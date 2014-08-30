Paraphysique de la synarchie
" Interdire un propos sous le prétexte qu'il peut-être nocif ou choquant, c'est mépriser ceux qui le reçoivent et les supposer inaptes à le recevoir comme aberrant ou ignoble. "
Raoul Vaneigem ( né en 1934 ) Auteur du " Traité de savoir-vivre à l'usage des jeunes générations " ( 1967 )
Feu ( 1507-1566 ) Guillaume Rondelet
Ce naturaliste médecin français
Qui en 1554 constata que la dauphine
Comme la plupart des mammifères
Elle aussi était placentaire
Rien n'est vraiment nouveau
Tout est en devenir et très ancien
Le constater n'est pas très malin
Et l'être humain, à son image, si beau
Fait aussi partie des euthériens
Bien qu'il soit le créateur des émoticônes
De l'émotion électronique, l'humanité déconne !
Ce qui n'empêche pas 7 personnes sur 10
De mourir à l'hôpital en France
Certes, c'est logique, même dans l'outrecuidance
Mais la mort est un sujer tabou
Il ne faut pas en parler du tout
Alors attention, c'est le loup
Pourtant, à l'échelle géologique
Tout est éphémère, tout est cyclique
Il y a 55 millions d'années
Et c'est un réchauffement climatique
Il y a 34 millions d'années
Et c'est le refroidissement climatique
Il faut donc naître
Il faut donc mourir
Et aucun problème cela ne poserait
Si vraiment tout le monde s'aimait
Si personne n'était plus dans l'idée
Car toute idée devient vite une autorité
Qui ne peut que séparer !
Et puis toutes les inutiles jalousies
Dans un monde où personne ne vit
Vivement que l'on en rit !
Et puis
Dans le monde, à chaque seconde
Deux personnes disparaissent
Quatre nouveaux-nés apparaissent
Il faut l'avortement et la contraception
Pour éviter l'horrible surpopulation
Qui est un frein à la communication
La surpopulation favorise les dictatures
Elle dilue tout dans une infecte friture
Tout est noyé dans la quantité
Et même la qualité devient de la médiocrité !
Comme sur Internet, c'est bien étudié
Où tout le monde peut s'exprimer
Mais à blanc, mais à vide
Chacun, chacune, son hurloir, le même bide
Personne n'y est vraiment lu
Personne n'y est vraiment cru
C'est simplement une bonne thérapeutique
Pour y vider ses tripes !
Donc, en France
7 personnes sur 10, meurent à l'hôpital
Les pauvres c'est fatal
Mais aussi les riches du capital
Il faudrait éduquer
Les éducateurs, les professeurs
Les enseignantes, les enseignants
A la biologie des comportements
Mais qui éduquera celui qui est chargé d'éduquer ?
Pour que ces gens qui se croient savants
Comprennent enfin ce qu'ils sont vraiment
Non ce qu'ils font, en se mentant
Mais pourquoi ils le font, tout simplement
Et toujours cette recherche de la dominance
Tant de fatigue pour cette répugnance !
Qui dort sur un lit, essayant des matelas
Mais est salarié pour cela
Est un travailleur, un bon citoyen
Mais qui travaille de sa tête, de ses bras
Mais qui n'est pas salarié pour cela
Est donc un paresseux, un mauvais citoyen
C'est quoi le travail ?
Si c'est le salariat
Alors le bénévolat
Ne vaut rien, qui n'est pas un travail
Il n'est pas rémunéré, voilà !
C'est la logique du capital
Et de tous les réactionnaires
Des gauches, des droites, souvent, des pères et mères
Hélas, c'est bien banal
A la vie épanouie
Le dinosaure est encore ici
C'est moi, c'est toi, c'est lui !
Et c'est en 1842 que feu ( 1804-1892 ) Richard Owen
Créa le mot de dinosaure, non sans peine
Même si c'est son ennemi, autre paléontologue
Feu ( 1790-1852 ) Gidéon Mantell
Qui avec sa femme Mary Mantell
Découvrit en 1822, le premier dinosaure
Des dents d'Iguanodon, ils firent fort
Bref, rien n'est jamais vraiment séparé
De près ou de loin, tout est lié ou relié
Encore une fois, je tente de le prouver !
