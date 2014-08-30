Paraphysique de réaction organique à l'agression ou Biopsychosociologie

Aux environs de 1901

Quoi ? Comment ? Hein ?

Fred Trump, déjà bandit

Ouvrit une maison close

La famille de Donald Trump, et oui

Commencement d'une fortune familiale

Dont l'histoire n'est toujours pas close

La propriété, c'est bien le vol

Elle a une histoire, pas de bol

Un peu comme l'héritage

Qui met toute famille en rage

Tout changerait

Avec l'abolition de la propriété

Tout changerait

Avec l'abolition de l'héritage

Ainsi

Contre moi, j'ai tous les âges

Réaction organique à l'agression

Pour vieillir plus vite, c'est tout bon

Et toute la société est en réaction organique à l'agression

Ainsi

Contre moi, j'ai la plupart des idées

De tous les bords

Là, j'ai tous les torts

En joue, l'accord général pour me fusiller !

C'est comme un film

Filmant sans cesse le même film

Pas étonnant

Et c'est vraiment navrant

Si la pellicule est née d'un explosif

L'on va encore me trouver corrosif

1846

L'on découvre le nitrate de cellulose

Mélange de coton, d'acide nitrique, et d'acide sulfurique

Puis, tout esprit militaire, l'ose

Le " coton poudre " devient un explosif

En utilisation dans les ogives militaires

Toute découverte en application réactionnaire

Toute découverte a son récif

De tout, la société du profit, se sert

En 1889

Eastman Kodak

Répondant du tac au tac

Transforma l'explosif en plastique souple

En y ajoutant du camphre, drôle de couple

Puis encore, le plastique fut recouvert

De l'émulsion photosensible ou celluloïde

Naissance du " film nitrate ", pour le feu, très intrépide

1919

Pour lutter contre les incendies, support d'acétate, autre façon de faire !

Mais à la vérité

75 pour cent des films muets

Furent volontairement ou pas, détruits, ensevelis, brûlés

Car, paraît-il, à son temps, il faut s'adapter

Des vieilleries, il faut se débarrasser

Et toute chose devient vieillerie avec l'obsolescence programmée

Comme avec toute l'économie de marché

Il n'y a aucun décideur, il faut s'y conformer

Tout un système des inégalités

Tout un système des monstruosités

Que des crapules éligibles sont là pour gérer

Ainsi

Le phénomène de l'endettement

Qui touche des millions de gens

Rien, donc, qu'en France

Des suicides tous les jours, ô désespérance

Travailler pour rembourser le crédit

Qui ne fait qu'augmenter, horrible alchimie

Avec

Tout un marketing de l'insatisfaction

Toute une consommation du marketing

Il est bien rempli son parking

L'industrie du crédit

Le crédit de l'industrie

Abolir l'endettement

Abolir l'argent !

Et tout ce que nous mangeons

Et tout ce que nous respirons

Et tout ce que nous touchons

Et tout ce que nous voyons

Et tout ce que nous entendons

Et tout ce que nous achetons ou échangeons

Voilà les perturbateurs endocriniens

Et tout le reste est aussi vilain

La planète est devenue un bagne

La planète est devenue une prison

Là, point de mythomane à la feu Papillon

Ce grand plagiaire et affabulateur, seule vraie motivation

Et partout, en tout, la bêtise qui stagne

Comme le disait feu Krishnamurti

Dont feu Rosalind Rajagopal fut la maîtresse, pendant longtemps, c'est ainsi

Elle avorta plusieurs fois, inévitablement

Mais le mythe, seul importe, pour toute croyante, pour tout croyant

Il disait, fort justement

Qu'une éducation débile, rend l'humanité stupide

Et tout ce qui va avec est forcément stupide

Ainsi

16,4 millions d'américaines et d'américains

Pensent que le lait chocolaté, c'est vraiment crétin

Provient des mamelles d'une vache marron

Les bras m'en tombent, je fonds

Et bientôt

C'est tout aussi idiot

De la voiture radar, pour sur les autoroutes

Des amendes, des portefeuilles en déroute

Coût pour 400 véhicules

54 millions d'euros, un autre ridicule

Et c'est aussi

Toutes les obsessions sexuelles

Alors ou surtout que la durée moyenne d'un rapport sexuel

Cinq minutes et vingt quatre secondes

Avec par semaine, de moyenne, un rapport sexuel

Pas de quoi pavoiser

Les gens aiment tant se vanter

Du corps médiatique

Au corps réel, c'est le hic !

Un peu comme le pénis moyen

13 cm en érection, pas si rien

En toutes choses et tous domaines

Il y a tant de menteuses et de menteurs

En toutes choses et tous domaines

Il y a tant d'affabulatrices et tant d'affabulateurs

Parfois, un cas à par, comme ce boxeur

Luigi Montagna

Boxeur italien aux 63 combats

Mais avec 60 défaites au compteur

Record de défaites, pas un bonimenteur

Raction organique à l'agression

Pour vieillir plus vite, c'est tout bon

Et toute la société est en réaction organique à l'agression

Finalement

Tout est de la chimère

Tout tombe, un jour ou l'autre, en poussière

Même la sculpture la plus grande jamais réalisée

Par l'ensablement, le sphinx de Gizeh est toujours menacé

Comme donc, le sphinx de Gizeh, 2600 ans avant notre ère

Cent sculpteurs, dix heures par jours, trois ans, pour le faire

73 m de long, 20 m de hauteur, 14 m de largeur

20.000 tonnes, cela fait peur

Le pharaon Thoutmôsis IV, comme premier sauveur

Pour toute construction

Pour toute réaction organique à l'agression

Hier, aujourd'hui, demain

Et pour passer la main

Et pour éviter les mêmes reproductions

Dans les comportements, en politique, en architecture

Il faut une révolution en toutes choses, en tous domaines, pour qu'elle dure !

