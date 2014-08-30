Biopsychosociologie de la vie marchande ou Pornification
Cracher en pleine face
Pas de pile, toujours face
Des Sarkozy
Des Balkany
Des Macron
Des Mélenchon
Des Chirac, Hollande, Le Pen
Et tant d'autres haines
En France, dans le monde
L'immonde qui nous inonde
Des cela ou des ceci
Toute une saloperie certifiée
Toute une fumisterie décorée, voire adulée
S'il y avait encore du vrai populo
Au poteau et douze balles dans la peau
L'éternel coup d'Etat de la bourgeoisie
Avec Macron, en France, 1789 rajeunit
Mais plus contre l'aristocratie, cette fois
Mais contre les classes populaires, comme il se doit
Le coup d'Etat des bourgeoisies
La bourgeoisie artistique
La bourgeoisie scientifique
La bourgeoisie journalistique
La bourgeoisie politique
La bourgeoisie de télévision et radiophonique
La bourgeoisie commerçante
La bourgeoisie militante
La bourgeoisie toutes catégories
Bobo, c'est débile, car plus indéfini
Cracher à la gueule
De tout ce que l'anarchie dégueule
Des organisations libertaires bureaucratiques
Des syndicats libertaires bureaucratiques
Quand l'anarchisme est contre l'anarchie
Et tout cela, l'anarchie le chie
Comme aussi le terme de travesti
Car aucun besoin du défini
Transformisme, évolutionnisme, tout est travesti !
Ainsi
Pakicetus, l'ancêtre de la baleine
30 cm de long, quatre pattes, et la mer comme aubaine
De cinquante millions d'années
Et des millions d'années pour se tranformer
Voilà bien encore du travesti
D'un petit mammifère terrestre, et oui
Pourtant, nous avons notre baleine d'aujourd'hui
Et pourquoi donc tout comparer
Et pourquoi, ainsi, tout rivaliser
L'on devrait ainsi, comme l'on veut, pouvoir s'habiller
Mais l'anarchisme aussi, compare encore
Alors que toute étiquette, l'anarchie, la sort
L'anarchisme a des organisations
L'anarchisme a des syndicats
Entre tout cela, peu de soudure
L'on ne peut pas se voir en peinture
Et très vite
Elle revient la bureaucratisation
Elle revient l'interdiction
Et l'on reviendrait au point de départ
Du capital avec toutes ses tares
Seule l'anarchie est vraiment anar
De toute autorité, elle en a marre
Elle est sans radio et sans télévision
Elle est hors toute comparaison
Là où l'on peut-être, femme, homme, enfant
Selon ses envies, ses rêves, ou simultanément !
C'est donc le capitalisme qui est un bordel organisé
C'est donc le capitalisme où tout est prostitué
Tout y est de la guerre
Tout y pue la guerre
Et ainsi, il y a partout des cimetières
Surtout au fond des mers
De sorte
Toujours la même porte
Et rien que pendant la seconde guerre
Pourquoi seconde, c'est toujours la guerre
6328 navires furent coulés
Dont, sur les côtes américaines, 573 bateaux immergés
Et du pétrole brut
Du carburant en fuite, zut
Et comme cela remonte en surface
Au fil du temps, mauvaise farce
De l'ancienne pollution
S'ajoutant à la nouvelle pollution
C'est bien cela la biopsychosociologie de la réaction
Biopsychosociologie, un autre terme laboritien
Laborit, rare savant érudit qui fut un homme bien
Pour en finir avec toute pollution
Révolution à la révolution de la révolution
Pour en revenir au travestissement
Tout l'est donc, et parfois, bien tristement
Comme
Saint-Tropez, jadis, port des ouvriers et des pêcheurs
Et même du " Parti stalinien français ", ô horreur
Puis logiquement, à la suite, des milliardaires et des frimeurs
Et 20.000 euros le mètre carré, la maison du pêcheur !
Ne tirez pas sur le travesti
C'est bien le plus honnête, lui
Et peu importe, elle ou lui
Maintenant
Que nous sommes dans un permanent immonde
Tout le monde a peur de tout le monde
Avec la surpopulation, une infernale ronde
Il faut arrêter de faire des gosses
Des futures plaies, des futures bosses
Avec déjà tant de jeunes gens perdus
S'engageant, qui l'eût cru
Et pareillement
Dans le djihad, l'armée, l'humanitaire
C'est pas si esbaudissant
Au grand drame des pères et des mères
Et Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, cela n'est pas seulement
Mais la société entière, évidemment
Bruxelles, à la question, trop facilement
C'est donc le monde entier, notre monde, qui est violent
Dès la maternelle, la violence s'apprend
La division en classes sociales
La division en normal ou pas normal
Ce qui doit se faire
Ce qui ne doit pas se faire
Le secret horrible des comptes bancaires
Celui que l'on doit toujours taire
Comme une odeur d'étron
Quoique le sien sente toujours bon
Ce qui en dit long sur toutes les convictions
Satisfecit de la société de pornification
Pornification de la société du satisfecit
Fascisation de la pornification
Pornification de la fascisation !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
