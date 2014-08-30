Paraphysique de blablalogie
Nous ne connaissons
Que quatre pour cent de l'univers
Et cependant de nos prétentions
Nous prenons les grands airs
Et c'est toujours les militaires
Qui gouvernent clandestinement, sur la planète Terre
Comme en 1915, avec l'affaire des 4 caporaux de Souain
Maupas, Lefoulon, Girard, Lechat
Fusillés pour l'exemple, pauvres gars
Pour un prétexte faux, de refus du combat
Alors que tout était charnier ici ou là
A cause de feu ( 1851-1937 ) le général Géraud Réveilhac
Qui méprisait les soldats, ce mac
La bêtise militaire au firmament, avec ce scélérat !
Son sadisme fut récompensé
Et grand officier de la légion d'honneur, il fut nommé
Mais les quatre caporaux furent réhabilités
En 1934, grâce à leurs veuves éplorées
C'est un exemple classique
De la pensée étatique
En tous lieux, en tous temps
Vivre sur Terre, c'est pas marrant !
Et tous les présidents
Sont avant tout les chefs des armées
De pauvres ou de riches, les enfants
Conditionnés, engrammés, programmés, pour obéir, pour tuer
Dans les armées
La hiérarchie n'est pas cachée
Dans la société
Qui se veut civile, il y a aussi des gradés
Certes pas de généraux
Mais des chefs des bureaux
L'ingénieur, le technicien, en sont les officiers
Ils donnent des ordres, ils sont écoutés
C'est plus hypocrite qu'à l'armée
Avec une pointe de subtilité
Mais finalement, tout est comme à l'armée !
C'est comme dans les manifestations
Pleines des futurs chefaillons
Pour empêcher toute révolution !
A toutes les époques, la soif du pouvoir
Inutile de le vivre pour le croire
Manifester avec des gens que l'on déteste
Manifester avec l'idéologie qui est la peste
Et à la vérité, c'est de l'esprit, une pollution
Que de se mélanger avec toutes les répressions
Dans n'importe quelle manifestation !
Le fascisme rouge des staliniens et des gauchistes
Le fascisme brun des fascistes et des réformistes
Toute cette poubelle du capitalisme
Et l'anarchie toujours toute seule
Contre tout ce monde qui la dégueule
Ou alors vous foutre des claques
Sur vos visages qui nous traquent !
Mais vos idioties sont grégaires
Elles vont en bande, les foules sont réactionnaires
La société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle
Est une société militaire
Une société pour hommes et femmes d'affaires
La technologie est leur bras armé
Prendre la tension du monde, le surveiller
Plus c'est haut dans la hiérarchie
Plus c'est originaire de l'aristocratie
L'armée au service des riches
L'armée au service de la triche
Défendre la propriété, la richesse
Pauvreté de la richesse
Richesse de la pauvreté
Toutes les farces, toutes les messes
Enrôler le peuple et la vieille jeunesse
Pour en cas de guerre civile, de guerre sociale
Exterminer ceux et celles qui n'ont que dalle
Ce sont pour les capitalistes, des chiens avec des armes
Sur le qui-vive, en alarme
Et les gueux et gueuses, n'ont que leurs larmes
La culture de l'armée
Est l'armée de la culture
L'idéologie de l'armée
Est l'armée de l'idéologie
C'est une organisation de la mentalité
Qui est une mentalité de l'organisation
A l'école, au lycée, à l'université
A l'usine, au bureau, à la maternité
Et même pour manifester
Les mots d'ordre, les respecter
Il faut obéir, il faut commander
Il faut subir, il faut dominer
Des militaires avec ou sans l'uniforme
C'est une secrète et même armée !
Certes, je suis un misanthrope
Jamais, je ne suis au top !
Le 27 juin 1995, Qatar, du fric, devient une miss
Sur du sable, tout d'artifice
En 2022, coupe du monde de football
Théâtre du capital, un grand rôle
Le gaz naturel liquéfié, de l'économie, la geôle
Le travail y est comme ailleurs, forcé
Mais rarement ou à peine payé
Toujours et partout, des coups d'Etat, il y en a marre
Des changements de régime, sur le tôt, sur le tard !