Tout et rien
C'est la même chose
Ainsi rien n'est vain
Et tout est vain
Pour tout ce qui est
C'est une même dose, à vos souhaits
Pas besoin de la moindre équation
Il y suffit d'un peu d'attention
Celle qui permet toutes les abstractions !
Ainsi donc, trop de chlore
Dans les neurones, avant ou après la naissance
Et voilà l'autisme, qui fait débat, encore
L'ocytocine comme diurétique a aussi une incidence
Et même si cela est génétique, plus précisément chimique
Cela est quand même psychologique
Puisque l'environnement dans lequel nous vivons
Influence la biochimie de nos cellules, en interaction !
Encore une fois, rien n'est véritablement en séparation
Nous sommes des robinets à mots
Nous nous en vidons, c'est rigolo
Cela s'écoule comme de l'eau
Que cela soit laid ou beau
Cela fait tant de bien
Cela fait l'écrivain
De quelque part, cracher son venin
Nous passons nos temps
A nous vilipender
A nous calomnier
A nous critiquer
Et cependant
Chaque être humain
Est tous les autres êtres humains
Tout ce qu'ils ou elles sont, ont été, pourraient être
Tout ce que le possible humain peut permettre
Chaque être humain, l'est, l'a été, pourrait l'être
Sept milliards d'êtres humains dans un seul
Un seul dans sept milliards d'êtres humains
Toujours à se faire la guerre, si vilains
Prétentieux, mégalomanes, si malins
Qui croient tout savoir sur rien
Le début n'est pas toujours la fin
L'eau s'écoule des robinets
Comme les mots de nos pensées
Continu en est le jet
C'est un poison, il faut s'en débarrasser !
Ah ! vous écrivez aussi
Ah ! vous peignez aussi
Toute création est une pathologie
Qui n'a pas pu s'exprimer autrement
Tout ce que j'écris vous navre
Non, cela n'est pas un havre !
Sans pathologie, pas de création
Simplement la vie, en exultation
Ainsi, me lire une seule fois
Est comme lire toutes mes fois
Un seul de mes textes paraphysiques
Est comme une fractale, tous mes textes paraphysiques
Un seul est comme la totalité
La totalité est comme un seul
Tant pis si c'est mon linceul !
La synarchie, contraire de l'anarchie, règne dans notre société
Bureaucrates, technocrates, avocats d'affaires, savent tout régenter
Hommes, femmes, enfants, personne ne peut y échapper !
Dès que nous achetons
Dès que nous louons
Dès que nous travaillons
Dès que nous consommons
Dès que nous vendons
Dès que nous échangeons
Dès qu'à quelque chose, nous participons
De loin ou de près, nous sommes en complicité !
Patrice Faubert ( 2014 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
“To prohibit remark under pretext that it perhaps harmful or shocking, it is to scorn those which receive it and to suppose them inapt to receive it like aberrant or wretched. ”
Raoul Vaneigem (born in 1934) Author of the “Treaty of good manners to the use as of young generations” (1967)
Fire (1507-1566) Guillaume Rondelet
This naturalist French doctor
Who in 1554 noted that the dauphine one
As most mammals
Also was placental
Nothing is really new
All is in becoming and very old
To note is not very malignant
And the human, with its image, so beautiful being
Fact also part of the euthériens
Although he is the creator of the emoticons
Electronic emotion, humanity talks cock!
What prevented not 7 people out of 10
To die in the hospital in France
Admittedly, it is logical, even in the impertinence
But death is a sujer taboo
One should not speak about it about the whole
Then attention, it is the wolf
However, on a geological scale
All is transitory, all is cyclic
55 million years ago
And it is a climate warming
34 million years ago
And it is climatic cooling
It is thus necessary to be born
It is thus necessary to die
And no problem that would pose
So really everyone liked
If nobody were any more in the idea
Because any idea quickly becomes an authority
Who can only separate!
