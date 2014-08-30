Paraphysique de la synarchie

" Interdire un propos sous le prétexte qu'il peut-être nocif ou choquant, c'est mépriser ceux qui le reçoivent et les supposer inaptes à le recevoir comme aberrant ou ignoble. "

Raoul Vaneigem ( né en 1934 ) Auteur du " Traité de savoir-vivre à l'usage des jeunes générations " ( 1967 )

Feu ( 1507-1566 ) Guillaume Rondelet

Ce naturaliste médecin français

Qui en 1554 constata que la dauphine

Comme la plupart des mammifères

Elle aussi était placentaire

Rien n'est vraiment nouveau

Tout est en devenir et très ancien

Le constater n'est pas très malin

Et l'être humain, à son image, si beau

Fait aussi partie des euthériens

Bien qu'il soit le créateur des émoticônes

De l'émotion électronique, l'humanité déconne !

Ce qui n'empêche pas 7 personnes sur 10

De mourir à l'hôpital en France

Certes, c'est logique, même dans l'outrecuidance

Mais la mort est un sujer tabou

Il ne faut pas en parler du tout

Alors attention, c'est le loup

Pourtant, à l'échelle géologique

Tout est éphémère, tout est cyclique

Il y a 55 millions d'années

Et c'est un réchauffement climatique

Il y a 34 millions d'années

Et c'est le refroidissement climatique

Il faut donc naître

Il faut donc mourir

Et aucun problème cela ne poserait

Si vraiment tout le monde s'aimait

Si personne n'était plus dans l'idée

Car toute idée devient vite une autorité

Qui ne peut que séparer !

Et puis toutes les inutiles jalousies

Dans un monde où personne ne vit

Vivement que l'on en rit !

Et puis

Dans le monde, à chaque seconde

Deux personnes disparaissent

Quatre nouveaux-nés apparaissent

Il faut l'avortement et la contraception

Pour éviter l'horrible surpopulation

Qui est un frein à la communication

La surpopulation favorise les dictatures

Elle dilue tout dans une infecte friture

Tout est noyé dans la quantité

Et même la qualité devient de la médiocrité !

Comme sur Internet, c'est bien étudié

Où tout le monde peut s'exprimer

Mais à blanc, mais à vide

Chacun, chacune, son hurloir, le même bide

Personne n'y est vraiment lu

Personne n'y est vraiment cru

C'est simplement une bonne thérapeutique

Pour y vider ses tripes !

Donc, en France

7 personnes sur 10, meurent à l'hôpital

Les pauvres c'est fatal

Mais aussi les riches du capital

Il faudrait éduquer

Les éducateurs, les professeurs

Les enseignantes, les enseignants

A la biologie des comportements

Mais qui éduquera celui qui est chargé d'éduquer ?

Pour que ces gens qui se croient savants

Comprennent enfin ce qu'ils sont vraiment

Non ce qu'ils font, en se mentant

Mais pourquoi ils le font, tout simplement

Et toujours cette recherche de la dominance

Tant de fatigue pour cette répugnance !

Qui dort sur un lit, essayant des matelas

Mais est salarié pour cela

Est un travailleur, un bon citoyen

Mais qui travaille de sa tête, de ses bras

Mais qui n'est pas salarié pour cela

Est donc un paresseux, un mauvais citoyen

C'est quoi le travail ?

Si c'est le salariat

Alors le bénévolat

Ne vaut rien, qui n'est pas un travail

Il n'est pas rémunéré, voilà !

C'est la logique du capital

Et de tous les réactionnaires

Des gauches, des droites, souvent, des pères et mères

Hélas, c'est bien banal

A la vie épanouie

Le dinosaure est encore ici

C'est moi, c'est toi, c'est lui !

Et c'est en 1842 que feu ( 1804-1892 ) Richard Owen

Créa le mot de dinosaure, non sans peine

Même si c'est son ennemi, autre paléontologue

Feu ( 1790-1852 ) Gidéon Mantell

Qui avec sa femme Mary Mantell

Découvrit en 1822, le premier dinosaure

Des dents d'Iguanodon, ils firent fort

Bref, rien n'est jamais vraiment séparé

De près ou de loin, tout est lié ou relié

Encore une fois, je tente de le prouver !