Patrice Faubert ( 2017 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur " hiway.fr "

Around 1901

What? How? Eh?

Fred Trump, already gangster

Opened a closed house

The family of Donald Trump, and yes

Beginning of a family fortune

Whose history is still not closed

The property, it is well the flight

It has a history, not bowl

A little like the heritage

Who puts any family in rage

All would change

With the abolition of the property

All would change

With the abolition of the heritage

Thus

Against me, I have all the ages

Organic reaction to the aggression

To age more quickly, it is very good

And all the company is in organic reaction to the aggression

Thus

Against me, I have most ideas

Of all the edges

There, I make all mistakes

Out of cheek, the general agreement to shoot me!

It is like a film

Filming the same film unceasingly

Not astonishing

And it is really disturbing

If the film were born from an explosive

One still will find me corrosive

1846

Cellulose nitrate is discovered

Mixture of cotton, nitric acid, and sulphuric acid

Then, any military spirit, the ose

“Cotton powder” becomes an explosive

In use in the military warheads

Any discovery in application reactionary

Any discovery has its reef

Of all, the company of the profit, is helped

In 1889

Eastman Kodak

Guarantor of TAC with TAC

The explosive transformed into flexible plastic

While adding to it of camphor, funny of couple

Then still, the plastic was covered

Photosensitive emulsion or celluloïde

Birth of the “film nitrates”, for fire, very intrepid

1919

To fight against the fires, support of acetate, another way of making!

But with the truth

75 percent of the silent films

Voluntarily or, were destroyed, buried, were not burned

Because, it appears, at its time, it is necessary to adapt

Old-fashioned things, it is necessary to get rid

And any thing becomes old-fashioned thing with programmed obsolescence

As with all the market economy

There is no decision maker, it is necessary to conform to it

A whole system of the inequalities

A whole system of the monstrosities

That eligible villains are there to manage

Thus

The phenomenon of the debt

Who touches million people

Nothing, therefore, that in France

Suicides the every day, ô despair

To work to refund the credit

Who does nothing but increase, horrible alchemy

With

A whole marketing of the dissatisfaction

A whole consumption of marketing

It is well filled its carpark

The industry of the credit

The credit of industry

To abolish the debt

To abolish the money!

And all that we eat

And all that we breathe

And all that we touch

And all that we see

And all that we hear

And all that we buy or exchange

Here are endocrinal disturbers

And all the rest is also unpleasant

The planet became a prison

The planet became a prison

There, not of mythomaniac to fire Butterfly

This large plagiarist and inveterate liar, only true motivation

And everywhere, in all, the silly thing which stagnates

As fire Krishnamurti said it

Whose fire Rosalind Rajagopal was the mistress, for a long time, it is thus

It fell through several times, inevitably

But the myth, only imports, for all believing, any believer

He said, extremely precisely

That a weak education, makes humanity stupid

And all that goes with is inevitably stupid

Thus

16.4 million American and American

Think that chocolate milk, it is really cretin

Comes from the udders of a cow chestnut

You could have knocked me down with a feather, I funds

And soon

It is quite as idiotic

Car radar, for on the motorways

Fines, wallets in rout

Cost for 400 vehicles

54 million euros, another ridiculous

And it is too

All sexual obsessions

Then or especially that average duration of a sexual intercourse

Five minutes and twenty-four seconds

With by week, of average, a sexual intercourse

Pas de what to dress

People like so much to praise themselves

Media body

With the real body, it is the difficulty!

A little like the average penis

13 cm in erection, not if nothing

In all things and all fields

There are so many liars and liars

In all things and all fields

There are so many affabulatrices and so much inveterate liars

Sometimes, a case with by, like this boxer

Luigi Montagna

Italian boxer with the 63 engagements

But with 60 defeats with the meter

Record of defeats, not a smooth talker

Organic Raction with the aggression

To age more quickly, it is very good

And all the company is in organic reaction to the aggression

Finally

All is dream

All falls, one day or the other, in dust

Even the largest sculpture ever carried out

By the stranding, the sphinx of Gizeh is always threatened

Like thus, the sphinx of Gizeh, 2600 years before our era

Hundred sculptors, ten hours per day, three years, to do it

73 m of length, 20 m height, 14 m of width

20,000 tons, that frightened

The Pharaon Thoutmôsis IV, like first saver

For any construction

For any organic reaction to the aggression

Yesterday, today, tomorrow

And to pass the hand

And to avoid the same reproductions

In the behaviors, in policy, architecture

One needs a revolution in all things, in all fields, so that it lasts!

Patrice Faubert (2017) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysician (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Stalemate says the guest on “hiway.fr”