And then all useless jealousies
In a world where nobody lives
Highly that one laughs at it!
And then
In the world, at each second
Two people disappear
Four new-born appears
One needs the abortion and contraception
To avoid horrible overpopulation
Who is a brake with the communication
Overpopulation supports the dictatorships
It dilutes all in a repugnant crackling
All is drowned in the quantity
And even quality becomes mediocrity!
As on Internet, it is well studied
Where everyone can be expressed
But with white, but with vacuum
Each one, each one, its to hurloir, the same belly
Nobody is really read there
Nobody is really raw there
It is simply good therapeutic
To empty its tripe there!
Therefore, in France
7 people out of 10, die in the hospital
The poor it is fatal
But also rich person of the capital
It would be necessary to educate
Teachers, professors
The teaching ones, teachers
With the biology of the behaviors
But which will educate that which is charged to educate?
So that these people who believe themselves erudite
Finally understands what they are really
Not what they do, while lying itself
But why they do it, quite simply
And always this research of predominance
Such an amount of tiredness for this loathing!
Who sleeps on a bed, testing mattresses
But is paid for that
Is a worker, a good citizen
But which works of its head, of its arms
But which is not paid for that
Is thus lazy, a bad citizen
Is it what work?
If it is wage-earning
Then voluntary work
Nothing is worth, which is not a work
It is not remunerated, here!
It is the logic of the capital
And of all the reactionaries
Lefts, right-hands side, often, fathers and mothers
Alas, it is quite banal
With the opened out life
The dinosaur is still here
It is me, it is you, it is him!
And it is in 1842 that fire (1804-1892) Richard Owen
Created the word of dinosaur, not without sorrow
Even if it is its enemy, another paleontologist
Fire (1790-1852) Gidéon Mantell
Who with his wife Mary Mantell
Discovered in 1822, the first dinosaur
Teeth of Iguanodon, they made extremely
In short, nothing is never really separate
Of near or by far, all is bound or connected
Once again, I try to prove it!
All and nothing
It is the same thing
Thus nothing is vain
And all is vain
For all that is
It is the same amount, with your wishes
Not need for the least equation
It is enough there to a little attention
That which allows all the abstractions!
Thus, too much chlorine
In the neurons, before or after the birth
And here is the autism, which makes debate, still
Oxytocin as diuretic has also an incidence
And even if that is genetic, more precisely chemical
That is nevertheless psychological
Since the environment in which we live
Influence biochemistry of our cells, in interaction!
Once again, nothing is truly in separation
We are taps with words
We empty ourselves some, it is funny
That runs out like water
Whether that is ugly or beautiful
That done such an amount of good
That makes the writer
Of some share, to spit its venom
We spend our times
With us to vilify
With us to calumniate
With us to criticize
And however
Each human being
Is all the other human beings
All that they or they are, was, could be
All that the possible human one can allow
Each human being, is, was it, could the being
Seven billion human beings in only one
Only one in seven billion human beings
To be always made the war, if unpleasant
Pretentious, megalomaniac, if malignant
Who believe any knowledge on nothing
The beginning is not always the end
Water runs out of the taps
Like the words of our thoughts
Continuous is the jet
It is a poison, it is necessary to get rid some!
Ah! you write too
Ah! you paint too
Any creation is a pathology
Who could not express himself differently
All that I write you upset
Not, that is not a harbour!
Without pathology, not of creation
Simply life, in exultation
Thus, to read me only once
Is like reading all my times
Only one of my texts paraphysic
Is like a fractal, all my texts paraphysic
Only one is like totality
Totality is like only one
Such an amount of worse if it is my shroud!
Synarchy, opposite of anarchy, reign in our company
Bureaucrats, technocrats, business lawyers, can all rule over
Men, women, children, nobody can escape from it!
As soon as we buy
As soon as we rent
As soon as we work
As soon as we consume
As soon as we sell
As soon as we exchange
As soon as in something, we take part
By far or of near, we are in complicity!
Patrice Faubert (2014) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
