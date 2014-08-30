Biopsychosociologie de la vie marchande ou Pornification

Cracher en pleine face

Pas de pile, toujours face

Des Sarkozy

Des Balkany

Des Macron

Des Mélenchon

Des Chirac, Hollande, Le Pen

Et tant d'autres haines

En France, dans le monde

L'immonde qui nous inonde

Des cela ou des ceci

Toute une saloperie certifiée

Toute une fumisterie décorée, voire adulée

S'il y avait encore du vrai populo

Au poteau et douze balles dans la peau

L'éternel coup d'Etat de la bourgeoisie

Avec Macron, en France, 1789 rajeunit

Mais plus contre l'aristocratie, cette fois

Mais contre les classes populaires, comme il se doit

Le coup d'Etat des bourgeoisies

La bourgeoisie artistique

La bourgeoisie scientifique

La bourgeoisie journalistique

La bourgeoisie politique

La bourgeoisie de télévision et radiophonique

La bourgeoisie commerçante

La bourgeoisie militante

La bourgeoisie toutes catégories

Bobo, c'est débile, car plus indéfini

Cracher à la gueule

De tout ce que l'anarchie dégueule

Des organisations libertaires bureaucratiques

Des syndicats libertaires bureaucratiques

Quand l'anarchisme est contre l'anarchie

Et tout cela, l'anarchie le chie

Comme aussi le terme de travesti

Car aucun besoin du défini

Transformisme, évolutionnisme, tout est travesti !

Ainsi

Pakicetus, l'ancêtre de la baleine

30 cm de long, quatre pattes, et la mer comme aubaine

De cinquante millions d'années

Et des millions d'années pour se tranformer

Voilà bien encore du travesti

D'un petit mammifère terrestre, et oui

Pourtant, nous avons notre baleine d'aujourd'hui

Et pourquoi donc tout comparer

Et pourquoi, ainsi, tout rivaliser

L'on devrait ainsi, comme l'on veut, pouvoir s'habiller

Mais l'anarchisme aussi, compare encore

Alors que toute étiquette, l'anarchie, la sort

L'anarchisme a des organisations

L'anarchisme a des syndicats

Entre tout cela, peu de soudure

L'on ne peut pas se voir en peinture

Et très vite

Elle revient la bureaucratisation

Elle revient l'interdiction

Et l'on reviendrait au point de départ

Du capital avec toutes ses tares

Seule l'anarchie est vraiment anar

De toute autorité, elle en a marre

Elle est sans radio et sans télévision

Elle est hors toute comparaison

Là où l'on peut-être, femme, homme, enfant

Selon ses envies, ses rêves, ou simultanément !

C'est donc le capitalisme qui est un bordel organisé

C'est donc le capitalisme où tout est prostitué

Tout y est de la guerre

Tout y pue la guerre

Et ainsi, il y a partout des cimetières

Surtout au fond des mers

De sorte

Toujours la même porte

Et rien que pendant la seconde guerre

Pourquoi seconde, c'est toujours la guerre

6328 navires furent coulés

Dont, sur les côtes américaines, 573 bateaux immergés

Et du pétrole brut

Du carburant en fuite, zut

Et comme cela remonte en surface

Au fil du temps, mauvaise farce

De l'ancienne pollution

S'ajoutant à la nouvelle pollution

C'est bien cela la biopsychosociologie de la réaction

Biopsychosociologie, un autre terme laboritien

Laborit, rare savant érudit qui fut un homme bien

Pour en finir avec toute pollution

Révolution à la révolution de la révolution

Pour en revenir au travestissement

Tout l'est donc, et parfois, bien tristement

Comme

Saint-Tropez, jadis, port des ouvriers et des pêcheurs

Et même du " Parti stalinien français ", ô horreur

Puis logiquement, à la suite, des milliardaires et des frimeurs

Et 20.000 euros le mètre carré, la maison du pêcheur !