La culture
Nous cherche des noises
La culture
Est toujours bourgeoise
La connaissance
Se fiche des dates, des faits
Des causes, elle ne voit que les effets
Elle veut savoir ce qui l'anime
De se connaître, elle ne veut aucune prime
Elle trouve toutes les notes, sottes
La culture n'est que de la mémoire
La connaissance n'est que de l'intelligence
Ainsi
La culture de l'idéologie
Est l'idéologie de la culture
Cela n'est jamais binôme
A la culture, l'intelligence est sale môme
La culture fait des concours
La connaissance préfère l'amour
La culture aime rivaliser
Dans tous les jeux de société
La connaissance refuse de dominer
Avec toute l'humanité, elle veut partager
Peu importe ce que l'on sait
Seul compte vraiment ce que l'on est
Et cela, la culture ne le sait jamais
Mais l'on est aussi ce que l'on sait
L'espèce humaine n'est pas intelligente, sinon, cela se saurait !
La culture nous éloigne des autres
La connaissance nous rapproche des autres
La connaissance de la culture
N'est pas la culture de la connaissance
Car nous ne sommes que tous et toutes les autres
De gré ou de force, des apôtres !
A la culture
Je est une imposture
Il faut obéir, il faut commander
Il faut subir, il faut dominer
A la connaissance
Le nous prend son essence
La culture comme sa jumelle, la science
Est vulgaire, avec sa vulgarisation
Qui vulgarise tant l'auteur que le lecteur
Le pauvre lecteur que l'on méprise, cet inférieur
La connaissance
Est plus légère, elle préfère la diffusion
Tous les mots sont connotés
La culture, elle, refuse de le divulguer
La connaissance, n'aime pas hiérarchiser !
Tout ce qui empêche une vraie révolution
Artistes, intellectuels, travail, idéologies, religions
Tout ce qui empêche de faire SA révolution
Dans sa propre tête, contre toutes les obsessions
Rien ne changera jamais
Si les êtres humains ne changent pas, c'est un fait !
Rien n'appartient à personne
Pour tous et toutes, la vie pourrait être bonne
Ainsi, en France, 10 pour cent des enfants
Ne sont pas du vrai faux père
C'est la facétie de l'adultère
La propriété sexuelle n'est pas naturelle
C'est pour l'héritage, purement artificiel
Je suis aussi un blablalogiste
Comme tout le monde, un peu fabuliste
Un INCOGNITO d'une autre planète
Dont tous les écrits sont des arêtes
Méprisé par les gauchistes, fascistes, nazis, intégristes, nationalistes
Bureaucrates anarchistes, staliniens, capitalistes, racistes, féministes
Ce serait le contraire qui m'embête
Sur vos gueules, recevez mes mains !
Il faut dire ce que personne ne dit
Il faut écrire ce que personne n'écrit
Sinon
Nous sommes des êtres de seconde main
A imiter, à répéter, c'est pas malin
Toujours à admirer, à applaudir
Ce que nous devrions maudire !
Tout ce qui vit à notre place
Tout ce qui est notre sur place
Artistes, intellectuels, scientistes, peintres, cinéastes
Idéologues, religieux, philosophes, politiciens, vidéastes
Tous les bords politiques, c'est la même caste !
Les identiques valeurs
De toutes les bourgeoisies, c'est vendu en magasin, le bonheur
Femmes ou hommes, de la vie, une même terreur
Et les gauchistes français de 2014, à l'extrême droite
Des gauchistes français des années 1970, qui ont la pensée étroite
La jeunesse est devenue vieille
Il est temps que sa conscience se réveille !
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
We do not know
That four percent of the universe
And however of our claims
We take the great outdoors
And it is always the soldiers
Who control clandestinely, on planet Is in hiding
As in 1915, with the business of the 4 corporals of Souain
Maupas, Lefoulon, Girard, Lechat
Shot for the example, poor fellow
For a false pretext, of refusal of the combat
Whereas all was mass grave here or there
Because of fire (1851-1937) the general Géraud Réveilhac
Who scorned the soldiers, this mac
The military silly thing with the firmament, with this villain!
Its sadism was rewarded
And large Officer of the Legion of Honour, it was named
But the four corporals were rehabilitated
In 1934, thanks to their tearful widows
It is a classical example
Official thought
In all places, all times
To live on Earth, it is not funny!
And all presidents
Are before all the chiefs of the armies
The poor or rich person, children
Conditioned, engrammés, programmed, to obey, kill
In the armies
The hierarchy is not hidden
In the company
Who wants to be civil, it also graded there
Admittedly not of generals
But of the chiefs of the offices
The engineer, the technician, are the officers
They give orders, they are listened
It is more hypocritical than with the army
With a point of subtlety
But finally, all is as with the army!
It is as in the demonstrations
Full with the futures let us chefaillons
To prevent any revolution!
