It is necessary to undergo, it is necessary to dominate

Soldiers with or without the uniform

It is secret and even armed!

Admittedly, I am a misanthropist

Never, I am in top form!

On June 27th, 1995, Qatar, of the money, becomes a miss

On sand, very of artifice

In 2022, football world cup

Theatre of the capital, a great role

The liquified natural gas, of the economy, the gaol

Work like, is forced elsewhere there

But seldom or hardly paid

Always and everywhere, of the coups d'etat, there is enjoys

Regime changes, on early, late!

Culture

We seeks noises

Culture

Is always middle-class

Knowledge

Card-indexes dates, facts

Causes, she sees only the effects

She wants to know what animates it

To know, she does not want any bonus

It finds all the notes, stupid

The culture is only of the memory

Knowledge is only of the intelligence

Thus

Culture of the ideology

Is the ideology of the culture

That is never binomial

With the culture, the intelligence is nasty little brat

The culture makes competitions

Knowledge prefers the love

The culture likes to compete

In all games of company

Knowledge refuses to dominate

With all humanity, she wants to share

It does not matter what one knows

Only account really what one is

And that, the culture never knows it

But one is also what one knows

The mankind is not intelligent, if not, that would be known!

The culture moves away us from the others

Knowledge brings us closer to the others

The knowledge of the culture

Is not the culture of knowledge

Because we all are only and all the others

Of liking or force, apostles!

With the culture

I am an imposture

It is necessary to obey, it is necessary to order

It is necessary to undergo, it is necessary to dominate

With knowledge

Takes his petrol to us

Culture like its binocular, science

Is vulgar, with its popularization

Who popularizes the author as well as the reader

The poor reader whom one mistakes, this inferior

Knowledge

Is lighter, it prefers the diffusion

All the words are connoted

The culture, it, refuses to reveal it

Knowledge, does not like to treat on a hierarchical basis!

All that prevented a true revolution

Artists, intellectuals, work, ideologies, religions

All that prevented from making SA revolution

In its own head, against all obsessions

Nothing will never change

If the human beings do not change, it is a fact!

Nothing belongs to anybody

For all and all, the life could be good

Thus, in France, 10 percent of the children

Are not true forgery father

It is the joke of adultery

The sexual property is not natural

It is for the heritage, purely artificial

I am also a blablalogist

Like everyone, a little fabulist

An INCOGNITO of another planet

All the writings are edges

Scorned by the leftists, fascists, Nazis, integrist, nationalist

Bureaucrats anarchistic, Stalinist, capitalist, racist, feminist

It would be the opposite which annoys me

On your mouths, receive my hands!

It is necessary to say what nobody says

It is necessary to write what nobody writes

If not

We are beings of second hand

To imitate, repeat, it is not malignant

Always to admire, applaud

What we should curse!

All that lives in our place

All that is our on the spot

Artists, intellectuals, scientistic, painters, scenario writers

Ideologists, monk, philosophers, politicians, video makers

All the political edges, it is the same caste!

Identical values

Of all the bourgeoisies, it is sold in store, happiness

Women or men, of the life, the same terror

And French leftists of 2014, with the far right

French leftists of the years 1970, which have the narrow thought

Youth became old

It is time that its conscience awakes!

Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”