Ne tirez pas sur le travesti

C'est bien le plus honnête, lui

Et peu importe, elle ou lui

Maintenant

Que nous sommes dans un permanent immonde

Tout le monde a peur de tout le monde

Avec la surpopulation, une infernale ronde

Il faut arrêter de faire des gosses

Des futures plaies, des futures bosses

Avec déjà tant de jeunes gens perdus

S'engageant, qui l'eût cru

Et pareillement

Dans le djihad, l'armée, l'humanitaire

C'est pas si esbaudissant

Au grand drame des pères et des mères

Et Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, cela n'est pas seulement

Mais la société entière, évidemment

Bruxelles, à la question, trop facilement

C'est donc le monde entier, notre monde, qui est violent

Dès la maternelle, la violence s'apprend

La division en classes sociales

La division en normal ou pas normal

Ce qui doit se faire

Ce qui ne doit pas se faire

Le secret horrible des comptes bancaires

Celui que l'on doit toujours taire

Comme une odeur d'étron

Quoique le sien sente toujours bon

Ce qui en dit long sur toutes les convictions

Satisfecit de la société de pornification

Pornification de la société du satisfecit

Fascisation de la pornification

Pornification de la fascisation !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Spitting in the face

No battery, always facing

The Sarkozy

Balkany

From Macron

From the Mélenchon

Des Chirac, Holland, Le Pen

And so many other hatreds

In France, in the world

The foul that floods us

This or that

All certified doping

All a decorated, even adulated humor

If there was still real populo

At the pole and twelve balls in the skin

The eternal coup d'etat of the bourgeoisie

With Macron, in France, 1789 rejuvenates

But more against the aristocracy, this time

But against the popular classes, as it should be

The coup d'etat of the bourgeoisie

The artistic bourgeoisie

The scientific bourgeoisie

The journalistic bourgeoisie

The political bourgeoisie

The television and radio bourgeoisie

The commercial bourgeoisie

The militant bourgeoisie

The bourgeoisie all categories

Bobo, it's stupid, because more indefinite

Spitting on the Mouth

Of all that anarchy disguises

Liberal bureaucratic organizations

Liberal bureaucratic unions

When anarchism is against anarchy

And all this, the anarchy the craps

As also the term transvestite

Because no need of the defined

Transformism, evolutionism, everything is disguised!

So

Pakicetus, the ancestor of the whale

30 cm long, four legs, and the sea as a bargain

Fifty million years

And millions of years to transform

Here is still a transvestite

From a small terrestrial mammal, and yes

Yet we have our whale today

And why compare everything?

And why, so, to compete

One should thus, as one wishes, be able to dress

But anarchism also compares

While all etiquette, anarchy, fate

Anarchism has organizations

Anarchism has unions

Between all this, little welding

You can not see yourself in painting

And very quickly

It returns bureaucratization

She rejected the ban

And we would return to the point of departure

Capital with all its tares

Only anarchy is truly an anarchy

Of all authority, she is tired

It is radio and television free

It is out of any comparison

Where one may be, woman, man, child

According to his desires, his dreams, or simultaneously!

It is therefore capitalism that is an organized brothel

It is therefore capitalism where everything is prostituted

Everything is war

Everything stinks of war

And so, there are cemeteries everywhere

Especially at the bottom of the seas

So

Always the same door

And only during the second war

Why second is always war

6328 ships were sunk

Of which, on the American coast, 573 submerged boats

And crude oil

Leaking fuel

And as it goes up on the surface

Over time, bad stuffing

From ancient pollution

In addition to the new pollution

This is the biopsychosociology of the reaction

Biopsychosociology, another laboratory term

Laborit, a rare erudite scholar who was a good man

To end pollution

Revolution to Revolution of Revolution

Going back to cross-dressing

Everything is so, and sometimes, very sadly

As

Saint-Tropez, formerly the port of workers and fishermen

And even of the "French Stalinist Party", oh horror

Then logically, as a result, billionaires and showers

And 20,000 euros per square meter, the fisherman's house!

Do not shoot the transvestite

He is the most honest

And whatever, she or he

Now

That we are in a foul standing

Everyone is afraid of everyone

With overpopulation, a hellish round

Stop making kids

Future wounds, future bumps

Already with so many young people lost

Engaging, who would have believed

And similarly

In jihad, the army, the humanitarian

It's not so scathing

To the great drama of fathers and mothers

And Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, it is not only

But the whole society, of course

Brussels, to the question, too easily

So it is the whole world, our world, that is violent

From Kindergarten, violence is learned

The division into social classes

Division into normal or not normal

What needs to be done

What should not be done

The horrible secret of bank accounts

The one we must always keep silent

Like an odor of stron

Though his always feels good

This speaks volumes about all beliefs

Satisfaction of the porn company

Pornification of the society of satisfaction

Fascination of pornification

Pornification of Fascisation!

Pat Patrice Faubert (2017) Pat says the guest on "hiway.fr" (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)