Tout et rien

C'est la même chose

Ainsi rien n'est vain

Et tout est vain

Pour tout ce qui est

C'est une même dose, à vos souhaits

Pas besoin de la moindre équation

Il y suffit d'un peu d'attention

Celle qui permet toutes les abstractions !

Ainsi donc, trop de chlore

Dans les neurones, avant ou après la naissance

Et voilà l'autisme, qui fait débat, encore

L'ocytocine comme diurétique a aussi une incidence

Et même si cela est génétique, plus précisément chimique

Cela est quand même psychologique

Puisque l'environnement dans lequel nous vivons

Influence la biochimie de nos cellules, en interaction !

Encore une fois, rien n'est véritablement en séparation

Nous sommes des robinets à mots

Nous nous en vidons, c'est rigolo

Cela s'écoule comme de l'eau

Que cela soit laid ou beau

Cela fait tant de bien

Cela fait l'écrivain

De quelque part, cracher son venin

Nous passons nos temps

A nous vilipender

A nous calomnier

A nous critiquer

Et cependant

Chaque être humain

Est tous les autres êtres humains

Tout ce qu'ils ou elles sont, ont été, pourraient être

Tout ce que le possible humain peut permettre

Chaque être humain, l'est, l'a été, pourrait l'être

Sept milliards d'êtres humains dans un seul

Un seul dans sept milliards d'êtres humains

Toujours à se faire la guerre, si vilains

Prétentieux, mégalomanes, si malins

Qui croient tout savoir sur rien

Le début n'est pas toujours la fin

L'eau s'écoule des robinets

Comme les mots de nos pensées

Continu en est le jet

C'est un poison, il faut s'en débarrasser !

Ah ! vous écrivez aussi

Ah ! vous peignez aussi

Toute création est une pathologie

Qui n'a pas pu s'exprimer autrement

Tout ce que j'écris vous navre

Non, cela n'est pas un havre !

Sans pathologie, pas de création

Simplement la vie, en exultation

Ainsi, me lire une seule fois

Est comme lire toutes mes fois

Un seul de mes textes paraphysiques

Est comme une fractale, tous mes textes paraphysiques

Un seul est comme la totalité

La totalité est comme un seul

Tant pis si c'est mon linceul !

La synarchie, contraire de l'anarchie, règne dans notre société

Bureaucrates, technocrates, avocats d'affaires, savent tout régenter

Hommes, femmes, enfants, personne ne peut y échapper !

Dès que nous achetons

Dès que nous louons

Dès que nous travaillons

Dès que nous consommons

Dès que nous vendons

Dès que nous échangeons

Dès qu'à quelque chose, nous participons

De loin ou de près, nous sommes en complicité !

Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

“To prohibit remark under pretext that it perhaps harmful or shocking, it is to scorn those which receive it and to suppose them inapt to receive it like aberrant or wretched. ”

Raoul Vaneigem (born in 1934) Author of the “Treaty of good manners to the use as of young generations” (1967)

Fire (1507-1566) Guillaume Rondelet

This naturalist French doctor

Who in 1554 noted that the dauphine one

As most mammals

Also was placental

Nothing is really new

All is in becoming and very old

To note is not very malignant

And the human, with its image, so beautiful being

Fact also part of the euthériens

Although he is the creator of the emoticons

Electronic emotion, humanity talks cock!

What prevented not 7 people out of 10

To die in the hospital in France

Admittedly, it is logical, even in the impertinence

But death is a sujer taboo

One should not speak about it about the whole

Then attention, it is the wolf

However, on a geological scale

All is transitory, all is cyclic

55 million years ago

And it is a climate warming

34 million years ago

And it is climatic cooling

It is thus necessary to be born

It is thus necessary to die

And no problem that would pose

So really everyone liked

If nobody were any more in the idea

Because any idea quickly becomes an authority

Who can only separate!

