Paraphysique de réaction organique à l'agression ou Biopsychosociologie
Aux environs de 1901
Quoi ? Comment ? Hein ?
Fred Trump, déjà bandit
Ouvrit une maison close
La famille de Donald Trump, et oui
Commencement d'une fortune familiale
Dont l'histoire n'est toujours pas close
La propriété, c'est bien le vol
Elle a une histoire, pas de bol
Un peu comme l'héritage
Qui met toute famille en rage
Tout changerait
Avec l'abolition de la propriété
Tout changerait
Avec l'abolition de l'héritage
Ainsi
Contre moi, j'ai tous les âges
Réaction organique à l'agression
Pour vieillir plus vite, c'est tout bon
Et toute la société est en réaction organique à l'agression
Ainsi
Contre moi, j'ai la plupart des idées
De tous les bords
Là, j'ai tous les torts
En joue, l'accord général pour me fusiller !
C'est comme un film
Filmant sans cesse le même film
Pas étonnant
Et c'est vraiment navrant
Si la pellicule est née d'un explosif
L'on va encore me trouver corrosif
1846
L'on découvre le nitrate de cellulose
Mélange de coton, d'acide nitrique, et d'acide sulfurique
Puis, tout esprit militaire, l'ose
Le " coton poudre " devient un explosif
En utilisation dans les ogives militaires
Toute découverte en application réactionnaire
Toute découverte a son récif
De tout, la société du profit, se sert
En 1889
Eastman Kodak
Répondant du tac au tac
Transforma l'explosif en plastique souple
En y ajoutant du camphre, drôle de couple
Puis encore, le plastique fut recouvert
De l'émulsion photosensible ou celluloïde
Naissance du " film nitrate ", pour le feu, très intrépide
1919
Pour lutter contre les incendies, support d'acétate, autre façon de faire !
Mais à la vérité
75 pour cent des films muets
Furent volontairement ou pas, détruits, ensevelis, brûlés
Car, paraît-il, à son temps, il faut s'adapter
Des vieilleries, il faut se débarrasser
Et toute chose devient vieillerie avec l'obsolescence programmée
Comme avec toute l'économie de marché
Il n'y a aucun décideur, il faut s'y conformer
Tout un système des inégalités
Tout un système des monstruosités
Que des crapules éligibles sont là pour gérer
Ainsi
Le phénomène de l'endettement
Qui touche des millions de gens
Rien, donc, qu'en France
Des suicides tous les jours, ô désespérance
Travailler pour rembourser le crédit
Qui ne fait qu'augmenter, horrible alchimie
Avec
Tout un marketing de l'insatisfaction
Toute une consommation du marketing
Il est bien rempli son parking
L'industrie du crédit
Le crédit de l'industrie
Abolir l'endettement
Abolir l'argent !
Et tout ce que nous mangeons
Et tout ce que nous respirons
Et tout ce que nous touchons
Et tout ce que nous voyons
Et tout ce que nous entendons
Et tout ce que nous achetons ou échangeons
Voilà les perturbateurs endocriniens
Et tout le reste est aussi vilain
La planète est devenue un bagne
La planète est devenue une prison
Là, point de mythomane à la feu Papillon
Ce grand plagiaire et affabulateur, seule vraie motivation
Et partout, en tout, la bêtise qui stagne
Comme le disait feu Krishnamurti
Dont feu Rosalind Rajagopal fut la maîtresse, pendant longtemps, c'est ainsi
Elle avorta plusieurs fois, inévitablement
Mais le mythe, seul importe, pour toute croyante, pour tout croyant
Il disait, fort justement
Qu'une éducation débile, rend l'humanité stupide
Et tout ce qui va avec est forcément stupide
Ainsi
16,4 millions d'américaines et d'américains
Pensent que le lait chocolaté, c'est vraiment crétin
Provient des mamelles d'une vache marron
Les bras m'en tombent, je fonds
Et bientôt
C'est tout aussi idiot
De la voiture radar, pour sur les autoroutes
Des amendes, des portefeuilles en déroute
Coût pour 400 véhicules
54 millions d'euros, un autre ridicule
Et c'est aussi
Toutes les obsessions sexuelles
Alors ou surtout que la durée moyenne d'un rapport sexuel
Cinq minutes et vingt quatre secondes
Avec par semaine, de moyenne, un rapport sexuel
Pas de quoi pavoiser
Les gens aiment tant se vanter
Du corps médiatique
Au corps réel, c'est le hic !
Un peu comme le pénis moyen
13 cm en érection, pas si rien
En toutes choses et tous domaines
Il y a tant de menteuses et de menteurs
En toutes choses et tous domaines
Il y a tant d'affabulatrices et tant d'affabulateurs
Parfois, un cas à par, comme ce boxeur
Luigi Montagna
Boxeur italien aux 63 combats
Mais avec 60 défaites au compteur
Record de défaites, pas un bonimenteur
Raction organique à l'agression
Pour vieillir plus vite, c'est tout bon
Et toute la société est en réaction organique à l'agression
Finalement
Tout est de la chimère
Tout tombe, un jour ou l'autre, en poussière
Même la sculpture la plus grande jamais réalisée
Par l'ensablement, le sphinx de Gizeh est toujours menacé
Comme donc, le sphinx de Gizeh, 2600 ans avant notre ère
Cent sculpteurs, dix heures par jours, trois ans, pour le faire
73 m de long, 20 m de hauteur, 14 m de largeur
20.000 tonnes, cela fait peur
Le pharaon Thoutmôsis IV, comme premier sauveur
Pour toute construction
Pour toute réaction organique à l'agression
Hier, aujourd'hui, demain
Et pour passer la main
Et pour éviter les mêmes reproductions
Dans les comportements, en politique, en architecture
Il faut une révolution en toutes choses, en tous domaines, pour qu'elle dure !
Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "
Around 1901
What? How? Eh?
Fred Trump, already gangster
Opened a closed house
The family of Donald Trump, and yes
Beginning of a family fortune
Whose history is still not closed
The property, it is well the flight
It has a history, not bowl
A little like the heritage
Who puts any family in rage
All would change
With the abolition of the property
All would change
With the abolition of the heritage
Thus
Against me, I have all the ages
Organic reaction to the aggression
To age more quickly, it is very good
And all the company is in organic reaction to the aggression
Thus
Against me, I have most ideas
Of all the edges
There, I make all mistakes
Out of cheek, the general agreement to shoot me!
It is like a film
Filming the same film unceasingly
Not astonishing
And it is really disturbing
If the film were born from an explosive
One still will find me corrosive
1846
Cellulose nitrate is discovered
Mixture of cotton, nitric acid, and sulphuric acid
Then, any military spirit, the ose
“Cotton powder” becomes an explosive
In use in the military warheads
Any discovery in application reactionary
Any discovery has its reef
Of all, the company of the profit, is helped
In 1889
Eastman Kodak
Guarantor of TAC with TAC
The explosive transformed into flexible plastic
While adding to it of camphor, funny of couple
Then still, the plastic was covered
Photosensitive emulsion or celluloïde
Birth of the “film nitrates”, for fire, very intrepid
1919
To fight against the fires, support of acetate, another way of making!
But with the truth
75 percent of the silent films
Voluntarily or, were destroyed, buried, were not burned
Because, it appears, at its time, it is necessary to adapt
Old-fashioned things, it is necessary to get rid
And any thing becomes old-fashioned thing with programmed obsolescence
As with all the market economy
There is no decision maker, it is necessary to conform to it
A whole system of the inequalities
A whole system of the monstrosities
That eligible villains are there to manage
Thus
The phenomenon of the debt
Who touches million people
Nothing, therefore, that in France
Suicides the every day, ô despair
To work to refund the credit
Who does nothing but increase, horrible alchemy
With
A whole marketing of the dissatisfaction
A whole consumption of marketing
It is well filled its carpark
The industry of the credit
The credit of industry
To abolish the debt
To abolish the money!
And all that we eat
And all that we breathe
And all that we touch
And all that we see
And all that we hear
And all that we buy or exchange
Here are endocrinal disturbers
And all the rest is also unpleasant
The planet became a prison
The planet became a prison
There, not of mythomaniac to fire Butterfly
This large plagiarist and inveterate liar, only true motivation
And everywhere, in all, the silly thing which stagnates
As fire Krishnamurti said it
Whose fire Rosalind Rajagopal was the mistress, for a long time, it is thus
It fell through several times, inevitably
But the myth, only imports, for all believing, any believer
He said, extremely precisely
That a weak education, makes humanity stupid
And all that goes with is inevitably stupid
Thus
16.4 million American and American
Think that chocolate milk, it is really cretin
Comes from the udders of a cow chestnut
You could have knocked me down with a feather, I funds
And soon
It is quite as idiotic
Car radar, for on the motorways
Fines, wallets in rout
Cost for 400 vehicles
54 million euros, another ridiculous
And it is too
All sexual obsessions
Then or especially that average duration of a sexual intercourse
Five minutes and twenty-four seconds
With by week, of average, a sexual intercourse
Pas de what to dress
People like so much to praise themselves
Media body
With the real body, it is the difficulty!
A little like the average penis
13 cm in erection, not if nothing
In all things and all fields
There are so many liars and liars
In all things and all fields
There are so many affabulatrices and so much inveterate liars
Sometimes, a case with by, like this boxer
Luigi Montagna
Italian boxer with the 63 engagements
But with 60 defeats with the meter
Record of defeats, not a smooth talker
Organic Raction with the aggression
To age more quickly, it is very good
And all the company is in organic reaction to the aggression
Finally
All is dream
All falls, one day or the other, in dust
Even the largest sculpture ever carried out
By the stranding, the sphinx of Gizeh is always threatened
Like thus, the sphinx of Gizeh, 2600 years before our era
Hundred sculptors, ten hours per day, three years, to do it
73 m of length, 20 m height, 14 m of width
20,000 tons, that frightened
The Pharaon Thoutmôsis IV, like first saver
For any construction
For any organic reaction to the aggression
Yesterday, today, tomorrow
And to pass the hand
And to avoid the same reproductions
In the behaviors, in policy, architecture
One needs a revolution in all things, in all fields, so that it lasts!
Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”