All times, the thirst for the power
Useless to live it to believe it
To express with people whom one hates
To express with the ideology which is the plague
And with the truth, it is spirit, a pollution
To mix with all repressions
In any demonstration!
The red Fascism of Stalinist and the leftists
The brown Fascism of the fascists and the reformists
All this dustbin of capitalism
And anarchy always all alone
Against all this world which throws up it
Or then to give you opera hats
On your faces which track us!
But your idiocies are gregarious
They go in band, crowd are reactionaries
The techno-industrial commercial spectacular company
Is a military company
A company for men and businesswomen
Technology is their armed wing
To take the tension of the world, to supervise it
More it is high in the hierarchy
More it is originating in the aristocracy
The army with the service of the rich person
The army with the service of the cheating
To defend the property, the wealth
Poverty of the wealth
Wealth of poverty
All jokes, all masses
To enlist the people and old youth
For in the event of civil war, of social war
To exterminate those and those which have only flagstone
It is for the capitalists, of the dogs with weapons
On the alert, out of alarm
And the beggars and pig moulds, have only their tears
Culture of the army
Is the army of the culture
The ideology of the army
Is the army of the ideology
It is an organization of mentality
Who is a mentality of the organization
At the school, the high school, the university
With the factory, the office, maternity
And to even express
Watchwords, to respect them
It is necessary to obey, it is necessary to order
It is necessary to undergo, it is necessary to dominate
Soldiers with or without the uniform
It is secret and even armed!
Admittedly, I am a misanthropist
Never, I am in top form!
On June 27th, 1995, Qatar, of the money, becomes a miss
On sand, very of artifice
In 2022, football world cup
Theatre of the capital, a great role
The liquified natural gas, of the economy, the gaol
Work like, is forced elsewhere there
But seldom or hardly paid
Always and everywhere, of the coups d'etat, there is enjoys
Regime changes, on early, late!
Culture
We seeks noises
Culture
Is always middle-class
Knowledge
Card-indexes dates, facts
Causes, she sees only the effects
She wants to know what animates it
To know, she does not want any bonus
It finds all the notes, stupid
The culture is only of the memory
Knowledge is only of the intelligence
Thus
Culture of the ideology
Is the ideology of the culture
That is never binomial
With the culture, the intelligence is nasty little brat
The culture makes competitions
Knowledge prefers the love
The culture likes to compete
In all games of company
Knowledge refuses to dominate
With all humanity, she wants to share
It does not matter what one knows
Only account really what one is
And that, the culture never knows it
But one is also what one knows
The mankind is not intelligent, if not, that would be known!
The culture moves away us from the others
Knowledge brings us closer to the others
The knowledge of the culture
Is not the culture of knowledge
Because we all are only and all the others
Of liking or force, apostles!
With the culture
I am an imposture
It is necessary to obey, it is necessary to order
It is necessary to undergo, it is necessary to dominate
With knowledge
Takes his petrol to us
Culture like its binocular, science
Is vulgar, with its popularization
Who popularizes the author as well as the reader
The poor reader whom one mistakes, this inferior
Knowledge
Is lighter, it prefers the diffusion
All the words are connoted
The culture, it, refuses to reveal it
Knowledge, does not like to treat on a hierarchical basis!
All that prevented a true revolution
Artists, intellectuals, work, ideologies, religions
All that prevented from making SA revolution
In its own head, against all obsessions
Nothing will never change
If the human beings do not change, it is a fact!
Nothing belongs to anybody
For all and all, the life could be good
Thus, in France, 10 percent of the children
Are not true forgery father
It is the joke of adultery
The sexual property is not natural
It is for the heritage, purely artificial
I am also a blablalogist
Like everyone, a little fabulist
An INCOGNITO of another planet
All the writings are edges
Scorned by the leftists, fascists, Nazis, integrist, nationalist
Bureaucrats anarchistic, Stalinist, capitalist, racist, feminist
It would be the opposite which annoys me
On your mouths, receive my hands!
It is necessary to say what nobody says
It is necessary to write what nobody writes
If not
We are beings of second hand
To imitate, repeat, it is not malignant
Always to admire, applaud
What we should curse!
All that lives in our place
All that is our on the spot
Artists, intellectuals, scientistic, painters, scenario writers
Ideologists, monk, philosophers, politicians, video makers
All the political edges, it is the same caste!
Identical values
Of all the bourgeoisies, it is sold in store, happiness
Women or men, of the life, the same terror
And French leftists of 2014, with the far right
French leftists of the years 1970, which have the narrow thought
Youth became old
It is time that its conscience awakes!
Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