And then all useless jealousies

In a world where nobody lives

Highly that one laughs at it!

And then

In the world, at each second

Two people disappear

Four new-born appears

One needs the abortion and contraception

To avoid horrible overpopulation

Who is a brake with the communication

Overpopulation supports the dictatorships

It dilutes all in a repugnant crackling

All is drowned in the quantity

And even quality becomes mediocrity!

As on Internet, it is well studied

Where everyone can be expressed

But with white, but with vacuum

Each one, each one, its to hurloir, the same belly

Nobody is really read there

Nobody is really raw there

It is simply good therapeutic

To empty its tripe there!

Therefore, in France

7 people out of 10, die in the hospital

The poor it is fatal

But also rich person of the capital

It would be necessary to educate

Teachers, professors

The teaching ones, teachers

With the biology of the behaviors

But which will educate that which is charged to educate?

So that these people who believe themselves erudite

Finally understands what they are really

Not what they do, while lying itself

But why they do it, quite simply

And always this research of predominance

Such an amount of tiredness for this loathing!

Who sleeps on a bed, testing mattresses

But is paid for that

Is a worker, a good citizen

But which works of its head, of its arms

But which is not paid for that

Is thus lazy, a bad citizen

Is it what work?

If it is wage-earning

Then voluntary work

Nothing is worth, which is not a work

It is not remunerated, here!

It is the logic of the capital

And of all the reactionaries

Lefts, right-hands side, often, fathers and mothers

Alas, it is quite banal

With the opened out life

The dinosaur is still here

It is me, it is you, it is him!

And it is in 1842 that fire (1804-1892) Richard Owen

Created the word of dinosaur, not without sorrow

Even if it is its enemy, another paleontologist

Fire (1790-1852) Gidéon Mantell

Who with his wife Mary Mantell

Discovered in 1822, the first dinosaur

Teeth of Iguanodon, they made extremely

In short, nothing is never really separate

Of near or by far, all is bound or connected

Once again, I try to prove it!

All and nothing

It is the same thing

Thus nothing is vain

And all is vain

For all that is

It is the same amount, with your wishes

Not need for the least equation

It is enough there to a little attention

That which allows all the abstractions!

Thus, too much chlorine

In the neurons, before or after the birth

And here is the autism, which makes debate, still

Oxytocin as diuretic has also an incidence

And even if that is genetic, more precisely chemical

That is nevertheless psychological

Since the environment in which we live

Influence biochemistry of our cells, in interaction!

Once again, nothing is truly in separation

We are taps with words

We empty ourselves some, it is funny

That runs out like water

Whether that is ugly or beautiful

That done such an amount of good

That makes the writer

Of some share, to spit its venom

We spend our times

With us to vilify

With us to calumniate

With us to criticize

And however

Each human being

Is all the other human beings

All that they or they are, was, could be

All that the possible human one can allow

Each human being, is, was it, could the being

Seven billion human beings in only one

Only one in seven billion human beings

To be always made the war, if unpleasant

Pretentious, megalomaniac, if malignant

Who believe any knowledge on nothing

The beginning is not always the end

Water runs out of the taps

Like the words of our thoughts

Continuous is the jet

It is a poison, it is necessary to get rid some!

Ah! you write too

Ah! you paint too

Any creation is a pathology

Who could not express himself differently

All that I write you upset

Not, that is not a harbour!

Without pathology, not of creation

Simply life, in exultation

Thus, to read me only once

Is like reading all my times

Only one of my texts paraphysic

Is like a fractal, all my texts paraphysic

Only one is like totality

Totality is like only one

Such an amount of worse if it is my shroud!

Synarchy, opposite of anarchy, reign in our company

Bureaucrats, technocrats, business lawyers, can all rule over

Men, women, children, nobody can escape from it!

As soon as we buy

As soon as we rent

As soon as we work

As soon as we consume

As soon as we sell

As soon as we exchange

As soon as in something, we take part

By far or of near, we are in complicity!

Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”